I'm Upgrading My Fall Outfits With These It Girl-Approved Abercrombie & Fitch Sale Finds
Under-$150 sweaters, jeans, jackets, and more for a mid-season refresh.
If you were to take a peek inside my closet, you would see minimalist wardrobe staples like sweaters, jeans, and fall jackets—a large majority of which come from Abercrombie & Fitch. Ever since I was a pre-teen shopping for low-rise denim and graphic tees, I've counted on the nostalgic brand for chic, yet affordable basics. Now that the weather is taking a chilly turn and my fall outfits could use an upgrade, I'm turning to my tried-and-true brand for some cozy new finds for the season.
Once temperatures start to dip below 60 degrees, all I want to wear are comfy knits and denim. Thankfully, Abercrombie's Fall Favorites Sale is here to give my favorite cold-weather selection a well-overdue overhaul. From now through November 3, the brand is offering 25 percent off hundreds of fall must-haves, including a few trendy sweaters and cool fall-ready jackets. Plenty of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans are on major sale, too, and they're my very favorites in my entire denim collection.
Below, I took the pleasure of rounding up the chicest, coziest finds from Abercrombie's sale. Trust me, these are under-$150 finds you'll want on hand for when winter arrives.
This rich-looking chocolate brown is my favorite fall color at the moment.
Barn jackets are a fashion-girl favorite for fall 2025.
Give your white T-shirt a cozy update with this knitted version.
Everyone needs a sexy sweater for their fall going-out outfits rotation.
Complete your preppy outfits with this sweater vest.
This short-waisted cardigan feels especially luxe.
These leopard-print jeans would elevate any simple outfit.
I may not be a huge football fan, but I love the vintage look of this sweatshirt.
