Vanessa Kirby's pregnancy just so happened to coincide with her Fantastic Four press tour, just like Rihanna and her Smurfs soirées. It's RiRi's third time expecting, so she's already a maternity-wear pro. Kirby, however, is expecting her first child.

"I've always loved what [Rihanna's] done, because I was so nervous about it," Kirby told ET on July 21, referencing Rihanna's pregnancy fashion. The British actor has channeled the power mom in baby bump-hugging dresses courtesy of Alaïa, Loewe, and more ateliers. However, on July 23, Kirby gave them up for the barrel-leg denim trend, her first pair of jeans all promo trail long.

After an early-morning interview, Kirby swapped her skintight Alaïa dress for Rag & Bone's high-rise barrel jeans. Rihanna prefers cradling her bump's underbelly with denim, but not Kirby. The Crown alum styled the bottoms atop her stomach, seemingly hiding her pregnancy altogether. She paired the jeans with an anti-summer puffer coat from Nanushka. The cropped coat stopped just above her waist, to reveal a white turtleneck underneath.

Vanessa Kirby tapped into the barrel jean trend on her Fantastic Four tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While promoting Marvel's next superhero film, Kirby has practically lived in sky-high stilettos—mainly from Aquazzura, an Italian footwear label beloved by Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, and Simone Ashley. This time, she prioritized comfort with Converse Chuck Taylors in the iconic black-and-white color-way.

Kirby is the latest A-lister to endorse the sneakers' comeback. In May, Zendaya's Euphoria character, Rue, styled the same $47 pair while filming Season 3.

Within hours, Kirby returned to her regularly-scheduled style: body-con dresses. For an appearance on The View, stylist Andrew Mukamal dressed her in a halter LBD from Alaïa. It matched her Ferragamo Hug Handbag and ankle-strap Aquazzura heels, both in black. As Cartier's global brand ambassador, she frosted herself in the diamond Trinity and Love rings.

Later that day, Vanessa swapped her jeans for a skintight LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fantastic Four finally hits theaters tomorrow, meaning Kirby might have one more bump-hugging look up her sleeve. If not, though, her barrel jeans will certainly tide us over until her first post-Marvel outing.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors