17 Hairstyles That Prove Locs Are More Versatile Than You Think

When it comes to a style that protects your natural hair from damage, maintains hydration, and preserves length, a protective style is your best bet. Cornrows, twists, and box braids are popular options with endless inspo. But hear me out: dreadlocks (also known as "locs"), which involve twisting and matting sections of the hair into thick, rope-like strands, are easily one of the most versatile options. It's a style similar to box braids in that it's low-maintenance (!!) and requires little effort to style, but it doesn't always have to be achieved using extensions.

Locs don't have to be worn down or pulled into a bun or ponytail. Believe it or not, there's an plethora of locs hairstyles that are perfect for any occasion, no matter what length and stage your locs are in. From top knots to bobs, read ahead to discover a handful of locs hairstyles to see you through the season.

How Many Different Types of Locs Are There?

Not only is there a long list of ways to style locs, but you also have a variety of types of locs to choose from. Some of the most popular are as follows:

Traditional locs: These are the most common type of locs in which sections of hair are typically twisted or rolled together using a gel or wax, and the parts are usually the width of a pencil or pen.

Sisterlocks: Sisterlocks are typically much smaller in diameter than traditional locs, and much like micro braids, they're meant to mimic the appearance of natural hair.

Freeform locs: These are locs that are formed naturally (no twisting or rolling) when the hair is left unmanipulated.

Faux locs: Traditional locs are considered a more permanent hairstyle, but if you want to try the style out temporarily, faux locs are a great alternative. They're created by installing individual braids around the head before wrapping them in hair extensions to mimic the appearance of traditional locs.

Loc'd Bob

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The braided bob has been incredibly popular in recent years—and you can still replicate that look if you have locs. If you have shorter, chin-length hair and you've just gotten locs for the first time, it's the perfect hairstyle to start with.

Top Bun

Singer Chloé Bailey wears a top knot to the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing ever beats a sleek top bun. It's perfect for pretty much any occasion and can be dressed up or down, depending on the vibe you're going for.

Braided Ponytail

Singer and actress Halle Bailey at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throwing your locs into a ponytail is easy, but if you really want to tuck your hair away for the day, braid your ponytail. Even better, you can add a little more flair to the style by tucking away the ends of the locs and adding straight or textured braiding hair to the outside of the ponytail, like singer Halle Bailey does here.

Messy Top Bun

Director Ava DuVernay at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show in France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The amazing thing about a top bun is that you can wear it however you'd like. It can either be incredibly sleek or slightly undone, like this one worn by Ava DuVernay. Here, the director wears a twisted, messy bun with a few of her locs pulled out and flowing down the sides of her face, acting as faux curtain bangs.

Sideswept With a Middle Part

Actress Lisa Bonet attends an Apple TV+ premiere event in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, if updos and ponytails aren't your thing, you can always wear your locs free-flowing like Lisa Bonet does here.

Ombré Locs

Singer Ciara attends the 2019 CFDA Awards in Brooklyn, NY. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Locs can also be colored, and if you want to add something extra without going too bold, an ombré caramel brown is perfect for fall.

Curled Ends

Chloé Bailey attends the 2024 Fashion Awards in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you know you can also add extensions to individual locs? Fake the wavy or curled look the way Chloe Bailey does here by adding goddess extensions to your locs.

High-Volume Curls

Singer Ledisi wearing curly locs at the Screen Actors Guild Foundation's 30th Anniversary Celebration in Beverly Hills, CA. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big, voluminous curls can also be achieved with locs, and you don't have to fake it with extensions or braiding hair. Grab a few flexi rods and wrap the hair around them, then let the hair set overnight. If done correctly, you should wake up with a big, bold head of curls.

Pinned Back

Zendaya wearing faux locs at the 2015 Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy way to keep the hair out of the face without having to fully commit to a ponytail? Pin it back the way Zendaya does here.

Bun with Side Bang

Halle Bailey at Project Pit's 2025 Maternal Health Summit in Los Angeles, CA. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A simple bun with a side bang is also super elegant but easy to achieve at home.

French Bun

Zoë Kravitz at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A French bun (also known as a French twist) is pretty easy to accomplish if you're short on time, and it works well if you want something slightly more elevated than a top bun or high ponytail.

Sidecut Bob

Singer Kelela at the Lena Horne Prize Event Honoring Solange Knowles in 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thinking about going short but don't want to fully commit? A sidecut is the perfect compromise and adds a little bit of edge to any look—especially a short bob with locs.

Bantu Knots

Actress Shanola Hampton wearing Bantu knots at the the 56th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception in Los Angeles, CA. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tie your locs up into Bantu knots to create two protective styles at once. You can also customize the look by leaving pieces of hair out in the back or front of your head.

Dip-Dyed Ends

Singer Lalah Hathaway attending the 2017 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas, NV. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, it's safe to dye your locs, and if you want to add some color to your tresses but are looking for something a little more low-maintenance than all-over color, try dip-dyeing the ends.

Half-Up, Half-Down Baby Locs

Willow Smith wearing short locs to the 26th annual EMA Awards in Burbank, CA. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Short locs can be styled in a variety of ways—you don't have to wait for your hair to reach shoulder- or mid-back length to have fun with them. A simple hairstyle for this length is a half-up half-down ponytail.

Wraparound Braid

Singer Ledisi at the 2018 ASCAP Grammy Nominees Reception in Los Angeles, CA. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can braid your locs to keep them out of your face, but if you want to try a style that's a little more striking than a traditional braid, try a fishtail or this wraparound look.

Faux Mohawk

Actress Shanola Hampton attends the "Found" press junket in Atlanta, GA. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This style features a faux mohawk look, created with three high buns that extend from the front of the head to the back. When doing this style, just be mindful of how tight your buns are—you don't want to put too much tension on your scalp and edges.

