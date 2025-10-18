Jennifer Lawrence's Vintage Armani Privé Halter Gown Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to London Film Festival
Royally-approved heels and a fur-lined coat accessorized the classic look.
Jennifer Lawrence's press tour for Die, My Love, which co-stars Robert Pattinson, has been nothing short of exceptional. Having worn a custom Dior gown based on a classic 1949 design to Cannes Film Festival in May, the actress opted for vintage Armani Privé at the 69th BFI London Film Festival.
On Friday, October 17, Lawrence—who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi—arrived on the red carpet in London wearing an Armani Privé gown, taken from the fashion house's Fall 2005 couture collection. The dress is constructed from a black velvet halter top, which cascades into a black silk floor-length dress with a slight train.
The Hunger Games icon accessorized her classic gown with a Glenn Spiro Diamond Torque Necklace, which perfectly accentuated the outfit's plunging neckline. A pair of Aquazzura's You And I 105 Sandals gave Lawrence extra height on the red carpet. Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are known fans of the chic footwear brand.
When Lawrence arrived at the premiere, she was photographed joyously disrobing a coat. The fur-lined, floral silk coat—taken from Conner Ives's Fall 2025 RTW collection—was the ideal piece to accompany the actress's vintage dress.
Lawrence's gown originally appeared on the runway in July 2005, where it was worn by Australian model Alexandra Agoston. Lawrence's stylist appears to made some slight changes to the dress, seemingly removing a flower and ruched belt detailing ahead of the actress's appearance.
Once again, Lawrence managed to shut down the red carpet with her beyond impeccable gown choice.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.