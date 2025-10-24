Polished neutral separates have long been a part of Meghan Markle's wardrobe, whether it's a classic navy cashmere sweater or a tan power suit. With rich chocolate shades popping up everywhere this fall, the Duchess of Sussex leaned into the brown trend as she enjoyed a laid-back night with friends at Godmothers bookstore on Thursday, October 23.

The independent bookstore—co-owned by Meghan's friend Victoria Jackson—is located a quick drive from Meghan's Montecito, California mansion, and she was on hand to support her college friend Courtney Adamo, author of The Family Home. The duchess looked casual but polished in a brown silk tank and matching pants from Cuyana as she took part in a talk to celebrate the book's publication.

The brand's wide-legged trousers feature a crisp pleated front and are made from 95 percent virgin wool, making them the perfect accompaniment to cashmere sweaters or structured blazers this fall. Meghan went with a barely-there makeup look for the event, wearing her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail and accessorizing with gold stud earrings and her ever-present gold Cartier Love bracelet.

Meghan, seated next to her friend Courtney Adamo, wore a brown tank and matching pants by Cuyana. (Image credit: Godmothers/Substack)

Meghan has been a fan of Cuyana's sleek leather bags, cozy coats and straw hats for years—at last count, she owns at least four versions of the brand's sun hats alone. The brand focuses on the ethos of "fewer, better," a common theme in the duchess's wardrobe.

Her appearance at Godmothers followed a busy few weeks for Meghan, who leaned into her signature neutral wardrobe for appearances in Paris, NYC and Washington, D.C. over the past month. The Duchess of Sussex made her Paris Fashion Week debut in a crisp white Balenciaga look before changing into a little black dress by the designer, who is now headed by Meghan's friend Pierpaolo Piccioli.

During her week in New York with Prince Harry, a black Armani power suit, a YSL blazer and an old favorite Ralph Lauren striped shirt were the stars of her wardrobe. And in Washington, where she attended the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, the duchess went for an ivory theme in a vegan leather Brochu Walker pencil skirt and coordinating blouse.

Meghan is seen on stage at the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During her conversation at Godmothers, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on some of her own traditions that make her family—and her guests—feel at home. One of them is greeting guests at the door while wearing an apron and no shoes.

"It demystifies," she said. "People walk in and go, ‘Oh, she’s in this with me.’ And what are they drawn to? Your kitchen. They come right in, and suddenly everyone’s a little bit softened."

