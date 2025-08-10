Kylie Jenner Pairs a Chloé Sheer Lace Blouse With Jennifer Lawrence's $890 Flip-Flops and a Rare Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin

Kylie Jenner has been celebrating her last weekend as a 27-year-old, with the Khy founder turning 28 on August 10. In honor of her special day, the reality star wore a sleek outfit, combining celeb-beloved flip-flops with faded jeans and a sheer Chloé blouse. She also debuted her latest investment—a rare Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin.

Sharing a series of new photos on her Instagram Stories, Jenner revealed one of the outfits she was wearing for her birthday weekend. A $3,290 Chloé Lace V-Neck Ruffle Top, made from sheer fabric and featuring a tiered scallop hem, was the centerpiece of the casual yet chic look.

A pair of faded denim jeans with a puddle hem, a Chrome Hearts belt with a silver buckle, and The Row's $890 City Flip Flop in Leather rounded out the makeup mogul's outfit. Jennifer Lawrence is a known fan of The Row's leather flip-flops, while everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Sofia Richie Grainge has been spotted wearing alternate sandals from the brand in 2025.

Kylie Jenner wearing a sheer lace blouse, faded jeans, and The Row's leather flip-flops. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Jenner—who is styled by Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist—is a known collector of rare Hermès bags, including both Birkins and Kellys. As a result, her decision to acquire the Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin—Jean Paul Gaultier's striking redesign of the iconic bag—makes total sense.

Ahead of her 28th birthday, Jenner shared a photo of her new Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin, which appears to be the Shiny Bordeaux Porosus Crocodile version. The same design recently sold on a resale site for $73,000, and previously traded hands for $10,915. While it's unclear how much Jenner paid for the purse—which may have been a birthday gift—it's unlikely to have been cheap.

Kylie Jenner's Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Jenner's lacy blouse, denim, and flip-flop combo is ideal for late summer evenings, and is easy to replicate.

Shop Kylie Jenner's Summer Style