17 Last-Minute Summer Finds That Are Secretly on Sale
Score major discounts from brands like Madewell, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and more ahead of Labor Day.
As an editor, I'm always looking ahead—it's my job to keep an eye out for the next big trend that's about to hit the mainstream. However, I want to make a case for dressing in the moment. We're in the dog days of summer, which means this is your last chance to pull out those trendy jorts and mesh flats. So, I've rounded up some last-minute on-sale summer finds to convince you that summer isn't over yet.
Here's a little insider secret: Plenty of retailers are currently throwing under-the-radar sales ahead of the bigger ones that come over Labor Day weekend. Brands want to make way for their new fall collections, so discounts are aplenty during this transitional time. Finding on-sale trendy summer pieces didn't take much digging: I found everything from a tailored vest and new trendy sneakers to Emily Ratajkowski-approved parachute pants and a few must-have sunglasses. The best part? Most of these pieces will work well into fall, too.
Fashion girls know that the best sunglasses are essential no matter the season. Add this rounded rectangular pair to your collection for a more unique take. Save even more with one of our Le Specs promo codes.
Jeans from Madewell are always a good buy. This white pair has a high waist, a tapered leg, and an ankle-grazing hem. Whoever said you couldn't wear white after Labor Day didn't have these jeans in their wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
If you only buy one swimsuit for the rest of the summer, let it be this one. It's one of J.Crew's top-reviewed suits, and customers love the comfortable feel. This hot pink shade is sure to draw attention among the Labor Day beach crowd. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
The tailored vest trend isn't going anywhere soon. Style this one with the matching shorts, a trench coat, and a pair of fisherman's sandals. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
In need of a fresh pair of running shoes? These On sneakers come approved by Zendaya. The lime green and rusty red details will also add fun color to your athleisure looks. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
This Nasty Gal dress immediately caught my eye for its flirty ruffles and cheetah print, which is very on-trend for fall 2024. Save even more with one of our Nasty Gal promo codes.
This silky top from L'AGENCE was practically made for a chic all-black outfit. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
I've been seeing these mixed-material dresses everywhere this summer, and now that this find is only $35, I'm getting one for myself. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
Adidas sneakers have received so much hype this year, and it's clear why when the brand keeps coming out with fun pairs. Wear these trendy kicks now and throughout fall for a punchy pop of color. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
If Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lawrence love parachute pants, then I love parachute pants. This Gap pair has a look similar to Lawrence's, but I love the addition of cargo pockets. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
This sleek Coach bag hits on fall's doubled-up bag trend, without having to buy two bags. The front pouch is removable, too, so you get three styles for the price of one. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.
It's never too early to freshen up your cardigan collection. Grab this striped knit before cooler weather truly hits. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Jennifer Lawrence swears by mesh flats for spring and summer, so naturally, I want a pair, too. I have my eye on this Jeffrey Campbell pair. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
Summer sweaters aren't an oxymoron—they're practical. This one reminds me of the Brat green color trend, albeit a more subdued take. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
Say hello to my absolute favorite pair of jeans. I wear these almost weekly because they are so comfortable. I also find the fit incredibly flattering—they have a high waist and a straight leg and are the perfect length for my 5'4" frame. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.
Nearly everyone I know is obsessed with Skims's fabrics. This cult favorite T-shirt is just as comfortable as the brand is known for with a second-skin feel. This camel shade is also one of fall's top trending colors. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
If you've been wanting to recreate the editor-approved white skirt outfit, then grab this pick before the weather turns. It's comfy and casual, but you can dress it up with a simple pair of heels. Plus, it has pockets! Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
