Even though my makeup bag is overflowing, I'll never get over the need to swatch, test, and wear fall's luxury beauty trends. Sales are the only time I can pick up something luxurious for myself, so I never let one pass me by. I'll be shopping all of my favorite luxury brands during Bluemercury's epic Anniversary sale.

From now through September 22, luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury is offering 25 percent off your purchase of $250 or more in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Simply add the code "NEWBLUE" to your cart at checkout, and you'll score the massive savings. The only caveat is that you have to be a Bluemercury rewards member, but don't worry—it's free to sign up.

This sale is a huge deal. Bluemercury carries some of our favorite brands, from ones with cult followings, like makeup products from Bobbi Brown and Jo Malone perfumes. The Dyson Airwrap, the internet's most-talked-about hair tool, is also included in the sale, as is the rest of the Dyson tool lineup.

Keep scrolling to shop 24 of my must-see luxury finds from Bluemercury's Anniversary Sale broken down by product category for easy browsing. If you've had your eye on a high-tech LED light therapy face mask or are on the last few sprays of your favorite Tom Ford perfume, there's no better time to make the splurge.

Bluemercury's Anniversary Sale at a Glance:

Skincare on Sale at Bluemercury

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 (Was $43) $34 at Bluemercury My love for this sunscreen knows no bounds. It's one of the only sunscreen products that doesn't make my oily skin feel greasier or clog my pores. It gets a gold star for its invisible feel and hydrating finish.

The Light Salon Boost Led Mask (Was $495) 123.75 $371 at Bluemercury LED light therapy masks are not cheap, so if you can get a top one on sale, don't let the chance pass you by. This mask from The Light Salon earns top marks in our book for its flexible, comfortable wear and easy storage. Use it 10 minutes a day, three to five days a week, and you'll notice glowy, smoother, younger-looking skin in no time.

La Mer The Eye Concentrate (Was $275) $206 at Bluemercury Loved by A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, and Jennifer Lopez, the skincare brand La Mer is one luxury brand that does not go on sale too often. Its eye cream works wonders on dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness, all thanks to a formula full of vitamins, antioxidants, and sea kelp.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum (Was $260) $208 at Bluemercury "If I could only have one serum for the rest of my life, it would be this one," says Marie Claire's Beauty Editor Samantha Holender. Coming from someone who tests multiple beauty products at any given time, that means a lot. This face serum is ultra-soothing for anyone who struggles with rosacea, inflammation, or dryness, and will also even out your skin tone.

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser (Was $88) $66 at Bluemercury Unfortunately, I don't have the budget to get a facial every night, but this oil cleanser is the next best thing. It smells just like my favorite spa, and every time I wash my face with it, I immediately feel more relaxed. Aside from its luxurious smell, it removes my makeup easily and leaves my skin feeling baby-soft.

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil (Was $52) $39 at Bluemercury I firmly believe that the skin on your body deserves just as much attention as the skin on your face. This body oil is so hyped-up, and after trying it for myself, I can say it's well deserving of that hype. It absorbs quickly and doesn't leave behind any stickiness. Its refreshing citrus scent pairs well with any light perfume in your collection, and the glow it gives your skin is unreal.

NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit (Was $250) $188 at Bluemercury Now's the best time to splurge on high-tech beauty tools like this microcurrent device when you can get a whopping 25 percent off. Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Aniston are fans of this buzzy device for its sculpting abilities. It uses microcurrents to lift your facial muscles, resulting in a smoother appearance with consistent use.

Haircare on Sale at Bluemercury

Dyson Copper Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long (Was $600) $510 at Bluemercury The Dyson Airwrap needs no introduction. The viral tool that can dry, smooth, straighten, curl, and set hair is on every beauty fan's wishlist. While it's not as discounted as the other items in the sale at 15 percent off, it's still included, which is major considering how rarely it goes on sale in the first place.

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo (Was $53) $42 at Bluemercury Leave it to Oribe, one of the best haircare brands in the business, to make a luxury dry shampoo so good, it's worth stocking up on. Not only does it have a delicious scent that lasts all day (a signature of Oribe's products, might I add), but it absorbs oil and dirt better than most other formulas, and leaves behind added texture and body for a refreshed look.

Slip Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase (Was $89) $67 at Bluemercury Switching to a silk pillowcase is a simple yet luxurious change to your haircaire routine. Its smooth feel reduces friction, causing you to wake up with less frizzy hair. Even better, this one from Slip is absorption-resistant, meaning your skincare and haircare products stay where they belong.

Act+Acre Cold Processed Stem Cell Serum (Was $86) $65 at Bluemercury Long, strong, healthy hair starts at the scalp, so if you want strands worthy of a hair commercial, incorporate this cult-favorite scalp serum into your routine. After just six uses, you'll start to see new growth, less breakage, and more volume. Do yourself a favor and check out the incredible before-and-after photos.

Virtue Healing Oil (Was $45) $34 at Bluemercury I may have the world's thinnest, flattest hair (I wish I was exaggerating), so I'm picky when shopping for hair products. This hair oil, however, has earned a permanent spot in my haircare routine. It feels virtually weightless, and I only need a few drops for a shiny, frizz-free finish. Beneath the surface, it works double time to repair damage and strengthen hair from the inside out.

Fragrance on Sale at Bluemercury

Jo Malone London Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne (Was $86) $65 at Bluemercury What do Sofia Richie and Meghan Markle have in common? They're both fans of this best-selling Jo Malone fragrance. Equal parts earthy and fresh, this perfume is perfect for everyday wear as it's not too overbearing. If you could bottle up the feeling of walking along a beach with the sea breeze in the air, it would be this perfume.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau De Parfum (Was $255) $191 at Bluemercury Taylor Swift loves Tom Ford perfumes because they are peak luxury—each is long-lasting, complex, and unique. Lost Cherry, one of the brand's best-sellers, is no different. At first, this fragrance has a delectable tartness from the dark cherry note, but it develops into a warmer, more floral scent as it wears down. Fair warning: Wear this and prepare for the compliments to roll in all day.

Nest Holiday Candle (limited Edition) (Was $50) $38 at Bluemercury Somehow, Nest managed to wrap up every magical holiday scent into one candle. It's the only luxury candle I buy consistently every year, and now that it's on sale, I'm buying it early. It has notes of pine, cinnamon, cloves, pomegranate, and mandarin.

D.S. & Durga Debaser Eau De Parfum (Was $210) $158 at Bluemercury The most stylish It girls I know wear D.S. & Durga perfumes. The brand's fragrances smell like nothing else I've come across, and I've tried plenty of perfumes in my day. Debaser is like a summer day in a bottle, with notes of fig, coconut milk, bergamot, and moss. It's the kind of fragrance people will stop you in the street to ask what you're wearing.

Lake & Skye 11 11 Candle (Was $48) $36 at Bluemercury You may know Lake & Skye's signature 11 11 scent as a perfume, but the candle version is just as good. It is filled with musky amber notes and has a soft and clean finish that's perfect for burning in your home. The candle burns for a whopping 50 hours, so this is a candle you'll have for a while.

Homecourt Cece Room Deodorant (Was $45) $34 at Bluemercury If you haven't tried Courteney Cox's brand, Homecourt, and its line of home goods yet, let her room deodorant be your introduction. One spray of this and poof—every unpleasant smell in your home is replaced with a smokey, slightly sweet, and mysterious scent.

Makeup on Sale at Bluemercury

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick (Was $34) $26 at Bluemercury I swear by Bobbi Brown's cult-favorite eyeshadow sticks. They have the creamiest, smoothest formula that glides easily without skipping or tugging on your lid. Oh—and they come in a ton of colors,

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer (Was $36) $27 at Bluemercury In case you need proof that this Hourglass's Vanish Airbrush concealer is one of the best out there, Marie Claire's Fashion Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla wore it to an 8 AM pilates class through a full day of meetings around the city and it stayed relatively flawless. She says, "It completely changed the game for me—and now I can’t go a morning without applying it."

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow (Was $90) $68 at Bluemercury Tom Ford's makeup products are just as luxurious as its perfumes. Every one of the 17 colors available on Bluemercury's website is highly pigmented and blendable. The shimmers are just pure glitter, either. Think of these quads as an elevated, grown-up way to explore a sparkly eye look.

Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 15 (Was $70) $53 at Bluemercury Finding the best tinted moisturizer can be tricky—some offer little to no coverage, while others leave your skin feeling greasy. Chantecaille strikes the perfect balance of coverage and feel with this formula. It has a lightweight, breathable texture while still offering a decent amount of buildable coverage.

Sisley-Paris Ombre Éclat Liquide Eyeshadow (Was $65) $49 at Bluemercury Liquid eyeshadows may be your saving grace if you struggle with traditional powder eyeshadows. This editor-approved pick from Sisley-Paris has a light-as-air formula that smooths over creases like no other. The color lasts all day long, too, and you can build up eyeshadow for more impact.

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner (Was $152) $114 at Bluemercury If you want fluttery, long lashes that can (almost) reach your eyebrows, this eyelash growth serum is an industry favorite for achieving them. The brand's formula contains biotin, lipids, and tea tree oil to help your lashes grow strong and healthy while hydrating and protecting against breakage. This serum is also a staple in Meghan Markle's beauty routine.