I Have Dry Skin, and My Entire Winter Beauty Routine Is on Sale During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Let me know if you've been in this position: You go to do your morning skincare, and you realize that basically all of your favorite products are nearly empty. It's especially scary when you have chronically dry skin. That's what happened to me this morning. Instead of panicking, I'm turning to Amazon Prime's two-day Big Deal Days sale event and shopping my entire fall and winter beauty routine for less.

I don't have to spend a fortune to restock my entire collection. Amazon's October Prime Day sale is offering up to 40 percent off on thousands of beauty products, from hair dryers to K-Beauty staples. The sale section also includes literally every! single! one! of my winter beauty must-haves. The deals are only running until the evening of October 8, so it's high time to get shopping.

I have normal-to-dry skin that tends to become flaky when the weather cools down, so adding hydration (and then locking in that hydration) is my key focus. I also tend to get very dull after a few months out of the sun, so brightening serums are a must.

If this sounds like you, keep scrolling to shop the products that have saved my skin. Issues like redness and irritation have become a thing of the past.

Easy Cleansers

I go back and forth between luxe face washes and affordable finds I've loved for years. They both work, so it comes down to my own personal preference (and how much makeup I'm wearing). Aside from traditional cleansers, I've also started incorporating micellar water and hypochlorous acid sprays into my morning routine and to clean my skin on no-makeup days.

Must-Have Serums & Treatments

I definitely have the most fun with my face serum and treatment lineup. I love testing new potions that promise glow, hydration, and exfoliation, but these are the ones I come back to when all else fails. I've been using all of these for months, so trust me when I say they work.

Hydrating Moisturizers

I don't mess around when it comes to my moisturizers. They set the stage for the rest of my makeup, and testing new ones has left me with patchy bases and irritation. The ones on this list are my failsafe finds.

Ideal SPFs

Sunscreens are a must-have in any skincare routine, but finding the right one is surprisingly complex. They can break you out, cause pilling under makeup, or leave a harsh white cast. The ones on this list check all the right boxes.

Makeup Staples

My makeup routine is pretty simple these days (Read: I don't wear foundation on a daily basis anymore). But, there are a few products I keep on standby. From a blurring primer that is a TikTok best-seller to a lip oil that changed my opinion on lip oils, this list has it all.

In-Shower Heroes

For me, skincare continues right into the shower. My love for Cyklar's range is well-documented, and the rate at which our beauty team discusses it is shockingly high. The products are excellently priced even when they're not on sale, and offer the most gorgeous finished result.

