Your foundation might survive brunch, but at sunrise in Grenada—when feathers, sequins, and soca fill the streets—Carnival makeup has to last until the next sunrise. That kind of staying power is no accident. It’s the work of Caribbean makeup artists like Grenada’s Tanie Layne , who books up a year in advance for Spicemas, the island’s 12-day celebration, where Carnival Tuesday is the main event.

“Many of them are repeat customers,” says the self-taught artist, whose clients include Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, soca icons Destra Garcia and Alison Hinds, and publicist Yvette Noel-Schure (yes, Beyoncé’s publicist). This year, she’ll see about 60 people over just a few days, and around 30 percent of her annual income comes from Carnival season.

While most masqueraders are thinking about costumes and the latest soca hits, Layne is focused on one thing: making sure their makeup lasts from sunrise fetes to midnight parades. “Carnival makeup artistry does not get the recognition that it deserves in the global beauty industry, and we have a long way to go,” she says.

Carnival is big business in the Caribbean, generating millions in revenue and visitors each year. In the seven days leading up to Carnival, the Grenada Tourism Board reports a 33.3 percent increase in international visitors this year compared to 2023. The season kicks off with Saint Kitts Sugar Mas in mid-November and continues into early January, but Trinidad’s February celebration really sets the tone for the year. No matter the island, one thing stays the same: the demand for glam that doesn’t budge.

If it can survive Carnival, it can survive anything—weddings, festivals, and yes, even August in the NYC subway. Ahead, three Caribbean makeup artists share their must-have tips, products, and pro tricks to achieve a sweat-proof , transfer-proof look that lasts all day (and all night).

Start with Skin Prep

“Makeup always stays better on skin that’s been well prepped,” says Melissa Deane , a Trinidad-based makeup artist with over a decade experience. She tells clients to cleanse, tone, treat (with a targeted serum), moisturize, and apply SPF daily.

Making sure your skin is adequately moisturized is key for helping your makeup sit smoothly. Layne recommends a hydrating face mask , like Dr. Althea Aqua Blue Hydration Mask , before going in with your base makeup. Kai Forde , owner of Simply Beautiful studio in St. James, Trinidad, also recommends drinking plenty of water to hydrate the skin from the inside out.

Clean skin is a must prior to makeup, so reach for a gentle cleanser—yes, even for acne-prone skin. La Roche Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser is a go-to option. Follow with a hydrating toner, like TIRTIR Milk Skin Toner and a serum rich in humectants like hyaluronic acid or glycerin. This helps to keep your skin supple and plump, allowing your makeup to lay more smoothly and evenly. Deane swears by Embroylisse Lait-Créme Concentré because “it adds hydration without feeling heavy.” She notes that there’s also a matte version, which is great for oily skin.

Layne adjusts the moisturizer to account for skin type: “Use a formula that’s water-based for oily skin, like Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water Gel Moisturizer , and oil-based for dry skin—my go-to is Nivea Creme . It’s a water-in-oil emulsion that deeply hydrates.” As for the best SPF, choose a lightweight, no-white-cast formula, SPF50+, like IT Cosmetics Hello Sunshine Invisible Hydrating Serum Sunscreen SPF50 , to protect the skin during a daytime celebration.

The final (and most important) prep step is primer. For mature, dry skin, Layne doubles up on primers, and uses a hydrating formula around the eye area and by the nose “where makeup is more prone to separate in the heat.” However, Layne shares a secret Carnival priming tip: calamine lotion. “It gives you a matte finish and also helps if you have any type of irritation.” She applies it lightly and evenly with a brush, focusing on the t-zone. “I’ve tried other primers but nothing else really gives me that long-wear. Living in the Caribbean, it’s very hot, and this keeps your makeup from slipping.” When she doesn’t use calamine lotion, Layne turns to One/Size Secure The Blur Makeup Magnet Primer , adding that “not only does it grip your makeup, you instantly see the difference on textured skin.”

The scene at Carnival 2025 in Grenada. (Image credit: Querine Salandy)

The Carnival Product Playbook

Even with the best prep, Carnival conditions can test your glam. Heavy humidity and scorching temperatures are going to put the pressure on your most long-lasting formulas. Deane warns against heavy powdering: “Too much powder makes the makeup look cakey.” For a long-lasting, flawless look, layer lightly and build.

Expert Tips for Long-Lasting Makeup

Forde’s best tip for makeup that looks flawless for hours, regardless of the heat? Never wipe away sweat. “Pat your face or use a personal fan,” she says. “Fan drying is the most effective means of keeping your makeup in place.”

Just remember—looking good on the road is part of the Carnival experience. “It instills a sense of confidence that sets the day right,” says Forde.

“Historically, makeup was reserved for the Queens of the bands, but now with social media, everyone wants their makeup done,” adds Deane. Knowing how to prolong your makeup look like a pro will allow you to focus on the joy of the day. But Carnival glam is about more than longevity; it’s about showing up fully and being present in the moment. You’re not supposed to be worrying about if your makeup is slipping off your face—and with these tips and tricks, it won’t! So test them out, and you might just find that your glam can go the distance, even in boiling temperatures and while celebrating the night away.

Meet the Experts

Tanie Layne Tanie Layne is a self-taught Grenadian makeup artist who’s spent nine years perfecting long-wear Carnival glam. She’s worked Spicemas, Trinidad Carnival, Cropover in Barbados, and St. Lucia Carnival, with clients including Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, soca stars Destra Garcia and Alison Hinds, and publicist Yvette Noel-Schure.

Melissa Deane Melissa Deane is a Trinidad-based makeup artist with over a decade of experience and a cross-border education—having sharpened her craft in Toronto and New York. While renowned for her long-wear Carnival looks, she also excels in spray tanning, body bronzing, waxing, and even runs a premium cocktail line called Moods. Her work has appeared in editorial features and Trinidad’s celebrated beauty scenes, blending deep Caribbean rhythms with global glam.

Kai Forde Kai Forde is the founder of Simplii Beautiful, a Trinidad-based makeup studio with seasonal offices across the Caribbean and in cities like Toronto, London, and Miami. With more than 13 years of experience, she began as a self-taught artist before pursuing professional accreditation and mentorship. In addition to servicing most English-speaking Caribbean Carnivals, she works in the bridal, TV, film, fashion, and editorial industries, with credits including Trinidad Fashion Week.