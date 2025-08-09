Jennifer Aniston Styles Her The Row Tote Bag With Flip-Flops and the Capri Pants Trend

Having styled her Friends-era flip-flops with a $3,000 Bottega Veneta bag earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston decided to switch up her tiny purse for an oversize tote bag. Photographed in New York City on Friday, August 8, the star of The Morning Show carried what appears to be an in-demand The Row bag, while leaning into the celebrity-beloved capri pants trend.

Aniston appears to be carrying a sold-out The Row Marlo Tote Bag in Brown Leather. Alternative versions of the popular design currently have a waitlist and a September shipping date. Constructed from calfskin leather, and featuring tubular handles and a top zipper closure, the oversize tote bag is incredibly practical as well as chic.

Jennifer Aniston carrying an oversize tote bag. (Image credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images)

Aniston's summery outfit also leaned into the resurgent capri pants trend, which has been seen on everyone from Selena Gomez to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. The Murder Mystery star opted for a pair of tan capri pants, which she wore with a simple black tank top.

Flip-flops have been one of 2025's It shoes, and are a style the actress has been known for her entire career. Aniston's simple brown flip-flops look as though they might be from Tkees, an affordable brand regularly worn by celebs like Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Aniston wearing capri pants and flip-flops. (Image credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images)

Nili Lotan Shon Twill Pants $390 at Shopbop

Aniston wore the outfit in New York, where she has been spending a few days with her new boyfriend, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. Of the budding romance, a source told People, "Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."