Katie Holmes Styles Her Beloved Ballet Flats With a New Marni Bag and an Oversize Leather Jacket

Dawson's Creek alum Katie Holmes has recently been filming her next movie, Happy Hours, alongside former co-star, Joshua Jackson. Taking a break from the film, which she is also directing, Holmes was spotted attending the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025. For the outing, the actress paired Marni's newest It bag with a checkered silk dress, an oversize leather jacket, and a pair of classic ballet flats.

Holmes appeared to be wearing Silk Laundry's $375 1996 DRESS GRID, with a black leather jacket draped over her shoulders. The Pieces of April star also carried Marni's forthcoming Tulipea Bag, set to be one of fall 2025's It bags. She completed her outfit with A.P.C. Brown Moe Sunglasses, and her beloved Schutz Arissa Flats, which retail for $118.

Katie Holmes attending the US Open 2025 with her Marni Tulipea Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes, of course, is an enthusiastic proponent of 2025's ballet flats trend, and it seems entirely likely that her footwear of choice will remain a firm favorite into fall.

The Ray Donovan star shared a snap from the event, writing on Instagram, "Thank you @cadillac for having us @briesarawelch and @annazgray to the @usopen ! What an honor to watch [Novak Djokovic] and [Cameron Norrie] play. Thank you!"

Katie Holmes wearing a checkered white dress at the US Open 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In March, Holmes spoke about her aesthetic in an interview with Vogue, saying, "I tend to go with what I like...I'm looking forward to wearing nice simple slip dresses again too."

Holmes continued, "I love to go to the opera and the ballet...Wearing a glamorous dress to the ballet or opera makes me feel like I am the New York woman I dreamt of being when I was a little girl."

Shop Katie Holmes's US Open Style