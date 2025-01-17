I don't mean to alarm you, but Valentine's Day is quickly approaching. Now is actually the time to start thinking about the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved ones if you haven't done so already. Shipping can take forever, and you don’t want to risk your perfect gift not coming in time. So, I've taken to the internet and rounded up some on-sale Valentine’s Day gift ideas that your significant other would be thrilled to unwrap come February 14.

There's something special for everyone on this list. You can go the safe route and restock your recipient's favorite fragrance , opt for a luxurious pair of silky pajamas , or buy some stunning affordable jewelry . If they're a major beauty fan, a luxe gift set is sure to impress them. Are they a true fashion girl? If the answer is yes, then cashmere sweaters or a pair of timeless leather gloves will be perfect. Finally, cozy loungewear sets and slippers will fit the bill if home is where their heart is. In any case, a luxurious Valentine's Day gift doesn't have to come with a luxury price tag.

Keep scrolling for all of the gifting inspiration you need for the upcoming holiday. Not only will these gifts be sure to make your sweetheart smile, but they also won't cost you more than $150.

Sterlina Silver Heart Link Charm Earrings (Were $48) $38 at QVC The best part about these earrings is that you can remove the heart-shaped charms. That makes for double the looks! They're also made from rhodium-plated sterling silver, which makes them extra durable. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.

Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149) $80 at Nordstrom A cashmere sweater is never a bad gift, especially when it's an easy-to-style option like this. Whether you throw it over your shoulders, layer it over a button-down, or wear it on its own, the options are endless. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Ugg Women's Tazzlita Slippers (Were $150) $105 at Ugg Uggs are chic again thanks to the approval of A-listers like J.Lo and Hailey Bieber, so upgrade your giftee's home slippers with this pair she can wear everywhere. Save even more with one of our Ugg promo codes.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Extreme (Was $95) $67 at Nordstrom Rack Black Opium, one of Marie Claire's 2024 Fragrance Award winners, is a classic for a reason. The scent is undeniably sexy and feminine, with a blend of jasmine and vanilla, plus a touch of coffee for added richness. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Natori Glamour Satin Pajamas (Were $160) $96 at Saks Fifth Avenue Satin pajamas are peak luxury, so she'll be glad to have a pair in her rotation. As the name suggests, this set will make her feel glamorous as she heads to bed. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Dior Lip Glow Oil (Was $40) $34 at Bloomingdale's She'll love having this best-ever lip gloss in her purse—it's non-sticky and provides a touch of color and plenty of moisture. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

J.Crew New Relaxed Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe (Was $138) $80 at J.Crew J.Crew's staple Lady Jackets exude elegance, so I bet she'll love to have one in her rotation. This striped version is a classic print she can wear for years. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Pilcro Embroidered Sweatshirt (Was $98) $60 at Anthropologie With its cheeky embroidery, this red sweatshirt may be a little on the nose—but you can't deny it's not fun. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Banana Republic Riviera Leather Clutch (Was $180) $120 at Banana Republic Clutches have returned as the ultimate going-out bag, so gift her this chic, versatile style she can take carry on date night and beyond. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

COS Fringed Brushed-Mohair Scarf (Was $135) $68 at Cos If this festive baby pink scarf doesn't say "Happy Valentine's Day," I don't know what will. Save even more with one of our COS promo codes.

Selena's Essential Eye Duo Eyeshadow Stick & Mascara Set (Was $28) $20 at Sephora With this set, she can create sultry eyes thanks to a creamy eyeshadow stick and a fan-favorite volumizing mascara in just minutes. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.

Coach Sculpted Signature Leather Tech Gloves (Were $125) $88 at Coach The leather gloves trend is the winter accessory stylish women can't stop wearing. Grab her this pair with subtle gold hardware and touchscreen capabilities. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.

VEJA Campo Chromefree Leather Sneakers (Were $140) $84 at Farfetch Coming in at under $100, these cool white sneakers are a solid gift for a budding sneakerhead. You could wear them with practically anything thanks to their sleek silhouette. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Elemis Viral Duo Kit (Was $79) $56 at Revolve Luxury skincare will always be appreciated as a gift—this set contains my all-time favorite cleansing oil that basically transports me to a spa with every use. Meanwhile, the exfoliating pads have made a noticeable difference in my skin's texture. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

FP Movement Cozy Season Set (Was $90) $50 at Free People An ultra-cozy loungewear set makes for the best gift in the middle of winter. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.

By Alona Celia Necklace (Was $188) $113 at Shopbop If you don't want to go the obvious route with chocolates and flowers, less-festive jewelry works, too. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

Living Proof Brilliant Stylers, Spark Joy Holiday Kit (Was $40) $32 at Ulta If she has travel plans coming up, this set will be a godsend for her toiletry kit. It has everything she needs for good hair days on the go, like a best-selling dry shampoo, texture spray, and hairspray. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.