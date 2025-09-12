On September 11, Kendall Jenner achieved the impossible: She scored a Zero Bond reservation during New York Fashion Week. Fall's silk pants trend served as her plus-one at the members-only hotspot, marking her first outing (albeit unofficially) of Fashion Month.

Paparazzi captured Jenner on SoHo's cobblestone sidewalks, rather than backstage at a runway presentation. However, her color palette followed the same red, white, and black story seen in Ralph Lauren's Spring 2026 show the day prior. First, she delivered a masterclass in silk trouser styling with a classic black pair. They were low-waisted, shiny, and overall, more elevated than the drawstring bottoms in my pajama drawer.

Ankle boots would've been the obvious partner for her autumnal bottoms. Instead, Jenner summer-ified them with The Row's City Flip-Flops, a.k.a. her signature shoe from May to August. It reached 50° Fahrenheit in NYC, but chilly temps were no match for her $890 leather thongs.

Kendall was spotted outside Zero Bond as fashion shows continued to run. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner went the transitional route on top, layering a white crop top underneath a sweater. It was more opaque than her trusty Hanes tanks. Plus, the hem stopped around her bust, which emphasized her low-rise trousers.

Had she stopped there, the supermodel would've looked July-ready. For extra warmth, Jenner brought a cropped crimson cardigan to Zero Bond. It was slightly lighter than the Chili Flake trend in Marie Claire's fall report. In fact, it suggested tomato girl summer will stick around for another season. She's the latest star to endorse the food-ish craze, following Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez's lead.

To finish, Jenner popped on slim, 2000s-inspired glasses, which matched her black leather tote. It appeared to be The Row's Lilou: a handwoven bucket bag, hence the $3,350 price tag.

Now that Jenner is officially in NYC, it's only a matter of time before she takes center stage at a show. She walked for Calvin Klein Fall 2025 last February, in front of muses Kate Moss and Christy Turlington. There's a chance creative director Veronica Leoni brought Jenner back for round two.

Shop Silk Trousers Inspired by Kendall Jenner