As we march steadily toward ugly-cute shoe summer, one pair is leading the pack. I'd love to tell you that shoe is the Maison Margiela Tabi (I personally own three different pairs), but that's currently in second place. It's falling behind the humble, but mighty, garden clog.

While Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Doechii do their part to further the freaky toe-shoe agenda, Jennifer Lawrence has been pioneering orthopedic clogs. Though she already owns multiple slip-on styles, the actor just debuted a brand new pair while on a May 29 walk through New York City.

The Hunger Games star wore a collection of her favorite casual basics on the outing, styling a $1,550 sweater from The Row with a pair of gray sweatpants. Her high-low energy only built from there. Lawrence added on a new pair of navy blue clogs (not to be confused with her other pair of navy blue clogs) that matched her four-figure knit perfectly.

Jennifer Lawrence styled her leopard Prada bag with clogs and sweatpants. (Image credit: Splash News)

Lawrence's final additions were a luxurious knee-length ivory leather coat, Garrett Leight sunglasses, and her favorite leopard print Prada bag—a vintage find she's been wearing on repeat. It's her go-to swap when she wants a break from her rare Lady Bag by The Row.

Between her street style and her recent slate of red carpet appearances, Lawrence has freed herself from the shackles of painful high heels. She has long been a champion of footwear comfort, famously wearing flip-flops on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet back in 2023. At home in New York City, she's often the first to try a freaky—and 10,000 step-day friendly—new shoe trend. Lawrence was early to styling The Row's caged jelly sandals last summer; she likewise had a head start on Adidas' low-profile Taekwondo boxing sneakers.

Two years earlier, Lawrence wore a different comfy shoe on the red carpet, showing up to the Cannes Film Festival in flip-flops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With her latest pair of clogs, Lawrence has left societal standards of shoe beauty in the past. She's instead paving the way for an ugly-shoe future—one step at a time.

