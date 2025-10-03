I don’t know how FKA Twigs does it, but I’m sure she has more than 24 hours in the day. On Oct. 2, the singer-songwriter was seen outside of the Rick Owens show during Paris Fashion Week S/S '26. The entertainer looked like she stepped right off the brand’s mood board, wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder dress and headpiece, but my eyes were on her hair.

Just 24 hours prior, Twigs’s hair was a sculptural masterpiece, inclusive of spikes, highlights, and kiss curls for the Schiaparelli show. Before that, she was spotted in a simple, slicked-back bob. However, for this show, she wore hip-length blonde locs. I’m not quite sure how she's able to undergo so many hair transformations in such little time, but this most recent look sealed it for me: FKA Twigs has the best hair at Paris Fashion Week. She paired the style with a soft double wing eyeliner, bleached brows, and a cool-toned lip, the perfect complement to the grungy vibe of her outfit. She finished the look with knee-high boots and almond-shaped nails painted with a milky white polish.

FKA twigs is seen outside the Rick Owens Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Fashion Week has brought quite a bit of star power to the City of Love, and the beauty inspiration has been endless. Pamela Anderson’s copper faux mullet at Mugler was a personal highlight for me, as was Janet Jackson’s spiky box braid bun. Twigs’s latest look is like the cherry on top of my Paris Fashion Week hairstyle trifecta, and the best part is that the festivities don’t end until October 7. This means that there are plenty of opportunities for more chic beauty moments to come.

​Locs are a fairly complicated hairstyle to do at home, especially when you have to install them yourself, which Twigs seems to have a team to do. To help you achieve a similar look, explore a few faux loc options—such as pre-made synthetic extensions or crochet locs. For maintaining the style at home, use a cleansing shampoo, hydrating scalp serums, and oils to keep your hair and scalp healthy. See my favorite product options, ahead.