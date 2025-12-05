These Elite Holiday Gifts are Good Enough for Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and ‘Marie Claire’ Editors

When you write about royal style as often as I do, it's almost impossible not to be influenced by your own coverage. Over the years, I’ve become an expert in royal-inspired shopping—a skill that comes in especially handy during the holiday season.

And when it’s time to put together a royal gift guide, there’s no one I trust more than my friend and Marie Claire contributing writer, Christine Ross. If there’s one thing we both take extremely seriously, it’s a good gift guide. For the record, that means a list that's not filled with the same old royal pieces that have been circulating for years (you know the ones).

Instead, we're including some of our tried-and-true favorite royal products, along with a few slightly more under-the-radar picks. From Princess Kate’s favorite earrings to Queen Letizia's go-to shoes, read on for 12 of our top royally-approved gifts for 2025.

Kristin's Picks

Duchess Sophie's go-to espadrilles have inspired Kristin's own Christmas list. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christine's Picks

Christine's hoping for a pair of Sézane's Paula Babies shoes, as seen on Queen Letizia. (Image credit: Getty Images)