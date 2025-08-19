Don't let Dakota Johnson's loafers and Olivia Rodrigo's Mary Janes fool you: Open-toe shoe season isn't over for celebrities just yet. This month, peek-a-boo moments are slimming down in width, not number. For example, on August 18, Natalie Portman tapped the peep-toe trend seen on Spring 2025 runways, proving it's still very much the year of the toe.

Though filming of Good Sex just wrapped, Portman's couples' therapist character, Ally, clearly left a mark on her closet. All throughout July, paparazzi captured Portman in costume, usually featuring a flirty mini dress and sky-high heels. Most recently, she chose platform wedges in khaki—her second wedge of the season. They looked nearly five-inches tall, starting at the pointed toes and lifting toward the ankle straps.

I have yet to ID her footwear, but once I do, you can count on me to share it (after I've placed my order, of course). Portman's top-tier pedicure peeked out from each upper's slender cutout, similar to Spring 2025 styles from Tory Burch, Khaite, Fendi, and more. To match her statement shoes, Portman buttoned up a short, puff-sleeve shirt dress also in khaki. It appears to have Celine tags, though her exact style is sold out.

Natalie Portman ushers the peep-toe shoe trend into fall. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

If you look zoom in, you'll see Portman finished her outfit with one more monochrome pick: Dior's Embroidered D-Bubble Bucket Bag. This rare Spring 2020 piece joined her collection in May, alongside a chunky pair of black Hoka sneakers. Like her Celine mini, the Dior D-Bubble is also no longer available. The silhouette does live on in other models.

Dior 30 Montaigne Mini Bucket Bag With Drawstring $2,400 at Christian Dior Parfums UK

Portman didn't usually reveal her toes while filming Good Sex. She came close by stepping into a pair of Coach's boho wedge sandals.

You won't find mini peep-toes in her red carpet rotation, either. She prefers a "go big or go home" approach to open-toe footwear, like her favorite strappy Jimmy Choos. Spring 2025 lines from Dior to Ralph Lauren are encouraging other A-listers to make the switch, including Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, and Keira Knightley. Maybe Portman will follow suit soon.

