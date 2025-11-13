You Heard It Here First: Gap Has the Perfect Gifts for Everyone on Your List for Less Than $100

The holidays are inching closer, so my mind is set on all of the gift shopping I still need to do. The only issue is that my budget isn't as big as I originally thought. Thankfully, I can count on Gap for chic, affordable finds that make for the perfect gifts.

I've always relied on the brand for minimalist staples, trendy denim, and cozy loungewear. Now it's my go-to shopping destination for all of my holiday gifts, too. From on-trend sweaters for my chicest friend to cool sweatshirts for my mom who loves to be cozy, I'm checking every name off my shopping list.

If you're unsure where to start your shopping journey, you've come to the right place. Ahead, I'm sharing all of my top favorite finds from the brand that has long had my heart.

For the Minimalist

I'm a quiet luxury fan through and through, so I love buying elevated basics that I can easily mix and match to make up the majority of my fall outfits. From classic sweaters to anti-trend denim and accessories, each of the picks below is approved by yours truly, so rest assured, they will fit seamlessly into your recipient's wardrobe if they fit the same style brief.

For the Fashionista

We all have one friend who stays on top of the latest fashion trends. To make her life easier, I rounded up all of the on-trend finds she's bound to see everywhere this winter. There's a collarless jacket for work, plenty of leopard print for the weekend, sheer finds for the holiday party circuit, and so much more.

For the Cozy Girl

Some people prefer snuggling up at home rather than going out—and that's ok! Thankfully, Gap's loungewear sets are just as chic as they are comfortable. Now, your favorite homebodies can kick back in style.

For the One Who Has Everything

There's always someone on your list who feels impossible to shop for because they're expert shoppers themselves. They've likely already bought everything on their wishlist, so I tend to go about this kind of giftee in one of two ways: I'll either find them something they would love to have more of (think: cozy socks and pajamas) or go for something extraordinary—maybe a French girl-coded sweater?

For the Fitness Fan

Any gym-goer in your life will tell you that cute workout clothes make all the difference. So, treat your favorite activewear-loving friend to pieces she can feel good in before, during, and after her workout. Gap's underrated activewear line is full of polished workout sets in winter's trendiest colors, and I found a few elevated sweatshirts to cover up in.