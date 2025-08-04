Doechii’s Lemonade Braids and French Tips Scream ‘90s Vixen
She looks immaculate.
Will 'courtside beauty icon' be the next accolade to add to Doechii’s resume? On August 3, the rapper was pictured at a WNBA game, cheering alongside the crowd as the Phoenix Mercury went up against the Chicago Sky. For the occasion, the star was a vision from head to toe, and I was captivated with everything from her dramatic braids to her brightly colored Nikes. Let’s get into the look, shall we?
To start, Doechii’s hair was styled in long lemonade braids, a look popularized by Beyoncé in 2016 after she wore a similar style in her Formation music video. The rapper’s version featured beautiful overlapping swirl designs for the cornrow section, with the ends of her hair flowing all the way down to her ankles, a bold take on the protective style, and a look suited for one of the most creative minds in music today.
Not only were her braids having a moment but her nails were too. A fun spin on a classic, Doechii chose a square, ‘90s-inspired French tip, where the smile line is set much lower on the nail bed than usual. (Traditional versions typically stop about a centimeter or two from the tip of the nail.) On top of that, she chose colorful aura designs and crystals to decorate the manicure, with a different shade on each finger. Gorgeous neutral-toned makeup and luminous skin completed the look.
This isn’t the first time that Doechii’s hair and makeup looks have stopped me dead in my tracks, and I’m almost certain that it won’t be the last. Back in May, the rapper wore a fluffed-out afro to the Met Gala, paired with a high blush. Right before that, she made Paris her personal runway, serving a myriad of looks during Fashion Week.
A Doechii-inspired beauty look isn’t for the weak, but anyone can take bits and pieces of her hair and makeup looks and translate them to fit their routines. Keep reading for the products that can help you get the rapper’s court-side beauty style.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.