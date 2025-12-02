These New Nordstrom Markdowns Are Curing My Cyber Monday Sale Fatigue
The discounts are running until December 3.
As if the Black Friday sales weren't good enough, I come bearing good news for last-minute shoppers—Nordstrom just added a ton of new markdowns to its massive Cyber Monday sale. The deals are so good, they're curing me of my mid-season winter shoppies (and my sale fatigue.)
It should come as no surprise that I made a beeline for these just-dropped finds. I've spent basically the entire weekend scrolling through its discounted cashmere selection and stocking up on enough under-$100 basics worth gifting to everyone on my list, from my mom to my Gen Z-aged sister. But now, it's time for me to treat myself to a new under-$300 Coach bag or a pair of snuggly on-sale Ugg slippers. It's only fair!
Ahead, I curated the perfect end-of-sale shopping list for you to peruse. The deals are running until tomorrow, December 3, so you have a little less than 24 hours to get in on the discounts.
Platform Uggs? Yes please! As a petite girl, I could use all the help I can get.
I'm a hot sleeper, so these shortie pajamas are perfect.
it's rare to find a designer tote for under $300.
Be honest—when was the last time you replaced your socks?
Cable knits are the cozy find I'm willing to invest in. This under-$50 find means I don't actually have to.
Fleece jackets are my favorite borrowed-from-the-boys find.
It's snowing in New York as I write this, so I have winter boots on my mind.
.Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger was an early adopter of the New Balance 550s, and working alongside her this year has convinced me I need a pair. Plus, Hailey Bieber is a massive New Balance fan.
In case you needed further proof that winter coats are on my mind, I found this cool rain jacket from Levi's.
These rich-looking sneakers are on sale for just $55—snag 'em before they go out of stock.
