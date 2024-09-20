I love a pair of heels as much as the next fashion girl, but I keep turning back to my favorite pairs of sneakers whenever I'm running out the door. They're the one shoe I can count on to keep me comfortable for days spent running around the city, and with so many new trendy sneaker styles coming out this season, they keep me stylish, too. I figured it was time to add some fresh pairs to my collection for fall, and you can buy all of my picks on sale.

I don't mean to brag, but I found nearly every sneaker trend and style you could think of at a major discount, including a few from some celebrity-favorite brands. For instance, you can snag Kaia Gerber's Nike It sneakers and Emily Blunt's Nike Dunks for less right now. There are also plenty of cool white sneakers and some sleek, minimalist styles to wear with your fall work outfits. I even found black sneakers and chunkier styles on sale if that suits your fancy.

Keep scrolling to 17 on-sale sneakers from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, On, and more. From classic court shoes and high-tops to running sneakers, there's a new pair of discounted pairs waiting for you.

Tory Burch Women's Howell Court Sneakers (Were $198) $139 at Bloomingdale's As far as designer sneakers go, this Tory Burch pair is a fan favorite. Their minimalist design makes them super easy to style with all of your fall outfits. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

adidas Originals Sambae Sneakers (Were $110) $90 at Champs If you haven't gotten your hands on the Adidas Sambas yet, you should check out these Sambaes. They have a thicker gum sole and embroidered stripes for a fresh take on the cult-favorite style. Save even more with one of our Champs promo codes.

Nike Dunk Low Twist Leather Sneakers (Were $125) $88 at Net-a-Porter Emily Blunt wore these color-blocked sneakers while promoting her film The Fall Guy, so if she can make the edgy style sophisticated, you can, too. Pair them with wide-legged trousers and a button-down shirt. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

Puma Karmen II Idol Women's Sneakers (Were $75) $49 at Puma While not exactly the same, these are similar to Rihanna's Puma Creeper Phatty sneakers that were re-released last year. They have the same oversized design and stacked sole but come in a sleek all-white colorway. Save even more with one of our Puma promo codes.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Nordstrom Rack Over the summer, TikTokers made these comfortable shoes go viral after praising them as the best sneakers to pack for trips to Europe. They're comfortable enough to walk in all day, and their all-white look will go with everything in your suitcase. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Nike Court Legacy Lift Sneakers (Were $90) $54 at Revolve Gum soles and a trendy green Swoosh give these white Nike sneakers an edge. Those with petite frames (myself included) will surely appreciate the extra height boost, too. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Casual Shoes (Were $90) $50 at JD Sports An oldie but a goodie, these sneakers are an age-old classic and a pair I can't recommend enough. Save even more with one of our JD Sports promo codes.

Vince Warren Platform Slip-On Sneakers (Were $250) $188 at Nordstrom The best work sneakers are sleek, minimal, and chic, and this pair ticks all of those boxes. With their streamlined silhouette, these could easily pair with most items in your office-ready wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Nike Cortez 23 Premium Leather Shoes (Were $110) $94 at Nike When the Adidas Sambas became the shoe of the summer of 2024, Dakota Johnson started her own sneaker trend by wearing Nike's Cortez sneakers. They have a retro feel that would make any outfit look so much cooler. Save even more with one of our Nike promo codes.

Sam Edelman Isabel Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Anthropologie The metallic trend is still going strong in the fashion set. An approachable way to test it out is through your footwear. Try this Sam Edelman pair on for size—reviewers say they're super comfortable and stylish. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Chuck 70 Plus Distorted High Sneakers (Were $120) $66 at LuisaViaRoma No, your screen isn't glitching—these edgy sneakers are made to look like that. These are the kind of unique kicks I would stop somebody in the street to talk about. Save even more with one of our LuisaViaRoma promo codes.

Asics Gel Venture 9 Running Shoes (Were $80) $65 at Asics Runners love this pair of Asics sneakers. They're made with a higher-stacked cushioned sole, so every step bounces with you. Save even more with one of our Asics promo codes.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Embroidered Stars (Were $80) $70 at Converse Converse high-top sneakers have stood the test of time. Fun embroidered stars and a platform heel add freshness to the classic silhouette. Save even more with one of our Converse promo codes.

Adidas Alphaboost V2 Shoes (Were $120) $84 at Adidas Adidas is one brand I can always count on to have functional and stylish sneakers. I'm just as likely to wear these to the gym as I am while out and about on the weekend. Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.