Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

I like to think that, with nearly a decade of experience as a beauty editor under my belt, I’m fairly well-versed in makeup, skincare, and wellness. But leave it to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez—singer, actress, Golden Globe winner, and Charlotte Tilbury muse—to teach me a thing or two. A casual 30 minutes with the Loot star had me taking notes about how to get my makeup to last past three p.m. (she swears by layering powder blush over cream), the fragrance that’s going to infuse me with a dose of “powerful energy,” and the key to making my breath smell minty fresh 24/7.

Rodriguez’s beauty tips aren’t just about how to look great (although she has that part down pat); she’s just as dedicated to self-care moments that foster her mental well-being. Whether it’s a morning mantra that helps her step into her feminine power or an extra, extra long shower routine that does wonders for the mind and soul, she’s adamant about prioritizing the internal as well as the external. To get the scoop on all Rodriguez’s tips and tricks for getting In the Mood, read ahead.

I never go in depth about the words that I use to address how I feel about my feminine power. You’re probably going to laugh, but I always say, You’re that girl. I like to use words of affirmation to lift me up. You're beautiful, you have this, you are the only person that will be you. No one can tell you otherwise. I try to lift myself up before I even start with my other daily routine or meditation.

My boyfriend likes to say that I take a Hollywood shower. It’s his way of saying you take two hours in a shower. To be fair, I totally do. I let it steam first. I put all of the amenities that I need inside. There’s obviously an amazing shampoo and body wash. I like fragrance diffusers and bath bombs, too. Then I wait 20 minutes for it to steam up and smell really good before I even get inside. I’m very committed.

My tongue scraper. It’s not the cutest thing ever, but it gets the job done. I have one where I can slip my little fingers on each side and there’s ridges on both sides. You can damage your tongue if you go too hard. I’ve made my tongue pink a couple of times because I’ll go overboard. But it does the job. Like, it really does the job.

I’m loving the new Charlotte Tilbury Star Fragrance. I go through it like it’s nobody’s business. It’s a confidence in a bottle. It’s warm, floral, and makes me feel limitless and empowered. It’s good for a date night. It gives me more powerful energy. Honestly, it’s everything I want in a bottle.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are usually two looks that I can accomplish. I can do a glam look or a light beat. It'll be a little foundation with some contour—just a tidbit—then some concealer and a liner with lash and a gloss. That lash is everything to me.

I love a long shag with a bang. I've been getting into this like hot, sexy, kind of like messy, but still curated vibe a bit. That's what makes me feel really, really sexy.

If I’m having a fun night, I’m most likely doing a nudie pink that matches my nail beds. But if I'm really, really feeling like a mermaid, I'll do just a straight-up nude that looks like the nail is just bleeding out of my hand. If it’s not that, it’s a plum purple or an orange. We have a lot of range.

I'm never hopping straight in my bed. It's so important to always make sure that you do a skincare routine after a long night. Everything happens while you're sleeping. So even after a long night, I try never to skip my skincare routine. You can't have a beautiful painting without a beautiful canvas.

I'm just naturally a person who does the most when it comes to my skin. I always remove my makeup from my face, and I never skip applying Magic Serum and Magic Cream. Those are my go-tos. I feel like even after the longest night, my skin still feels smoother and plumper when I use those two products.

I'm looking forward to how my beauty will change. I can’t wait to see what I look like when I reach my forties and fifties. I'm not rushing it at all, but I am excited to see my maturity. Age is a beautiful thing. I'm looking forward to how confident I will be in every single part of every single stage of my life.

I could say wash your face at night, but everyone already knows that. I’m going to switch it up and say that it’s really important to wash your face in the morning when you know you’re going to have a full face of makeup on. Put on your primer on and make sure to lock that in with a powder. People don’t realize how much a foundation will fade if you don't have a powder. You have to lock it in. Even a blush; if you're using a cream blush, you have to sometimes lock that in with a blush powder. It elevates and also completes the look.

Shop Michaela's Favorite Products

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.