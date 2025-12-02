These New Nordstrom Markdowns Are Curing My Cyber Monday Sale Fatigue

As if the Black Friday sales weren't good enough, I come bearing good news for last-minute shoppers—Nordstrom just added a ton of new markdowns to its massive Cyber Monday sale. The deals are so good, they're curing me of my mid-season winter shoppies (and my sale fatigue.)

It should come as no surprise that I made a beeline for these just-dropped finds. I've spent basically the entire weekend scrolling through its discounted cashmere selection and stocking up on enough under-$100 basics worth gifting to everyone on my list, from my mom to my Gen Z-aged sister. But now, it's time for me to treat myself to a new under-$300 Coach bag or a pair of snuggly on-sale Ugg slippers. It's only fair!

Ahead, I curated the perfect end-of-sale shopping list for you to peruse. The deals are running until tomorrow, December 3, so you have a little less than 24 hours to get in on the discounts.