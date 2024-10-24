The Epic Friends of Credo Sale Is Here—33 Clean Beauty Finds We're Buying

If there's one thing I can (and should) make room for on my vanity, it's a new earth-friendly beauty product. Now that I need to refresh my fall beauty routine, I'm heading to clean beauty retailer Credo to peruse its massive Friends of Credo Sale—there are so many clean beauty brands on sale that I want to try out.

Here's the lowdown: Credo is offering 20 percent off sitewide from now through October 29. The on-sale selection includes picks from editor-favorite options like Ilia, Tower 28, OSEA, Kosas, and more. Highlights include Marie Claire's top-ranked mascara (which Jennifer Aniston loves), Victoria Beckam's favorite body oil, and a fall perfume worn by Jessica Chastain. Basically, it's a celebrity and editor-adored sale worth shopping.

The Friends of Credo Sale is massive, so I made things easy for you and pulled together this list of the best hidden finds. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite clean skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrance, and body care picks. Already know what you want to shop? You can jump right to the category and fill your cart.

The Best Beauty Deals from Credo's Friends of Credo Sale

Tower 28 SOS (Save. Our. Skin) Daily Rescue Facial Spray with Hypochlorous Acid (Was $28) $22 at Credo Whenever Hailey Bieber divulges her beauty routine, we pay attention. In a recent TikTok, the Rhode founder shared the products she reaches for when her skin is angry and irritated, and this spray was one of her saving graces. It uses hypochlorous acid's anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to calm redness and soothe irritated skin.

Marie Veronique Vitamins C+E+Ferulic Serum (Was $115) $92 at Credo Vitamins C and E plus ferulic acid make for one winning combo in this face serum. During the day, it provides an extra boost of sun protection. Then by night, vitamin C works to repair and plump up skin. Over time, you'll notice brighter, tighter, and smoother skin—just ask all of the shoppers who left glowing five-star reviews, and they will tell you the same.

Kosas DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 (Was $40) $32 at Credo We may be approaching winter, but sunscreen is still a non-negotiable. Pick up Kosas's bestselling DreamBeam sunscreen. It's the perfect base for the dreary cold-weather months because it provides a brightening effect (ideal for combatting winter dullness) and hydrates for a better makeup application over the top.

True Botanicals Renew Chebula Active Serum (Was $90) $72 at Credo With over 4,000 glowing five-star reviews, you know this anti-aging serum is a winner. It's powered by chebula (an ayurvedic fruit), which is chock full of antioxidants, to target the five main concerns of aging: fine lines and wrinkles, skin tone, texture, firmness, and brightness.

One Love Organics Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover (Was $45) $36 at Credo Use this top-rated cleanser as the first stop in your winter skincare routine to gently melt away your makeup without stripping away your skin's natural moisture.

Osea Ocean Cleanser (Was $48) $38 at Credo After you've used your oil-based or balm cleanser, you'll want to use a second gel cleanser to really ensure all of the gunk from your skin is cleared away—and this fan-favorite one will do the trick. It uses lactic acid to gently exfoliate and unclog pores while delivering an extra dose of hydration with glycerin and a blend of jojoba and sesame oils.

Three Ships Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum (Was $37) $30 at Credo If your skin gets on dry in the winter, give it a little more TLC with a hyaluronic serum. This product pulls double duty by moisturizing and plumping the skin while also brightening and evening out your skin tone—we love a multi-tasking skincare product.

Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Line-Filling Eye Balm with Bakuchiol (Was $62) $50 at Credo With its ultra-moisturizing formula, Alypyn Beauty's Plat Genius Eye Balm visibly plumps up fine lines at use, but the real magic happens with continued use. Over time, you'll see fewer dark circles, less puffiness, and smoother skin thanks to its hero ingredients of vitamin C, licorice root, caffeine, and bakuchiol, a retinol alternative.

Lolavie Glossing Detangler (Was $28) $22 at Credo Jennifer Aniston knew what she was doing when she created her haircare line, Lolavie. Its Glossing Detangler is a massive hit, with over 1,300 reviews on Credo's site. It works as a heat protectant while repairing damage, but fans love it for how smooth it leaves their hair.

Ceremonia Papaya Scalp Scrub (Was $34) $27 at Credo Use this exfoliating shampoo once a week to remove buildup and oil (essentially giving your scalp a detox), and notice how big of a difference it makes in the overall health of your hair.

RŌZ AIR Thickening Spray (Was $39) $31 at Credo I have the world's thinnest, flattest hair (I wish I were joking), so I'm always trying to give it more body. This spray gives me the supermodel status volume of my dreams without much effort. I spray it throughout damp hair, flip my head over, and give myself a rough blow dry. Once I flip my head back over, my roots are sky-high, and the effect lasts for hours.

Lolavie Restorative Shampoo (Was $31) $25 at Credo Another hero product in Lolavie's lineup has to be the brand's Restorative Shampoo. You can count on it to gently clean your hair and scalp with 96 percent naturally derived ingredients. Even better, it works to repair and volumize hair, and when used with the accompanying conditioner, it reduces breakage, too.

Maya Chia Power Fol Multi-Correctional Scalp and Hair Treatment (Was $72) $58 at Credo I've said it once and, I'll say it again—great hair starts at the roots. Apply this treatment, which is full of peptides, amino acids, and antioxidants, directly to your scalp and roots. our hair will thank you for it with longer, thicker, denser strands.

Solar Eclipse Detangling Wide Tooth Hair Comb (Was $22) $18 at Credo A comb may not seem all that exciting, but trust me when I say it makes a world of difference in your routine. I switched over to using one to detangle my wet hair after the shower, and it's so much gentler on my strands than a traditional brush.

Innersense Organic Beauty Hydrating Cream Hairbath (Was $30) $24 at Credo This creamy "Hairbath" adds moisture if your strands are extra thirsty. It's specially designed with coarse hair in mind and uses shea butter and avocado oil to deliver intense nourishment, shine, and bounce to dry strands.

RŌZ MILK Hair Serum (Was $52) $42 at Credo This hair serum can be a do-it-all product in your routine. It is a leave-in treatment that detangles, smooths frizz, and adds definition to curls. You can work it into your hair for smoother hair before you blow dry or air dry, and it even maintains your hair's color.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick (Was $48) $38 at Credo The product from Westman Atelier is everything you could want in a cream blush. It's highly pigmented, easy to blend, hydrating, and won't pick up your makeup underneath. One swipe is all you need for the prettiest flush of color, which means this stick will last in your makeup bag for eons.

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara (Was $28) $22 at Credo Out of the thousands of mascaras on the market, Ilia's received top marks in Marie Claire's ranking of the best mascaras. You can count on it to lengthen, define, and volumize every single lash. What's more, it's hypoallergenic and won't irritate your eyes.

Exa High Fidelity Balancing Color Corrector (Was $27) Visit Site Sometimes, a concealer just isn't enough to cover dark circles. When that's the case, this color corrector will swoop in and save the day. It has a creamy concealer-like formula that won't crease or crack under makeup and is designed to brighten up your complexion. There's a shade for every skin tone and problem—for instance, this green shade balances out redness—so you're left with brighter, more even-looking skin.

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick (Was $26) $21 at Credo This Kosas lipstick is specially designed to moisturize your lips with an ultra-creamy formula full of butters and botanical oils. Sorry in advance if you're tempted to pick up more than one shade.

Gen See Arch Support Brow Powder Gel (Was $22) $18 at Credo Tame and fill in your brows in one fell swoop with this best-selling eyebrow gel. An added bonus is that this formula won't leave that dreaded crunchy feel.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 (Was $48) $38 at Credo I've never been a fan of foundation. Instead, I rely on lightweight skin tints to even out my skin tone, and Ilia's is one of the best there is. Think of it more as a tinted sunscreen, skin serum, and makeup all wrapped up in one bottle.

Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliner (Was $20) $16 at Credo Everyone needs at least one pencil eyeliner in their makeup bag—for me, it's this one from Jillian Dempsey. I especially love its creamy, versatile formula.

Lys Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer Stick (Was $20) $16 at Credo This bronzer is worth the hype because its texture is the perfect combination of creamy, lightweight, and smooth. It's simple to apply and even easier to blend out, so you won't have to worry about any splotchiness.

RMS Beauty UnCover Up Concealer (Was $39) $31 at Credo Dark circles don't stand a chance with this tried-and-true undereye concealer. This buildable product hides discoloration like a pro without looking cakey. Its creamy formula melts into your skin just like a moisturizer.

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil (Was $52) $42 at Credo Your body's skin is going to need some extra love this winter. This body oil is my top pick—it absorbs incredibly fast, leaves my skin feeling smooth and soft, and has a wonderful light citrus scent. Over time, it even improves the look of sagging skin.

Nécessaire The Body Lotion (Was $30) $24 at Credo For those who prefer a body lotion over oil, you can't go wrong with Nécessaire's formula. It's a fan-favorite, especially among those with sensitive skin, thanks to its fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic formula. It's also full of niacinamide, peptides, and lipids to ensure your skin is deeply moisturized from the inside out.

Ellis Brooklyn LOVE TRIANGLE Fragrance Rollerball Trio (Was $75) $60 at Credo Beauty Ellis Brooklyn is one of my favorite fragrance brands, and this set includes a bunch of my favorite options from the line. Vanilla Milk is a deliciously creamy, gourmand perfume perfect for sweet scent lovers. Apple Love is a warm, amber gourmand option with just a touch of sweetness. Not to be forgotten, Myth is a feminine musky floral scent.

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum Gift Set (Was $98) $78 at Credo For anyone into woody fragrances, Maison Louis Marie's No.04 Bois de Balincourt is a can't-miss option that Jessica Chastain has co-signed. It contains the perfect blend of sandalwood and cedarwood balanced with the spiciness of cinnamon and nutmeg, plus a touch of earthy vetiver.

Henry Rose Discovery Set (Was $28) $22 at Credo A fragrance discovery set is the perfect gift for the friend wanting to build out their perfume collection. This one from Michelle Pfeiffer's line, Henry Rose, contains six trial sizes of its best-selling perfumes. Standouts include Torn, one of my all-time favorite vanilla perfumes, and Jake's House, a fresh, light perfume that can be worn on any occasion, any season.

Heretic Dirty Gingerbread Candle (Was $70) $56 at Credo To know me is to know that I love luxury candles. This one is clean candle brand Heretic's unique take on a gingerbread cookie with notes of nutmeg, clove, vanilla, tonka bean, and spicy pepper baked in. As a minimalist, I'm obsessed with the chic matte black jar, too.

Osea Salts of the Earth Body Scrub (Was $48) $38 at Credo This scrub, made from salts found all over the world, gently sloughs away dead skin to reveal brighter, smoother skin while shea butter deeply nourishes. Think of it as a spa experience in a tub without having to leave your shower.

Uni 24 Hour Serum (Was $43) $34 at Credo We spend countless hours treating our faces with skincare, so why not give our bodies some more attention? This body serum is packed with ingredients like vitamin C and lime caviar to brighten and exfoliate in the same way a face serum would. It's not greasy, either—your skin is left feeling more hydrated and smoother than before.