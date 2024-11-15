I Found 19 Under-$200 Fashion and Beauty Gifts That Are on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
From pajama sets and sweaters to eyeshadow palettes and hair tools, this list has something for everyone—and they all cost less than $200.
The only thing I've thought about since the start of November is gifting—as in, what makes the perfect gift for my boss, who do I still need to buy for, and how am I going to stick to my budget? Instead of panicking, I'm searching for on-sale fashion and beauty gifts. There are so many early Black Friday clothing sales across the web—and just as many Black Friday deals in beauty. I actually found all of the gifts I need on sale for under $200—shocking, I know!
If you believe the best deals kicked off on Black Friday (which falls on November 29, for reference), think again. I found top-notch sales weeks early. Highlights include cozy cashmere sweaters on sale at Nordstrom (the retailer's early Black Friday sale kicked off this week), J.Crew, and cool athleisure finds from Alo and Lululemon. On the beauty front, I found plenty of discounted hot tools to upgrade your bestie's haircare routine, like Shark's cult-favorite blow dryer at 30 percent off, plus a few gift sets.
The aforementioned deals are just a handful of the many gifts I found across my favorite retailers, so if you're still on the hunt for something special, give this editor-curated list a look-over—I can practically guarantee there's something that'll suit anyone's taste in it.
This jacket could easily take you anywhere from the gym to weekend brunch and everywhere in between. Save even more with one of our Alo promo codes.
You can never have too many sweaters going into the cold winter months, so she'll surely appreciate another cashmere knit in her collection. Have your pick from 19 colors. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Slippers never fail to impress as a gift. If her style leans maximalist, get her sparkly slippers to match. Save even more with one of our Zappos promo codes.
Laura Mercier's Caviar stick is the best eyeshadow stick I've ever used, bar none. So if she's any kind of makeup fan or eyeshadow novice, this gift set is the one for her. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.
Pajamas are another failsafe gift option, and Eberjey makes some of the most luxurious sets on the market. Gift her this cozy set she can wear year-round, and don't blame me if you want to snag a pair for yourself. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
Tom Ford perfumes are the pinnacle of luxury fragrances, but they can get pricey. This set, however, can give her a taste of the brand's best-sellers, including Tobacco Vanille, Lost Cherry, and (my personal favorite) Soleil Blanc. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Why gift her a basic T-shirt when you can gift her a luxurious cashmere top? Choose from eight other colors best suit her style, including this neutral ivory to bubblegum pink and baby blue. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
A designer handbag under $200 is a rare find, so she'll be pleasantly surprised to unwrap this crossbody option from Coach. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Gift her a sweater she can wear everywhere. This one makes for a great going-out top or for a layering piece on extra-chilly days. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
With nearly all five-star reviews, shoppers love these basics for their great fit and comfortable, breathable feel. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.
If she's still using the same blow dryer she's had since college, it's time for an upgrade. This Shark gift set will dry her hair in a fraction of the time, plus it comes with a ton of attachments like the RapidGloss Finisher for a variety of hairstyles. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
All of my friends are obsessed with Lululemon. The brand's styles, like this hoodie, are as comfy as they are elevated, so I wouldn't feel bad leaving the house in them. Save even more with one of our Lululemon promo codes.
This one hair tool combines a hair straightener and curling iron in one, meaning that's one less item taking up space on her bathroom vanity. I especially love the cooling air vents that lock in your style for all-day hold. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.
She can use this eyeshadow palette again and again thanks to its wide variety of shades, tones, and finishes. Every one of its 24 colors is intensely pigmented, long-wearing, and blendable. Save even more with one of our Tarte promo codes.
You can't go wrong with jewelry, especially if it's high-quality sterling silver. This pair of statement earrings will add that something special to her outfit. Save even more with one of our Zales promo codes.
From the full-size detox shampoo to the Sofia Richie-approved repair mask, this kit has everything she needs to reach her hair goals—and it's a whopping 40 percent off. Save even more with one of our Target promo codes.
Ballet flats are undoubtedly one of the biggest shoe trends of the year so what's one more pair to add to her collection? She can wear this bedazzled pair for a fun, sensible take on holiday party dressing. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.
Every time she wears these gloves, she'll think of you. And because they're 100 percent cashmere, they'll last season after season. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
J.Crew's sweaters remain unmatched in my eyes and the rest of team Marie Claire's. Gift her this soft, best-selling sweater for a festive top she'll want to wear all season long. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Queen Camilla Has Helped King Charles "Loosen Up," But He Appears "Tense" Without Her
"He was quite a nervous man... Camilla has been a catalyst for change."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lacey Chabert Responds to Ageist "Old Talent" Comments
The 'Hot Frosty' star wants to tell "stories through every phase of life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Proves the Little Black Corset Should be a Holiday Party Staple
The Duchess of Sussex is an investor in Highbrow Hippie haircare.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
I Found 39 Secret Designer Sale Finds to Shop Before Black Friday
Including chic bags, boots, sneakers, and more.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
I Found Every Type of Fall Coat and Jacket on Sale for Less Than $350
Including leather jackets, wool coats, must-have blazers, and shearling styles.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
19 On-Sale Gifts for Your Fashion and Beauty-Loving Friends
From editor-approved brands like Jo Malone London, J.Crew, Coach, Nike, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
18 Rich-Looking Sweaters That Won't Cost You More Than $250
There's a find fit for every occasion.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 On-Sale Boots to Complete Your Fall Shoe Collection
From classic knee-highs to trendy animal print styles, there's an under-$350 for everyone.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Every Fall Basic You Need Is on Sale for Less Than $250 Right Now
Sweaters, denim, jackets, boots, and more to fill in your wardrobe gaps.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found 17 Trendy Sneakers That Are Secretly on Sale
Including pairs from Nike, Adidas, Puma, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found 18 Trendy On-Sale Fall Finds You Need In Your Wardrobe
Skirts, sneakers, and barn jackets for under $350.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published