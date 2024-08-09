As an editor, I'm always looking ahead—it's my job to keep an eye out for the next big trend that's about to hit the mainstream. However, I want to make a case for dressing in the moment. We're in the dog days of summer, which means this is your last chance to pull out those trendy jorts and mesh flats. So, I've rounded up some last-minute on-sale summer finds to convince you that summer isn't over yet.

Here's a little insider secret: Plenty of retailers are currently throwing under-the-radar sales ahead of the bigger ones that come over Labor Day weekend. Brands want to make way for their new fall collections, so discounts are aplenty during this transitional time. Finding on-sale trendy summer pieces didn't take much digging: I found everything from a tailored vest and new trendy sneakers to Emily Ratajkowski-approved parachute pants and a few must-have sunglasses. The best part? Most of these pieces will work well into fall, too.

Le Specs Persona Sunglasses (Were $125) $90 at Le Specs Fashion girls know that the best sunglasses are essential no matter the season. Add this rounded rectangular pair to your collection for a more unique take. Save even more with one of our Le Specs promo codes.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jeans (Were $128) $50 at Madewell Jeans from Madewell are always a good buy. This white pair has a high waist, a tapered leg, and an ankle-grazing hem. Whoever said you couldn't wear white after Labor Day didn't have these jeans in their wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $118) $59 at J.Crew If you only buy one swimsuit for the rest of the summer, let it be this one. It's one of J.Crew's top-reviewed suits, and customers love the comfortable feel. This hot pink shade is sure to draw attention among the Labor Day beach crowd. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

On Cloudnova Sneakers (Were $160) $120 at Revolve In need of a fresh pair of running shoes? These On sneakers come approved by Zendaya. The lime green and rusty red details will also add fun color to your athleisure looks. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Nasty Gal Animal Tiered Ruffle Chiffon Maxi Dress (Was $124) $50 at Nasty Gal This Nasty Gal dress immediately caught my eye for its flirty ruffles and cheetah print, which is very on-trend for fall 2024. Save even more with one of our Nasty Gal promo codes.

L'AGENCE Riviera Cape-Effect Silk Crepe De Chine and Silk-Satin Top (Was $395) $158 at Net-a-Porter This silky top from L'AGENCE was practically made for a chic all-black outfit. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

Everlane The Supima® High-Neck Riviera Dress (Was $118) $35 at Everlane I've been seeing these mixed-material dresses everywhere this summer, and now that this find is only $35, I'm getting one for myself. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor "Semi Green Spark" Sneakers (Were $122) $104 at Farfetch Adidas sneakers have received so much hype this year, and it's clear why when the brand keeps coming out with fun pairs. Wear these trendy kicks now and throughout fall for a punchy pop of color. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Gap Mid Rise Cargo Parachute Pants (Were $90) $70 at Gap If Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lawrence love parachute pants, then I love parachute pants. This Gap pair has a look similar to Lawrence's, but I love the addition of cargo pockets. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

Coach Wavy Double Pouch Bag (Was $295) $148 at Coach This sleek Coach bag hits on fall's doubled-up bag trend, without having to buy two bags. The front pouch is removable, too, so you get three styles for the price of one. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.

Aqua Striped V Neck Cardigan (Was $78) $59 at Bloomingdale's It's never too early to freshen up your cardigan collection. Grab this striped knit before cooler weather truly hits. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Abercrombie Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans (Were $90) $68 at Abercrombie Say hello to my absolute favorite pair of jeans. I wear these almost weekly because they are so comfortable. I also find the fit incredibly flattering—they have a high waist and a straight leg and are the perfect length for my 5'4" frame. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.

Skims Fits Everybody Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (Was $48) $34 at Saks Fifth Avenue Nearly everyone I know is obsessed with Skims's fabrics. This cult favorite T-shirt is just as comfortable as the brand is known for with a second-skin feel. This camel shade is also one of fall's top trending colors. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Caslon Tiered Linen Blend Midi Skirt (Was $80) $60 at Nordstrom If you've been wanting to recreate the editor-approved white skirt outfit, then grab this pick before the weather turns. It's comfy and casual, but you can dress it up with a simple pair of heels. Plus, it has pockets! Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.