18 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $150 That Look So Expensive
I found a ton of on-sale finds your sweetheart will adore.
I don't mean to alarm you, but Valentine's Day is quickly approaching. Now is actually the time to start thinking about the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved ones if you haven't done so already. Shipping can take forever, and you don’t want to risk your perfect gift not coming in time. So, I've taken to the internet and rounded up some on-sale Valentine’s Day gift ideas that your significant other would be thrilled to unwrap come February 14.
There's something special for everyone on this list. You can go the safe route and restock your recipient's favorite fragrance, opt for a luxurious pair of silky pajamas, or buy some stunning affordable jewelry. If they're a major beauty fan, a luxe gift set is sure to impress them. Are they a true fashion girl? If the answer is yes, then cashmere sweaters or a pair of timeless leather gloves will be perfect. Finally, cozy loungewear sets and slippers will fit the bill if home is where their heart is. In any case, a luxurious Valentine's Day gift doesn't have to come with a luxury price tag.
Keep scrolling for all of the gifting inspiration you need for the upcoming holiday. Not only will these gifts be sure to make your sweetheart smile, but they also won't cost you more than $150.
The best part about these earrings is that you can remove the heart-shaped charms. That makes for double the looks! They're also made from rhodium-plated sterling silver, which makes them extra durable. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
A cashmere sweater is never a bad gift, especially when it's an easy-to-style option like this. Whether you throw it over your shoulders, layer it over a button-down, or wear it on its own, the options are endless. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Uggs are chic again thanks to the approval of A-listers like J.Lo and Hailey Bieber, so upgrade your giftee's home slippers with this pair she can wear everywhere. Save even more with one of our Ugg promo codes.
Black Opium, one of Marie Claire's 2024 Fragrance Award winners, is a classic for a reason. The scent is undeniably sexy and feminine, with a blend of jasmine and vanilla, plus a touch of coffee for added richness. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Satin pajamas are peak luxury, so she'll be glad to have a pair in her rotation. As the name suggests, this set will make her feel glamorous as she heads to bed. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
This may look like a basic T-shirt, but its cozy cashmere knit makes it much more elevated. The blush pink shade is a trending winter 2025 color, too. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
She'll love having this best-ever lip gloss in her purse—it's non-sticky and provides a touch of color and plenty of moisture. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
J.Crew's staple Lady Jackets exude elegance, so I bet she'll love to have one in her rotation. This striped version is a classic print she can wear for years. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
With its cheeky embroidery, this red sweatshirt may be a little on the nose—but you can't deny it's not fun. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Clutches have returned as the ultimate going-out bag, so gift her this chic, versatile style she can take carry on date night and beyond. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
If this festive baby pink scarf doesn't say "Happy Valentine's Day," I don't know what will. Save even more with one of our COS promo codes.
With this set, she can create sultry eyes thanks to a creamy eyeshadow stick and a fan-favorite volumizing mascara in just minutes. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.
The leather gloves trend is the winter accessory stylish women can't stop wearing. Grab her this pair with subtle gold hardware and touchscreen capabilities. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.
Coming in at under $100, these cool white sneakers are a solid gift for a budding sneakerhead. You could wear them with practically anything thanks to their sleek silhouette. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
Luxury skincare will always be appreciated as a gift—this set contains my all-time favorite cleansing oil that basically transports me to a spa with every use. Meanwhile, the exfoliating pads have made a noticeable difference in my skin's texture. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
An ultra-cozy loungewear set makes for the best gift in the middle of winter. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
If you don't want to go the obvious route with chocolates and flowers, less-festive jewelry works, too. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
If she has travel plans coming up, this set will be a godsend for her toiletry kit. It has everything she needs for good hair days on the go, like a best-selling dry shampoo, texture spray, and hairspray. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Aspen Looks Good on Hailey Bieber
She skipped the ski slopes to wear a vintage coat and jeans.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
30 New-in Sweaters I’m Shopping From Alex Mill, &Daughter, and Sézane for a Mid-Season Refresh
My closet could use some newness.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Jill Biden Returns to Custom Schiaparelli for a Final White House Event
She's re-worn this red suit on several occasions.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
17 On-Sale Finds I'm Using to Build an Elevated Wardrobe in 2025
Out with the old, in with the new.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
These Are a New Yorker's Favorite On-Sale Winter Jacket Styles
18 under-$300 finds that will make your outfit.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found 19 Under-$200 Fashion and Beauty Gifts That Are on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Spoiler: They all cost less than $200.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found Every Type of Fall Coat and Jacket on Sale for Less Than $350
Including leather jackets, wool coats, must-have blazers, and shearling styles.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
19 On-Sale Gifts for Your Fashion and Beauty-Loving Friends
From editor-approved brands like Jo Malone London, J.Crew, Coach, Nike, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
18 Rich-Looking Sweaters That Won't Cost You More Than $250
There's a find fit for every occasion.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 On-Sale Boots to Complete Your Fall Shoe Collection
From classic knee-highs to trendy animal print styles, there's an under-$350 for everyone.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Every Fall Basic You Need Is on Sale for Less Than $250 Right Now
Sweaters, denim, jackets, boots, and more to fill in your wardrobe gaps.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published