12 Fall Outfits to Wear While You Sip That Cinnamon Chai Latte

If summer is for showing off how great you look without a lot of clothing, fall is for demonstrating what you can do with your wardrobe. It's time to burrow into your oversize fuzzy sweaters and wear the same pair of black skinny jeans Monday-Friday (but every outfit will look different! we promise!) Fall fashion means covering up and figuring out how to layer without looking like an overstuffed penguin. Though I'm still trying to master that last part, I can show you how to create 12 cute autumn outfits, as seen on the streets. Read ahead for some quick styling tips.