Welcome to Labor Day Weekend, where the deals are aplenty but the scrolling to find the best pieces can take hours. I know that you don’t want to spend all weekend on your phone or computer comparing prices, so I did the hard work for you and found the best luxury deals from three of my favorite retailers: Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bloomingdale’s.

Shopping during a big sale weekend can feel overwhelming, so I’ll keep this brief. Net-a-Porter is offering a 20 percent flash sale off of already-discounted pieces from August 31 until Monday, September 4 with the code "EXTRA20". (Hint: the prices noted below are prior to the additional discount, so the deals are even better when you go to buy.) Bloomingdale’s is giving shoppers an extra 30 percent off a selection of already-reduced pieces—for a total savings of up to 65 percent off!—until September 4. Meanwhile, Saks is holding several smaller sales over the course of the weekend:

Up to 70 percent off designer styles across categories

off designer styles across categories 30 percent off select handbags and shoes from Tory Buch until September 4

select handbags and shoes from Tory Buch until September 4 Up to 20 percent off select pairs of Converse sneakers until September 4.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up all of the best pieces from the three retailers. There has never been a better time to invest in one of the season’s most in-demand shoe or bag trends or an easier way to test-run a trendy fall color without having to commit by paying full price. Plus, the specific deal on Converse means that you can test-run the best black sneakers or white sneakers because let’s be honest—your old pair could probably use replacing. Ahead, shop everything you need to bolster your wardrobe for the season ahead.

Clothing

Year of Ours Body 9 To 5 Pants (Were $99) $52 at Saks Fifth Avenue Investing in my loungewear is a priority come winter and fall—I change into pairs of comfortable sweatpants and hoodies as soon as I get back from the office. However, I still want those pieces to look elevated, and these pants from Year of Ours are both comfortable and cute.

A.L.C. Delfina Pleated One-Shoulder Gown (Was $695) $313 at Saks Fifth Avenue If you have a wedding on your calendar, consider this ultra-flattering one-shoulder dress. It comes in many colors and has a small cutout on the side and a ton of ruching for texture. This bright green color is currently on sale for more than half-off and is available in most sizes.

The Row Carlus Wool Turtleneck Sweater (Was $1690) $507 at Net-a-Porter This trendy red sweater from The Row is a whopping 70 percent off and is currently going for just over $500. The black version is also on sale, although the red is (somehow) still in stock in every size. Act fast—this won't last.

REFORMATION October Ribbed-Knit Top (Was $90) $63 at Net-a-Porter I realized during a recent closet clear-out that I was missing the kinds of tops that I could wear to the office or in my everyday out-of-office life. This ribbed top from Reformation is even more affordable now at just $63 before you add in the discount code. The sweetheart neckline makes it so easy to style for day or night, and the lightweight texture means that you won't feel constricted if you layer it come fall and winter.

HANRO Grand Central modal and silk-blend pants (Were $140) At Net-a-Porter These silk-blend pants from Hanro are the answer to nights when the air conditioning is blasting but you feel cold as soon as you come out of bed in the morning. Lightweight yet warm without making you sweat overnight, they're the ideal cozy pants. Luxury loungewear exemplified.

En Saison Felice Mixed Button Blouse (Was $82) $49 at Bloomingdale's Update your button-down shirt collection with this slightly cropped version from En Saison. It's on sale right now for less than $50 and has mixed buttons for a fashionable twist. The cropped hem also makes it easy to layer under sweaters once the weather cools. You can style it with high-rise jeans or a maxi skirt to make it work for the office.

DL1961 Asra Denim Maxi Skirt (Was $239) $167 at Bloomingdale's Speaking of maxi skirts, this trendy denim maxi skirt from DL1961 is sitting in my cart. And no, these are not the denim skirts from yesteryear. The slit at the front shows a touch of skin, although they would look great with knee-high boots. The mid-toned blue is also versatile because it looks perfectly balanced with either black or white tops.

Shoes

Sam Edelman Women's Felicia Luxe Emblem Bow Ballet Flats (Were $130) $90 at Bloomingdale's This is our top-rated pair of ballet flats, bar none—and they're on sale for less than $100. You can get them on sale in two colors right now: this warm brown and a cream shade. They run true to size, are endlessly comfortable, and go with everything. Perfection!

VEJA V-10 leather sneakers (Were $195) $117 at Net-a-Porter Another team Marie Claire favorite? This pair of cool white sneakers from sustainable shoe brand, VEJA. While they come in tons of different colors, I love this subtly-metallic pair. The rose gold detailing is just bright enough to add a pop but they're neutral enough to be worn just about everywhere.

Loeffler Randall Leather Mid-Heel Western Ankle Boots (Were $450) $169 at Saks Fifth Avenue White boots might seem tricky to style for the fall and winter, but this pair of western-inspired boots will look great with an all-black outfit thanks to the contrast stitching and the black sole and heel. The silhouette also hugs your ankle, making them a dream to style under straight-leg jeans.

PORTE & PAIRE Two-tone patent-trimmed leather pumps (Were $365) $183 at Net-a-Porter If you're sick of wearing flats but don't want to wear a full heel, I love this pair of kitten heels from Porte & Paire. The white-and-black colorway is so retro, and the pointed-toe silhouette feels sweet and timeless.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Floral Sneakers (Were $70) $56 at Saks Fifth Avenue Looking to update your sneaker collection? This high-top pair from fan-favorite brand Converse is adorned with a sweet flower around the logo. You hide tuck the decal into your jeans or proudly show it off via a shorter skirt or pair of cropped trousers. Either way, they're a comfortable, elevated option for year-round wear.

Hunter Women's Original Short Glossy Rain Boots (Were $160) $120 at Bloomingdale's It's about to get a lot wetter outside in the coming months (hello, snow and sleet!) so picking up a pair of sturdy rain boots might be a good idea. You can't get a better, more durable pair than an option from Hunter, and these high-gloss Barbie-pink ones are to die for. Who says your more practical items need to be boring?

Bags

Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Leather Clutch (Was $545) $382 at Saks Fifth Avenue I personally own several bags from Mansur Gavriel and can attest to how well they hold up and how versatile they are. This caramel-colored one is a viral hit—versions have been carried by Sarah-Jessica Parker, Jessica Alba, and Sienna Miller over the years. It's made from a buttery smooth leather and is practically a (very chic) Mary Poppins bag.

SEE BY CHLOÉ Hana suede and textured-leather shoulder bag (Was $650) $423 at Net-a-Porter Shoulder bags are everywhere right now (they're a classic silhouette) , and this slouchy version from SEE by Chloe is a '70s fashion-inspired dream. The patchworked combination of two-tone suede and leather is perfect for everyday wear, and the mid-toned caramel shade is a year-round wearable option, although I personally feel like it will look especially good with fall outfits.

Tory Burch Kira Mini Woven Top-Handle Bag (Was $548) $384 at Saks Fifth Avenue Woven bags like this one from Tory Burch are ideal for tricky transitional weather. It would look just as good with a floaty summer dress as it would with a chunky cashmere sweater and a pair of dark black jeans. The green color is also trendy for the new season and is a tennis-core favorite.

Cult Gaia Mirai Shoulder Bag (Was $498) $349 at Bloomingdale's My mom taught me one very important fashion lesson growing up: you can never have too many formal bags. Not only are they more fun than the other bags in your collection, but swapping them out can instantly change the entire vibe of your outift. This one from cool-girl-approved brand Cult Gaia comes in two colorways: This all-black version and a black-and-gold option.

Tory Burch Ella Color Block Canvas Tote (Was $248) $174 at Bloomingdale's Tote bags are the ultimate practical-but-cool option. Whether you use this cherry red one from Tory Burch as your laptop bag for the office or just as an everyday carry-all, the trending color combination elevates it from basic to certified cool.

Accessories

ARCH4 Gift fringed cashmere scarf (Was $275) $138 at Net-a-Porter You can never have too many cashmere scarves in my opinion. They're the perfect little luxury that you'll use all season long, and make great gifts once the holiday season comes around. This one is on sale right now for less than $150, so it's the perfect time to snag it for yourself.

Ray-Ban Unisex Polarized Brow Bar Aviator Sunglasses (Was $213) $170 at Bloomingdale's Sunglasses are an all-season staple for me, not just in the summer! I've been gravitating towards these unisex ones from Ray-Ban for their iconic silhouette. You can shop them in either all-black—pictured here—or in an olive-green-and-black combination.

YVES SALOMON Shearling-trimmed wool and cashmere-blend fingerless (Was $170) $85 at Net-a-Porter While yes, I love a good pair of gloves, the fact that I am practically glued to my phone makes them tricky to use. This pair of fingerless gloves is touch-screen friendly, on sale for less than $100—that's 50 percent!—and are fashionable enough that I'll actually want to wear them all season.

JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN Ribbed cashmere socks (Were $70) $39 at Net-a-Porter Another little luxury I love to gift to myself (and others) during the winter? Warm cashmere socks like these from Johnstons of Elgin. They're on sale for less than $40 (a bargain given the luxe texture) and would look so good with loafers or ballet flats due to the sweet pale pink colorway.

BREDA Jane Watch, 23mm (Was $195) $156 at Bloomingdale's Watches are by no means a new thing. In fact, they're probably the oldest accessory. But, thanks to A-listers like Zendaya and Bella Hadid, they're having a real moment that I can get behind. This delicate gold watch from Breda topped our own list of the very best watches for women, and it's on sale for just over $150 right now on Bloomingdale's. The baby blue face is a bit different than some of the others on the market, but the iconic gold band and rounded silhouette are so classic.

PORTOLANO Ribbed cashmere wrist warmers and beanie set (Was $275) $83 at Net-a-Porter I know it might be early to keep talking about cashmere pieces, but I believe in being prepared for the winter weather before it gets here. This matching beanie-and-gloves set from Portolano is great because you'll look very organized even if this is the only pair of gloves you have on hand (pun intended).