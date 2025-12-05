With the holidays just a few short weeks away, it's officially gifting crunch time. The clock is ticking to get all of your holiday shopping squared away. But if you're anything like me, you went a little too hard on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, yet you still have loved ones to check off your shopping list. Don't fret—I found budget-friendly fashion and beauty gifts anyone you know would be thrilled to unwrap.

Even though the biggest shopping weekend of the year is behind us, there's still plenty of on-sale finds to discover. I, for one, will be shopping for It girl-approved gifts like Adidas sneakers and Gap's viral CashSoft collection for the fashion fans in my life. I also spotted some excellent beauty gift sets on sale for the skincare and makeup fanatics in my life. The cherry on top of these great finds is that I'm not spending more than $50 on these gifts.

If you're ready to finish your holiday shopping, you've come to the right place. Ahead, I'm sharing under-$50 gifts from brands like J.Crew, Madewell, Living Proof, and more that are worth adding to your cart. Don't wait before checking out—there's no telling how long these picks will be on sale for!