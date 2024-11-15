I Found 19 Under-$200 Fashion and Beauty Gifts That Are on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

The only thing I've thought about since the start of November is gifting—as in, what makes the perfect gift for my boss, who do I still need to buy for, and how am I going to stick to my budget? Instead of panicking, I'm searching for on-sale fashion and beauty gifts. There are so many early Black Friday clothing sales across the web—and just as many Black Friday deals in beauty. I actually found all of the gifts I need on sale for under $200—shocking, I know!

If you believe the best deals kicked off on Black Friday (which falls on November 29, for reference), think again. I found top-notch sales weeks early. Highlights include cozy cashmere sweaters on sale at Nordstrom (the retailer's early Black Friday sale kicked off this week), J.Crew, and cool athleisure finds from Alo and Lululemon. On the beauty front, I found plenty of discounted hot tools to upgrade your bestie's haircare routine, like Shark's cult-favorite blow dryer at 30 percent off, plus a few gift sets.

The aforementioned deals are just a handful of the many gifts I found across my favorite retailers, so if you're still on the hunt for something special, give this editor-curated list a look-over—I can practically guarantee there's something that'll suit anyone's taste in it.

Alo Unisex One Up Jacket (Was $228) $136 at Alo This jacket could easily take you anywhere from the gym to weekend brunch and everywhere in between. Save even more with one of our Alo promo codes.

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149) $100 at Nordstrom You can never have too many sweaters going into the cold winter months, so she'll surely appreciate another cashmere knit in her collection. Have your pick from 19 colors. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Ugg Scuffette II Mirror Ball Slippers (Were $105) $79 at Zappos Slippers never fail to impress as a gift. If her style leans maximalist, get her sparkly slippers to match. Save even more with one of our Zappos promo codes.

Laura Mercier Evening Brilliance Caviar Eyeshadow and Blush Set (Was $37) $33 at Sephora Laura Mercier's Caviar stick is the best eyeshadow stick I've ever used, bar none. So if she's any kind of makeup fan or eyeshadow novice, this gift set is the one for her. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.

Eberjey Frida Short PJ Set (Was $138) $103 at Neiman Marcus Pajamas are another failsafe gift option, and Eberjey makes some of the most luxurious sets on the market. Gift her this cozy set she can wear year-round, and don't blame me if you want to snag a pair for yourself. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

Banana Republic Luna Cashmere Sweater Top (Was $130) $105 at Banana Republic Why gift her a basic T-shirt when you can gift her a luxurious cashmere top? Choose from eight other colors best suit her style, including this neutral ivory to bubblegum pink and baby blue. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Coach Willow Large Leather Saddle Crossbody (Was $375) $188 at Bloomingdale's A designer handbag under $200 is a rare find, so she'll be pleasantly surprised to unwrap this crossbody option from Coach. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Maeve Fitted Half-Zip Sweater (Was $118) $70 at Anthropologie Gift her a sweater she can wear everywhere. This one makes for a great going-out top or for a layering piece on extra-chilly days. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Abercrombie 2-Pack Long-Sleeve Cotton-Blend Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuits (Were $90) $45 at Abercrombie With nearly all five-star reviews, shoppers love these basics for their great fit and comfortable, breathable feel. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.

Shark Speedstyle™ Ultimate Gift Set $180 at Nordstrom Rack If she's still using the same blow dryer she's had since college, it's time for an upgrade. This Shark gift set will dry her hair in a fraction of the time, plus it comes with a ton of attachments like the RapidGloss Finisher for a variety of hairstyles. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie (Was $118) $99 at Lululemon All of my friends are obsessed with Lululemon. The brand's styles, like this hoodie, are as comfy as they are elevated, so I wouldn't feel bad leaving the house in them. Save even more with one of our Lululemon promo codes.

L'ange Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler (Was $89) $67 at Ulta This one hair tool combines a hair straightener and curling iron in one, meaning that's one less item taking up space on her bathroom vanity. I especially love the cooling air vents that lock in your style for all-day hold. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.

Tarte Maneater Nightfall Eyeshadow Palette (Was $54) $36 at Tarte She can use this eyeshadow palette again and again thanks to its wide variety of shades, tones, and finishes. Every one of its 24 colors is intensely pigmented, long-wearing, and blendable. Save even more with one of our Tarte promo codes.

Zales Teardrop Earrings in Solid Sterling Silver (Were $149) $80 at Zales You can't go wrong with jewelry, especially if it's high-quality sterling silver. This pair of statement earrings will add that something special to her outfit. Save even more with one of our Zales promo codes.

K18 Next Level Repair Trio (Was $113) $68 at Target From the full-size detox shampoo to the Sofia Richie-approved repair mask, this kit has everything she needs to reach her hair goals—and it's a whopping 40 percent off. Save even more with one of our Target promo codes.

Sam Edelman Michaela Gem Mary Jane Flats (Were $120) $84 at Sam Edelman Ballet flats are undoubtedly one of the biggest shoe trends of the year so what's one more pair to add to her collection? She can wear this bedazzled pair for a fun, sensible take on holiday party dressing. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.

White + Warren Cashmere Ribbed Pop Top Gloves (Were $155) $78 at Shopbop Every time she wears these gloves, she'll think of you. And because they're 100 percent cashmere, they'll last season after season. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

J.Crew Cable-Knit Rollneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn (Was $128) $78 at J.Crew J.Crew's sweaters remain unmatched in my eyes and the rest of team Marie Claire's. Gift her this soft, best-selling sweater for a festive top she'll want to wear all season long. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

