I don't know about you, but I couldn't be happier to say goodbye to summer this weekend. Not only does Labor Day mark the start of fall weather, but it also brings along the best Labor Day beauty sales.

Here at MC, we're obsessed with all things beauty, so we took it upon ourselves to scour the World Wide Web in search of the holiday sales actually worth shopping. I'm happy to report that my search proved plenty fruitful. Highlights include Dyson hair tools at $100 off at Sephora, luxe skincare at Saks, discounted Phlur perfumes, and cult-favorite makeup at Ulta. Don't get me started on all of the great LED face masks and other gadgets on sale, either. Essentially, beauty fans can score deals across every category this Labor Day Weekend.

If you would rather be soaking in the last bit of warm weather instead of scrolling this weekend, I've got you covered. Keep scrolling to shop the best Labor Day beauty deals, and consider your holiday shopping list ready to go.

The Best Labor Day Beauty Deals

Shop Labor Day Sales by Retailer

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Summer Sale is in full swing, just in time for the long weekend. From now through September 8, save up to 60 percent on over 1,000 beauty items, including an editor-favorite eyebrow pencil, a high-tech blow dryer, and more.

Sephora

Expect to see plenty of beauty deals at Sephora over the long weekend. From August 29 through September 19, the retailer will be offering 50 percent off a number of products, with the discounts changing each day. Be sure to check the site for the deals of the day, but in the meantime, you can score $100 off the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap and the Supersonic Nural blow dryer.

Ulta

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale has officially arrived! If you're unfamiliar with the iconic event, the retailer offers 50 percent off select products, with new discounted products each day. Highlights include Supergoop sunscreen, waterline eyeliner from MAC, and MC's top-ranked hair gloss.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer (Was $27) $20 at ulta.com Tarte Limited Edition Maracuja Juicy Lip Cherry Crush Collection - Lip Plump (Was $27) $20 at ulta.com

Amazon

Amazon always comes through with great sales, and Labor Day is no different. The e-commerce giant is offering deals across every category, from K-beauty must-haves to laser hair removal devices.

Saks Fifth Avenue

I'm overjoyed to see so many luxury beauty products on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue right now. Brands like La Mer, Dior, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Parfums de Marley, Guerlain, and more are up to 70 percent off, but snag your favorites ASAP—there's no telling how long these favorites will be on sale and in stock.

Shark Beauty

Beauty fans rejoice! Starting August 29, Shark will be offering 15 percent off its viral CryoGlow LED face mask (the first time I've seen it discounted!) for the long weekend. Additionally, you can score $100 off the Shark FlexStyle, a hair tool that can dry and style your hair at the same time.

Supergoop!

Just because the weather is cooling down doesn't mean you get to skip out on sunscreen. Supergoop's Friends and Family Sale is your chance to stock up on editor-favorite formulas for the upcoming months. Use the code SUPER20 at checkout to score 20 percent off your purchase from now through September 2.

Phlur

If you're on the hunt for a new perfume, Labor Day weekend is a great chance to score one at a discount. Phlur is offering up to 50 percent off discontinued items (RIP Solar Power!) and 20 percent off select favorites like Somebody Wood, a cozy unisex scent.

Cyklar

I will be stocking up on all-time favorite luxe body wash and body lotion during Cyklar's Labor Day sale. Over the long weekend, save 15 percent on the editor-loved brand's body care, plus you can receive a free Body Contour Cup with purchases of $75 or more.

HigherDOSE

If you want to take your beauty routine to the next level, head to HigherDOSE's Labor Day Sale. From now through September 2, take 20 percent off game-changing beauty tools, including the brand's infrared sauna blanket and LED face mask, and 25 percent off bundles with the code LDW2025.

Goop

Elevate your skincare routine during Goop's Labor Day Sale. From August 29 through September 1, select Goop beauty products will be 30 percent off —just use the code GOOP30 at checkout. Personally, I'm eyeing the brand's Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator and Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel for smoother, glowier skin.

Currentbody

Currentbody offers some of the best LED technology on the market, and now's your chance to try it out for a fraction of the price. Right now, you can score the brand's LED face mask bundles at a major discount.

Colourpop

Makeup fans won't want to skip out on Colourpop's Labor Day Sale. The entire site is 25 percent off until September 2, so you can score the brand's best-selling eyeshadow palettes and lip pencils for the lowest prices of the year so far.

