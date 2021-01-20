NetflixUniversal
If the real world isn't dramatic enough for you—well, first of all, congratulations on either your very high tolerance to IRL drama or on the lack of it in your life. Second, we have your back with some dramas of the movie variety—even if you've already streamed your way through all of the best, most dramatic film options on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and beyond. From held-over movies from the 2020 slate that never made it to theaters to brand-spankin'-new options fresh on the calendar for 2021; from movies that will be released into actual movie theaters (which already feels like a very vintage thing to have happen, right?) to movies that will be released either simultaneously or solely on home streaming services, the 2021 film slate is full of some truly stellar dramas. There are gut-wrenching historical dramas, epic romances that will make you feel all the feels, devastatingly serious stories of the human condition—basically everything a secondhand drama queen or king could want. So, bookmark this list if you want to stay up on all of the best drama movies currently scheduled to come to the world in 2021.
'One Night in Miami'
Planned release date: January 15 (on Amazon Prime)
Starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick
The story: This historical fiction film takes place on the night of February 25, 1964 (in Miami, obviously) and focuses on Cassius Clay, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Malcom X as they meet to discuss the responsibility of being successful Black men during the civil rights movement.
'Penguin Bloom'
Planned release date: January 21 (January 27 on Netflix)
Starring: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver
The story: A photographer and his family find an injured magpie chick, which helps them adjust to the family matriarch's paralysis.
'Our Friend'
Planned release date: January 22
Starring: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck
The story: Based on the true story of Nicole and Matthew Teague, who had their best friend move in to help them prepare for Nicole's impending death.
'Malcolm & Marie'
Planned release date: February 5 (on Netflix)
Starring: Zendaya and John David Washington
The story: A couple returns home from a movie premiere and get into revelations about their relationship that test their love.
'The Mauritanian'
Planned release date: February 12
Starring: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, and Benedict Cumberbatch
The story: The movie focuses on Mohamedou Ould Salahi, a man captured by the U.S. government and held in a Guantanamo Bay detention camp without a trial, who finds help in defense attorney Nancy Hollander.
'Music'
Planned release date: February 12
Starring: Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, and Leslie Odom Jr.
The story: This movie by singer Sia (which has had some drama and controversy IRL, too) is about a newly sober drug dealer who becomes the guardian of her teenaged, autistic half-sister, Music.
'Cherry'
Planned release date: February 26 (on AppleTV+)
Starring: Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo
The story: Holland stars as an Army medic veteran with PTSD who becomes addicted to opioids and begins robbing banks to fund his addiction.
'In the Heights'
Planned release date: June 18
Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega,Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits
The story: Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit of the same name, the movie tells the stories of the residents of the largely Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City over the course of three days.
'Respect'
Planned release date: August 13
Starring: Jennifer Hudson
The story: This biopic stars Jennifer Hudson as none other than Aretha Franklin and, honestly, we already have chills.
'West Side Story'
Planned release date: December 10
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno
The story: It's a Broadway musical based on one of Shakespeare's most famous tragedies of all time (Romeo & Juliet). If that's not the definition of drama, what is?
