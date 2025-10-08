Let me know if you've been in this position: You go to do your morning skincare, and you realize that basically all of your favorite products are nearly empty. It's especially scary when you have chronically dry skin. That's what happened to me this morning. Instead of panicking, I'm turning to Amazon Prime's two-day Big Deal Days sale event and shopping my entire fall and winter beauty routine for less.

I don't have to spend a fortune to restock my entire collection. Amazon's October Prime Day sale is offering up to 40 percent off on thousands of beauty products, from hair dryers to K-Beauty staples. The sale section also includes literally every! single! one! of my winter beauty must-haves. The deals are only running until the evening of October 8, so it's high time to get shopping.

I have normal-to-dry skin that tends to become flaky when the weather cools down, so adding hydration (and then locking in that hydration) is my key focus. I also tend to get very dull after a few months out of the sun, so brightening serums are a must.

If this sounds like you, keep scrolling to shop the products that have saved my skin. Issues like redness and irritation have become a thing of the past.

Easy Cleansers

I go back and forth between luxe face washes and affordable finds I've loved for years. They both work, so it comes down to my own personal preference (and how much makeup I'm wearing). Aside from traditional cleansers, I've also started incorporating micellar water and hypochlorous acid sprays into my morning routine and to clean my skin on no-makeup days.

Must-Have Serums & Treatments

I definitely have the most fun with my face serum and treatment lineup. I love testing new potions that promise glow, hydration, and exfoliation, but these are the ones I come back to when all else fails. I've been using all of these for months, so trust me when I say they work.

Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer (Was $48) $38.40 at Amazon US This milky toner is everything to me. It's shockingly hydrating, plays well with the rest of my products, and sits wonderfully under makeup. It has a spray nozzle attachment, but I prefer to pour a few drops into my palm and pat it directly into my skin. I also mix it with full-coverage foundations to make them more skin-like. Clinique Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum With Lactic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C (Was $49) $34.30 at Amazon US This single product made a world of difference in my skin. After just one day of using it, I noticed my skin felt and looked better. The glow this gives you is bananas. Plus, I've seen a reduction in my dark spots and other discoloration when I use it. Weleda Skin Food Hydrating Facial Mist (Was $24) $15.19 at Amazon US I keep a few bottles of this spray around me at all times. I spritz some on in those mornings to give my skin a boost, keep another on my desk at work to keep my powdered complexion looking dewy, and rely on it in the winter months. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant (Was $37) $27.75 at Amazon US If you're looking for a no-frills product that really works, look no further than this BHA toner. It's a cult-favorite for a reason: it effectively clears blackheads and clogged pores without over-drying your skin.

Hydrating Moisturizers

I don't mess around when it comes to my moisturizers. They set the stage for the rest of my makeup, and testing new ones has left me with patchy bases and irritation. The ones on this list are my failsafe finds.

Ideal SPFs

Sunscreens are a must-have in any skincare routine, but finding the right one is surprisingly complex. They can break you out, cause pilling under makeup, or leave a harsh white cast. The ones on this list check all the right boxes.

EltaMD UV Skin Recovery Green Tint SPF 50 (Was $52) $41.60 at Amazon US The green tint in this product is subtle, but I do notice a difference in the redness in my skin when I use it. I prefer it on no-makeup days for this reason. Kiehl's Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+, Invisible Facial Sunscreen (Was $69) $48.30 at Amazon US As you probably know by now, I love a no-fuss product that really works. This Kiehl's sunscreen falls into that category. If I were on a desert island (that had a Sephora, for some reason), I would buy this. ISDIN Fusion Water Magic (Was $38) $26.60 at Amazon US This is a new addition to my routine, but it remains on this list because of its exceptional quality. The formula is super lightweight, offers protection from free-radical damage, and is hydrating.

Makeup Staples

My makeup routine is pretty simple these days (Read: I don't wear foundation on a daily basis anymore). But, there are a few products I keep on standby. From a blurring primer that is a TikTok best-seller to a lip oil that changed my opinion on lip oils, this list has it all.

In-Shower Heroes

For me, skincare continues right into the shower. My love for Cyklar's range is well-documented, and the rate at which our beauty team discusses it is shockingly high. The products are excellently priced even when they're not on sale, and offer the most gorgeous finished result.

