Meghan Markle Wears One Item of Clothing for So Many Important Moments in Her Life

Meghan Markle is a fan of wearing the color white—and, The Daily Mail reports, she chooses the hue for some of the most important moments of her life. (It’s uncanny—and once you see the pattern, you can’t unsee it.)

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

To get even more granular and specific, it’s a white button-down shirt that Meghan reaches for when it comes to critical and crucial moments in her life. Take, for example, she and then boyfriend Prince Harry’s public debut as a couple in 2017, when she chose Misha Nonoo’s aptly named Husband Shirt paired with Mother Denim jeans and Sarah Flint flats to attend the Invictus Games in Toronto. “Casual and pared back, the combination still exudes elegance and sophistication, and the style has fast become something of a trademark,” The Daily Mail reports, adding that Meghan uses the look to signal new beginnings in particular—i.e., a launch from a somewhat recognizable actress to a household name.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Then, again, it was the white button-down that made an appearance on Meghan’s first royal tour to Australia in 2018. Just a few months after she and Harry married that May, the tour symbolized a new beginning and a new chapter in her life as a working royal—and also as a mother. It was on this trip, if you’ll remember, that Harry and Meghan announced that she was expecting their first child. This particular shirt was from Maison Kitsuné, which she paired with a blazer by Serena, J. Crew jeans, and boots. On the trip, Meghan admitted that early pregnancy had left her a “bit tired” and she was “running on adrenaline” as the couple kicked off the tour.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

In 2019, the white button-down was present again, this time at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London while pregnant with Prince Archie, who would be born three months later. This time, she paired her signature shirt with a black maxi skirt, both by Givenchy—the house that was, of course, the designer of her wedding dress the year prior. She completed the look with Aquazzura pumps that also became a style signature for her.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

The look appeared again in the summer of 2019 at Wimbledon, which she attended alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton and Kate’s younger sister Pippa. Even as far back as four years ago, rumors of a rift between the two then-Duchesses were running rampant, but on this day Kate and Meghan looked chummy as they sat in the Royal Box to watch Meghan’s friend Serena Williams play. Meghan’s shirt was once again Givenchy, and she paired it with a bold skirt from Hugo Boss.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Later that summer, for her first official appearance since welcoming Archie the previous May 6, Meghan launched her Smart Works clothing collection wearing a Misha Nonoo shirt and Jigsaw tailored pants. (The collection featured pieces by both designers and high street brands John Lewis and Marks and Spencer.)

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

But that wasn’t the last time in 2019 she wore the look—she also stepped out in a linen J. Crew shirt and Madewell Jacket while visiting South Africa on another royal tour with Harry. (It would ultimately become her final royal tour before she and Harry stepped back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.)

Flash forward to 2023: The white button-down shirt made its appearance again just a few days ago to signify another new beginning—saying goodbye to she and Harry’s former home in the U.K., Frogmore Cottage. “Harry and Meghan were spotted holding hands, smiling, and laughing as they left an office building in Santa Barbara following the news that the royal couple have finally handed over the keys and said goodbye to Frogmore Cottage, their former Windsor home,” The Daily Mail reports. Meghan wore an Anine Bing shirt, brown linen shorts by Reformation, and a Janessa Leone hat.

Sometimes, in the middle of a tumultuous season of life, a stable anchor like a favorite item of clothing can be grounding and a bit of stability amidst the hubbub, and this look is classic and timeless—simple yet simultaneously elegant.