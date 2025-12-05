I’m Shopping These Under-$50 Gifts for My Friends With the Best Taste
18 fashion and beauty finds that seem expensive, but aren't.
With the holidays just a few short weeks away, it's officially gifting crunch time. The clock is ticking to get all of your holiday shopping squared away. But if you're anything like me, you went a little too hard on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, yet you still have loved ones to check off your shopping list. Don't fret—I found budget-friendly fashion and beauty gifts anyone you know would be thrilled to unwrap.
Even though the biggest shopping weekend of the year is behind us, there's still plenty of on-sale finds to discover. I, for one, will be shopping for It girl-approved gifts like Adidas sneakers and Gap's viral CashSoft collection for the fashion fans in my life. I also spotted some excellent beauty gift sets on sale for the skincare and makeup fanatics in my life. The cherry on top of these great finds is that I'm not spending more than $50 on these gifts.
If you're ready to finish your holiday shopping, you've come to the right place. Ahead, I'm sharing under-$50 gifts from brands like J.Crew, Madewell, Living Proof, and more that are worth adding to your cart. Don't wait before checking out—there's no telling how long these picks will be on sale for!
Whether your giftee is a sneakerhead or not, they are sure to appreciate these Jennifer Lawrence-approved Adidas sneakers. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
A festive red sweater feels just right for the season. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
You'll upgrade her everyday beauty routine with this luxury deodorant set. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Everyone needs a trusty black turtleneck in their wardrobe. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Track pants will make her feel like an It girl. Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.
Anytime my skin feels dry, irritated, or just off, I throw on one of these K-beauty sheet masks. They work like a charm at restoring hydration and adding a glowy plumpness back to my skin. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.
With three full-size products and a variety of lippies, you get a lot of bang for your buck with this beauty gift set. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
You can never have too much chic athleisure in your rotation. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
Dr Dennis Gross's at-home chemical peels have made the biggest difference in my skin, so I'll recommend them to anyone who will listen. The moisturizer is a nice bonus, too. Save even more with one of our Dermstore promo codes.
It's not every day you find leggings with pockets (from Nike, no less) for under $50. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
A rich-looking belt will make a world of difference in her outfits. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
Give her the gift of an elevated skincare routine. This facial cleansing device uses thousands of vibrations per minute to deliver a deeper cleanse and refreshed skin. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
My go-to winter outfit is denim and boots, so I'll always welcome a chic new pair of jeans. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
Urban Decay's Naked eyeshadow palette is an icon for a reason—this palette of smooth, blendable shadows has every shade she needs to create a range of looks. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.
While a cashmere scarf will cost you a pretty penny, this find from Gap's CashSoft line is just as soft and warm. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
You can't go wrong with a pretty pair of pajamas. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
With my thin, oily hair, I've tried nearly every dry shampoo under the sun, but nothing compares to Living Proof's formulas. A little goes a long way in cleaning oily strands. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
A boho bag like this is sure to make all of her winter outfits cooler. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.