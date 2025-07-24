The Barrel-Leg Denim Trend Is Vanessa Kirby's Laid-Back Swap for Skintight Maternity Dresses

Inspired by Rihanna, perhaps?

Vanessa Kirby styled the barrel jean trend with Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meguire Hennes's avatar
By
published
in News

Vanessa Kirby's pregnancy just so happened to coincide with her Fantastic Four press tour, just like Rihanna and her Smurfs soirées. It's RiRi's third time expecting, so she's already a maternity-wear pro. Kirby, however, is expecting her first child.

"I've always loved what [Rihanna's] done, because I was so nervous about it," Kirby told ET on July 21, referencing Rihanna's pregnancy fashion. The British actor has channeled the power mom in baby bump-hugging dresses courtesy of Alaïa, Loewe, and more ateliers. However, on July 23, Kirby gave them up for the barrel-leg denim trend, her first pair of jeans all promo trail long.

After an early-morning interview, Kirby swapped her skintight Alaïa dress for Rag & Bone's high-rise barrel jeans. Rihanna prefers cradling her bump's underbelly with denim, but not Kirby. The Crown alum styled the bottoms atop her stomach, seemingly hiding her pregnancy altogether. She paired the jeans with an anti-summer puffer coat from Nanushka. The cropped coat stopped just above her waist, to reveal a white turtleneck underneath.

Vanessa Kirby styled the barrel jean trend with Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers

Vanessa Kirby tapped into the barrel jean trend on her Fantastic Four tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie Barrel Jeans
Rag & Bone
Charlie Barrel Jeans

Nanushka Cropped Puffer Jacket | Xs
Nanushka
Nanushka Cropped Puffer Jacket

While promoting Marvel's next superhero film, Kirby has practically lived in sky-high stilettos—mainly from Aquazzura, an Italian footwear label beloved by Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, and Simone Ashley. This time, she prioritized comfort with Converse Chuck Taylors in the iconic black-and-white color-way.

Kirby is the latest A-lister to endorse the sneakers' comeback. In May, Zendaya's Euphoria character, Rue, styled the same $47 pair while filming Season 3.

Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top Sneaker
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top Sneaker

Within hours, Kirby returned to her regularly-scheduled style: body-con dresses. For an appearance on The View, stylist Andrew Mukamal dressed her in a halter LBD from Alaïa. It matched her Ferragamo Hug Handbag and ankle-strap Aquazzura heels, both in black. As Cartier's global brand ambassador, she frosted herself in the diamond Trinity and Love rings.

Vanessa Kirby styled a skintight LBD in NYC

Later that day, Vanessa swapped her jeans for a skintight LBD.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hug Handbag (xs)
Salvatore Ferragamo
Hug Handbag

Fantastic Four finally hits theaters tomorrow, meaning Kirby might have one more bump-hugging look up her sleeve. If not, though, her barrel jeans will certainly tide us over until her first post-Marvel outing.

Shop Barrel Jeans Inspired by Vanessa Kirby

Gap, High Rise Barrel Jeans
Gap
High Rise Barrel Jeans

Free People, We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People
We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Baggy Curve Jeans
Uniqlo
Baggy Curve Jeans

Ae Stretch Barrel Jean
American Eagle
Ae Stretch Barrel Jean

The Izzie Relaxed Pull-On Barrel Jeans by Pilcro
Anthropologie
The Izzie Relaxed Pull-On Barrel Jeans by Pilcro

Urban Outfitters, BDG Logan Buckle Baggy Barrel Jean
Urban Outfitters
BDG Logan Buckle Baggy Barrel Jean

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.