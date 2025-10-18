Jennifer Lawrence's press tour for Die, My Love, which co-stars Robert Pattinson, has been nothing short of exceptional. Having worn a custom Dior gown based on a classic 1949 design to Cannes Film Festival in May, the actress opted for vintage Armani Privé at the 69th BFI London Film Festival.

On Friday, October 17, Lawrence—who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi—arrived on the red carpet in London wearing an Armani Privé gown, taken from the fashion house's Fall 2005 couture collection. The dress is constructed from a black velvet halter top, which cascades into a black silk floor-length dress with a slight train.

The Hunger Games icon accessorized her classic gown with a Glenn Spiro Diamond Torque Necklace, which perfectly accentuated the outfit's plunging neckline. A pair of Aquazzura's You And I 105 Sandals gave Lawrence extra height on the red carpet. Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are known fans of the chic footwear brand.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a vintage Armani Privé gown from 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

When Lawrence arrived at the premiere, she was photographed joyously disrobing a coat. The fur-lined, floral silk coat—taken from Conner Ives's Fall 2025 RTW collection—was the ideal piece to accompany the actress's vintage dress.

Jennifer Lawrence removes her Conner Ives floral coat. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Lawrence's gown originally appeared on the runway in July 2005, where it was worn by Australian model Alexandra Agoston. Lawrence's stylist appears to made some slight changes to the dress, seemingly removing a flower and ruched belt detailing ahead of the actress's appearance.

Alexandra Agoston on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 6, 2005. (Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Alexandra Agoston on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 6, 2005. (Image credit: Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Once again, Lawrence managed to shut down the red carpet with her beyond impeccable gown choice.

