Will 'courtside beauty icon' be the next accolade to add to Doechii’s resume? On August 3, the rapper was pictured at a WNBA game, cheering alongside the crowd as the Phoenix Mercury went up against the Chicago Sky. For the occasion, the star was a vision from head to toe, and I was captivated with everything from her dramatic braids to her brightly colored Nikes. Let’s get into the look, shall we?

To start, Doechii’s hair was styled in long lemonade braids, a look popularized by Beyoncé in 2016 after she wore a similar style in her Formation music video. The rapper’s version featured beautiful overlapping swirl designs for the cornrow section, with the ends of her hair flowing all the way down to her ankles, a bold take on the protective style, and a look suited for one of the most creative minds in music today.

Doechii poses for a photo during the game between the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky on August 3, 2025 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only were her braids having a moment but her nails were too. A fun spin on a classic, Doechii chose a square, ‘90s-inspired French tip, where the smile line is set much lower on the nail bed than usual. (Traditional versions typically stop about a centimeter or two from the tip of the nail.) On top of that, she chose colorful aura designs and crystals to decorate the manicure, with a different shade on each finger. Gorgeous neutral-toned makeup and luminous skin completed the look.

Doechii during the game between the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky on August 3, 2025 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that Doechii’s hair and makeup looks have stopped me dead in my tracks, and I’m almost certain that it won’t be the last. Back in May, the rapper wore a fluffed-out afro to the Met Gala, paired with a high blush. Right before that, she made Paris her personal runway, serving a myriad of looks during Fashion Week.

A Doechii-inspired beauty look isn’t for the weak, but anyone can take bits and pieces of her hair and makeup looks and translate them to fit their routines. Keep reading for the products that can help you get the rapper’s court-side beauty style.

Bumble and Bumble Curl Mousse $27.98 at QVC When maintaining braids, especially cornrows, keep a bottle of your favorite hair mousse nearby to reduce frizz. Yanibest Haircare Long Braid Bonnet $15.99 at Amazon It has come to my attention that some people didn't know that braid bonnets are a thing. For hair as long as Doechii's, you'll be needing one. Conair Bonnet Hair Dryer $69.99 at Amazon I have this exact overhead dryer, and I love using it to dry my braids and sew-ins after an at-home refresh. Saniwe Long Curved Press on Nails $6.79 at Amazon Get a similar manicure to Doechii's using these press-ons. Chanel Huile Douce $230 at Chanel See that gorgeous body glow Doechii has going on? Top your bodycare routine with an oil and thank me later.

