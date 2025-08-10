Kylie Jenner Pairs a Chloé Sheer Lace Blouse With Jennifer Lawrence's $890 Flip-Flops and a Rare Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin
Jean Paul Gaultier's redesign of the classic bag trades for anywhere between $10,000 and $73,000.
Kylie Jenner has been celebrating her last weekend as a 27-year-old, with the Khy founder turning 28 on August 10. In honor of her special day, the reality star wore a sleek outfit, combining celeb-beloved flip-flops with faded jeans and a sheer Chloé blouse. She also debuted her latest investment—a rare Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin.
Sharing a series of new photos on her Instagram Stories, Jenner revealed one of the outfits she was wearing for her birthday weekend. A $3,290 Chloé Lace V-Neck Ruffle Top, made from sheer fabric and featuring a tiered scallop hem, was the centerpiece of the casual yet chic look.
A pair of faded denim jeans with a puddle hem, a Chrome Hearts belt with a silver buckle, and The Row's $890 City Flip Flop in Leather rounded out the makeup mogul's outfit. Jennifer Lawrence is a known fan of The Row's leather flip-flops, while everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Sofia Richie Grainge has been spotted wearing alternate sandals from the brand in 2025.
Jenner—who is styled by Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist—is a known collector of rare Hermès bags, including both Birkins and Kellys. As a result, her decision to acquire the Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin—Jean Paul Gaultier's striking redesign of the iconic bag—makes total sense.
Ahead of her 28th birthday, Jenner shared a photo of her new Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin, which appears to be the Shiny Bordeaux Porosus Crocodile version. The same design recently sold on a resale site for $73,000, and previously traded hands for $10,915. While it's unclear how much Jenner paid for the purse—which may have been a birthday gift—it's unlikely to have been cheap.
Jenner's lacy blouse, denim, and flip-flop combo is ideal for late summer evenings, and is easy to replicate.
Shop Kylie Jenner's Summer Style
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.