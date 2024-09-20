I Found 17 Trendy Sneakers That Are Secretly on Sale
Including pairs from Nike, Adidas, Puma, and more.
I love a pair of heels as much as the next fashion girl, but I keep turning back to my favorite pairs of sneakers whenever I'm running out the door. They're the one shoe I can count on to keep me comfortable for days spent running around the city, and with so many new trendy sneaker styles coming out this season, they keep me stylish, too. I figured it was time to add some fresh pairs to my collection for fall, and you can buy all of my picks on sale.
I don't mean to brag, but I found nearly every sneaker trend and style you could think of at a major discount, including a few from some celebrity-favorite brands. For instance, you can snag Kaia Gerber's Nike It sneakers and Emily Blunt's Nike Dunks for less right now. There are also plenty of cool white sneakers and some sleek, minimalist styles to wear with your fall work outfits. I even found black sneakers and chunkier styles on sale if that suits your fancy.
Keep scrolling to 17 on-sale sneakers from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, On, and more. From classic court shoes and high-tops to running sneakers, there's a new pair of discounted pairs waiting for you.
As far as designer sneakers go, this Tory Burch pair is a fan favorite. Their minimalist design makes them super easy to style with all of your fall outfits. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Jennifer Lawrence, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner love these Nike sneakers, so I'm shocked they're still in stock. I'm even more surprised that they're on sale. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
If the gorgeous green and red colorway wasn't enough to entice you, these are Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa's favorite Puma sneakers. Sorry in advance if you're tempted to grab the orange and baby blue shades, too. Save even more with one of our Finish Line promo codes.
Ever since filming Challengers, Zendaya has been a major fan of On sneakers, and it's not hard to see why. The brand's designs combine functional details with a street-style-cool factor. Save even more with one of our Mytheresa promo codes.
If you haven't gotten your hands on the Adidas Sambas yet, you should check out these Sambaes. They have a thicker gum sole and embroidered stripes for a fresh take on the cult-favorite style. Save even more with one of our Champs promo codes.
Emily Blunt wore these color-blocked sneakers while promoting her film The Fall Guy, so if she can make the edgy style sophisticated, you can, too. Pair them with wide-legged trousers and a button-down shirt. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
While not exactly the same, these are similar to Rihanna's Puma Creeper Phatty sneakers that were re-released last year. They have the same oversized design and stacked sole but come in a sleek all-white colorway. Save even more with one of our Puma promo codes.
Over the summer, TikTokers made these comfortable shoes go viral after praising them as the best sneakers to pack for trips to Europe. They're comfortable enough to walk in all day, and their all-white look will go with everything in your suitcase. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Gum soles and a trendy green Swoosh give these white Nike sneakers an edge. Those with petite frames (myself included) will surely appreciate the extra height boost, too. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
An oldie but a goodie, these sneakers are an age-old classic and a pair I can't recommend enough. Save even more with one of our JD Sports promo codes.
The best work sneakers are sleek, minimal, and chic, and this pair ticks all of those boxes. With their streamlined silhouette, these could easily pair with most items in your office-ready wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
When the Adidas Sambas became the shoe of the summer of 2024, Dakota Johnson started her own sneaker trend by wearing Nike's Cortez sneakers. They have a retro feel that would make any outfit look so much cooler. Save even more with one of our Nike promo codes.
The metallic trend is still going strong in the fashion set. An approachable way to test it out is through your footwear. Try this Sam Edelman pair on for size—reviewers say they're super comfortable and stylish. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
No, your screen isn't glitching—these edgy sneakers are made to look like that. These are the kind of unique kicks I would stop somebody in the street to talk about. Save even more with one of our LuisaViaRoma promo codes.
Runners love this pair of Asics sneakers. They're made with a higher-stacked cushioned sole, so every step bounces with you. Save even more with one of our Asics promo codes.
Converse high-top sneakers have stood the test of time. Fun embroidered stars and a platform heel add freshness to the classic silhouette. Save even more with one of our Converse promo codes.
Adidas is one brand I can always count on to have functional and stylish sneakers. I'm just as likely to wear these to the gym as I am while out and about on the weekend. Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Her Daughter's Full Name in 4th Birthday Post
The supermodel shares Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Comfort Rules at London and Milan Fashion Weeks
Heels, who?
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Why Can’t We Stop Talking About Meghan Markle’s Emails?
A new story is calling into question an old allegation about the Duchess of Sussex's behavior. But it's time to move on.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
I Found 18 Trendy On-Sale Fall Finds You Need In Your Wardrobe
Skirts, sneakers, and barn jackets for under $350.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Comfy Finds Under $250 To Curl Up In This Fall
The coziest of knits, sweatpants, and sweatshirts from Nike, Reformation, Abercrombie, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Under-$200 Hidden Gems To Shop This Labor Day Weekend
Sweaters, sneakers, athleisure, and more—all for under $200.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found 18 Rich-Looking Basics That Are On-Sale for Less Than $200
Luxurious style without the luxury price tag.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Brands That Have the Biggest Fall Shoe Trends Already on Sale
Get ahead of the curve with top brands like Stuart Weitzman, Nike, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Last-Minute Summer Finds Secretly on Sale
Brands like Madewell, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and more are discounted right now.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Chic Pieces for Transitional Dressing Made Easy
Including a Katie Holmes-approved jacket for $400 off.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
19 Trending Shoes On Sale at Nordstrom, Saks, Nike, and More
Including chunky sneakers, ballet flats, and summer wedges.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published