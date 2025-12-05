These Elite Holiday Gifts are Good Enough for Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and ‘Marie Claire’ Editors
Slip a little regal magic under the tree this year.
When you write about royal style as often as I do, it's almost impossible not to be influenced by your own coverage. Over the years, I’ve become an expert in royal-inspired shopping—a skill that comes in especially handy during the holiday season.
And when it’s time to put together a royal gift guide, there’s no one I trust more than my friend and Marie Claire contributing writer, Christine Ross. If there’s one thing we both take extremely seriously, it’s a good gift guide. For the record, that means a list that's not filled with the same old royal pieces that have been circulating for years (you know the ones).
Instead, we're including some of our tried-and-true favorite royal products, along with a few slightly more under-the-radar picks. From Princess Kate’s favorite earrings to Queen Letizia's go-to shoes, read on for 12 of our top royally-approved gifts for 2025.
Kristin's Picks
Meghan Markle carried this Strathberry bag during her first official visit to Scotland with Prince Harry in 2018, and it's remained one of my favorite royal accessories ever since. The bottle green shade is an unexpected (and festive!) pop of color to any outfit this winter.
If you're looking to venture outside the typical royally-approved fragrances, London-based luxury perfume house Ormonde Jayne should be on your radar. My personal favorite is their Osmanthus scent, a light, fresh mixture of Japanese florals blended with citrus and herbal notes. Queen Margrethe of Denmark, however, is a known fan of the label's tropical floral-based Frangipani perfume.
Princess Kate owns more than a dozen pairs of Kiki McDonough's colorful gemstone earrings, and Princess Diana was also a fan of the British jeweler. These classic peridot and blue topaz studs will never go out of style and can be worn with everything from an evening gown to jeans.
I wrote about Duchess Sophie's espadrilles a lot this summer (and well into fall), and seeing her step out in various Penelope Chilvers styles on repeat made me wonder if I should revisit my 2010s espadrille wedges myself. With its soft champagne shade, this metallic pair isn't too in-your-face gold—think of them as a neutral, but better.
I've always loved the Cuyana trench the Duchess of Sussex wore to the 2023 Invictus Games. Instead of being bulky or utilitarian, it's made out of lightweight silk for a coat that could truly be worn year-round—at least if you're lucky enough to live in sunny Montecito. Meghan's "sand" shade is no longer available, but luckily, the style is offered in either black or white and comes with both silk and lambskin belts to switch up your look.
I'm a sucker for a blue handbag, and like Princess Kate and Zara Tindall, I'm also a huge fan of Lalage Beaumont's luxe accessories. I carried one of their bags to Royal Ascot this year, and my eye is now on the Fonteyn Mignon style that Kate wore in a newly surfaced photo from her trip to Boston in 2022. While the royal carried a no-longer-offered chestnut shade, it's even better in cobalt, IMO.
Christine's Picks
Meghan Markle is a huge fan of glowing beauty and skincare products, especially the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist from Tatcha. A friend gave me a bottle as a gift one year, and I loved it so much. It works for everyone and anyone, no matter their skin type, and adds a little spritz of royal luxury to their beauty routine. Kristin can also vouch for the spray after trying out Meghan's wedding makeup and skincare routine earlier this year, noting that it helps her foundation go on more smoothly.
Princess Kate knows the importance of positive mental health, wellness, and mindfulness, and we would all love to know her at-home meditation routines. Luckily, Prince William gave us a little clue. In 2016, he shared that his wife, Princess Kate, loves relaxing in the evenings with Johanna Basford coloring books. These are one of my go-to gifts for my girlfriends, along with an upscale pack of markers.
Demellier is the go-to designer for London fashion girls and royal women. Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Queen Camilla, and Princess Beatrice have turned to their timeless, elegant styles. Princess Kate recently stepped out carrying the incredibly trendy Mini Hudson handbag. The mini style was very chic, but for those of us still carrying around a pack of baby wipes, the Midi Hudson bag in mocha suede is the perfect Christmas gift.
Queen Camilla is an outspoken advocate for reading in all forms, and she is surprisingly fond of a good spicy novel. The Queen’s "wonderfully witty and compassionate friend" Jilly Cooper was the Queen of Bonkbusters, and her books make a great gift. Start with Rivals by Jilly Cooper, and read it alongside the Hulu series.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.