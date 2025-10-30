If you were to take a peek inside my closet, you would see minimalist wardrobe staples like sweaters, jeans, and fall jackets—a large majority of which come from Abercrombie & Fitch. Ever since I was a pre-teen shopping for low-rise denim and graphic tees, I've counted on the nostalgic brand for chic, yet affordable basics. Now that the weather is taking a chilly turn and my fall outfits could use an upgrade, I'm turning to my tried-and-true brand for some cozy new finds for the season.

Once temperatures start to dip below 60 degrees, all I want to wear are comfy knits and denim. Thankfully, Abercrombie's Fall Favorites Sale is here to give my favorite cold-weather selection a well-overdue overhaul. From now through November 3, the brand is offering 25 percent off hundreds of fall must-haves, including a few trendy sweaters and cool fall-ready jackets. Plenty of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans are on major sale, too, and they're my very favorites in my entire denim collection.

Below, I took the pleasure of rounding up the chicest, coziest finds from Abercrombie's sale. Trust me, these are under-$150 finds you'll want on hand for when winter arrives.