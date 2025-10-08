I Have Dry Skin, and My Entire Winter Beauty Routine Is on Sale During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Thank me later.
Let me know if you've been in this position: You go to do your morning skincare, and you realize that basically all of your favorite products are nearly empty. It's especially scary when you have chronically dry skin. That's what happened to me this morning. Instead of panicking, I'm turning to Amazon Prime's two-day Big Deal Days sale event and shopping my entire fall and winter beauty routine for less.
I don't have to spend a fortune to restock my entire collection. Amazon's October Prime Day sale is offering up to 40 percent off on thousands of beauty products, from hair dryers to K-Beauty staples. The sale section also includes literally every! single! one! of my winter beauty must-haves. The deals are only running until the evening of October 8, so it's high time to get shopping.
I have normal-to-dry skin that tends to become flaky when the weather cools down, so adding hydration (and then locking in that hydration) is my key focus. I also tend to get very dull after a few months out of the sun, so brightening serums are a must.
If this sounds like you, keep scrolling to shop the products that have saved my skin. Issues like redness and irritation have become a thing of the past.
Easy Cleansers
I go back and forth between luxe face washes and affordable finds I've loved for years. They both work, so it comes down to my own personal preference (and how much makeup I'm wearing). Aside from traditional cleansers, I've also started incorporating micellar water and hypochlorous acid sprays into my morning routine and to clean my skin on no-makeup days.
This tried-and-true cleanser is the one I return to when my skin freaks out after too many new serums or treatments.
You can't beat a classic—this micellar water is my first line of defense against waterproof mascara and my go-to on light makeup days.
Must-Have Serums & Treatments
I definitely have the most fun with my face serum and treatment lineup. I love testing new potions that promise glow, hydration, and exfoliation, but these are the ones I come back to when all else fails. I've been using all of these for months, so trust me when I say they work.
This milky toner is everything to me. It's shockingly hydrating, plays well with the rest of my products, and sits wonderfully under makeup. It has a spray nozzle attachment, but I prefer to pour a few drops into my palm and pat it directly into my skin. I also mix it with full-coverage foundations to make them more skin-like.
This single product made a world of difference in my skin. After just one day of using it, I noticed my skin felt and looked better. The glow this gives you is bananas. Plus, I've seen a reduction in my dark spots and other discoloration when I use it.
If you're looking for a no-frills product that really works, look no further than this BHA toner. It's a cult-favorite for a reason: it effectively clears blackheads and clogged pores without over-drying your skin.
Hydrating Moisturizers
I don't mess around when it comes to my moisturizers. They set the stage for the rest of my makeup, and testing new ones has left me with patchy bases and irritation. The ones on this list are my failsafe finds.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
I used to think that water gel creams were too lightweight for my skin type, but this proved me wrong. It's gorgeously hydrating and supplies the perfect canvas for whatever I put on top.
Chic French women were right when they recommended this pharmacy staple. It's a makeup artist must-have because of how quickly it sinks in and works on just about every skin type.
My skin had a bizarre flare-up this summer, resulting in red, itchy bumps all over my face. This was the only product that calmed the redness down.
Ideal SPFs
Sunscreens are a must-have in any skincare routine, but finding the right one is surprisingly complex. They can break you out, cause pilling under makeup, or leave a harsh white cast. The ones on this list check all the right boxes.
Makeup Staples
My makeup routine is pretty simple these days (Read: I don't wear foundation on a daily basis anymore). But, there are a few products I keep on standby. From a blurring primer that is a TikTok best-seller to a lip oil that changed my opinion on lip oils, this list has it all.
If you want blurred glowy skin that looks amazing under makeup, this primer is for you. The dropper can be a little finicky if you're in a rush, but the results are worth it.
I'm not afraid to say that I really hate most lip oils. My sister loves this one, and I borrowed (stole) it from her. Now, it's my favorite. Hydrating, smoothing, and not too slippery, I'm buying her a replacement during the sale.
I've loved this eyeliner since I was a pre-teen. It's simply the best for applying to your waterline because it doesn't budge.
In-Shower Heroes
For me, skincare continues right into the shower. My love for Cyklar's range is well-documented, and the rate at which our beauty team discusses it is shockingly high. The products are excellently priced even when they're not on sale, and offer the most gorgeous finished result.
I literally never thought a body wash could be this good. It's somehow silky and hydrating without leaving a film. My husband keeps stealing it, so I'm buying a backup.
Body oils used to leave me filling sticky, but not anymore. This one sets in quickly, leaves a scent behind that doesn't give me a headache, and makes my skin feel incredibly smooth.
All hail this body lotion. The formula is lightweight, but it packs serious hydration no matter the season.
Perfume oils are my preferred formula in the winter since they linger on the skin. This tiny rollerball is my favorite from the range, as it layers perfectly with the Santal scent, which I also own in body wash, body oil, and body cream formulas.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.