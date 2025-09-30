Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got to experience a truly "magical" evening last week when mom Princess Kate took them to the set of HBO's new Harry Potter series, which is conveniently being filmed a stone's throw from their new home in Windsor Great Park. And while Prince William experienced an uncomfortable moment with Prince Andrew at the Duchess of Kent's funeral, it turns out there could've been an awkward royal encounter at Hogwarts, too. Although they didn't end up going on the same day as the Wales family, Prince Andrew and his grandchildren also made an unexpected visit of their own to the Harry Potter set last week.

The Daily Mail reported that "Kate took Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for a spellbinding visit where they met the cast," as the set for Hogsmeade Station is situated close to Forest Lodge, where the Wales family is moving later this year. "Kate and the children met the young actors and the director on the set. There was only one night of filming there so it really was a magical ticket," a source told the outlet of their "special" visit.

Prince Louis even got to ride aboard the Hogwarts Express, with a source sharing, "He seemed to absolutely love it." The family was reportedly invited back on set to watch filming on Friday, September 26, too. However, it seems another set of royal children also got to experience the TV magic, as Prince Andrew showed up with some of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's children.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, pictured in May 2025, headed to Hogsmeade Station to meet the Harry Potter cast. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Andrew and Prince William are seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral on September 16. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reported that "staff working on the set were stunned to see him there," with Andrew's visit taking place only days after his family's latest scandal involving sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On September 20, a 2011 email from ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was leaked, revealing that she'd "apologised to Epstein for 'publicly disowning him'" in the press.

Although it wasn't revealed which of his grandkids attended, Andrew is a grandfather to Princess Eugenie's two sons, August, 4, and Ernest, 2, as well as Beatrice's daughters Sienna, 4, and Athena, 8 months.

The HBO set is located "just meters" from Royal Lodge, where the Duke and Duchess of York live, and a source told the Daily Mail, "It was all a bit strange that he turned up but it was lovely to see the children having a great time."