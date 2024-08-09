Don't sleep on Dermstore. From cult-favorite skincare to best-in-class LED light therapy masks and French pharmacy staples, you can find everything you need to upgrade your routine. If you haven't perused the site for yourself, the best time to do so is during Dermstore's epic Anniversary Sale, which runs from today through August 18. With the code CHEERS, you can score up to 25 percent off the best in haircare, skincare, and makeup.

I've combed through over 5,000 items on the website and can confirm that the sale section is one of the best beauty sales for the entire year. It includes luxury and medical-grade items from brands like Augustinus Bader, Elemis, and SkinMedica. It also offers discounted prices on the best haircare brands, Sofia Richie-approved Skinceuticals serums, and beauty devices galore. Does anyone need a blow dryer?

After several hours of scrolling, I found 25 top-of-the-line beauty picks, all of which have been endorsed by yours truly, my fellow Marie Claire editors, and A-listers like Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber.

Apologies in advance—because once you see this curated list, you'll want to add everything to your cart.

The Best Beauty Deals From Dermstore's Anniversary

Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment (Was $55) $44 at Dermstore Don't sleep on niacinamide serums if you struggle with acne or oil-prone skin. The hero ingredient can help reduce the appearance of pores, inflammation, and sebum production. Kaia Gerber swears by this serum and says it "saved her skin" during stressful times like fashion month in an interview with Vogue.

SkinMedica Tns Advanced+ Serum (Was $295) $236 at Dermstore Out of all of the face serums in existence (and there are a ton), we gave this one top mark in our roundup of the best of the best. It comes pro-approved by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tiffany Libby, too. “This dermatologist favorite is formulated with a potent blend of growth factors to help smooth and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” she says. Score it now while it's the most affordable it's ever been.

Dphue Gloss (Was $38) $30 at Dermstore There's a reason we named Dphue's hair gloss as the best of the best. It leaves your hair with a glass-like shine in as little as three minutes. I love using it between salon visits for a quick boost to my dye job.

Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart Led Mask (Was $99) $79 at Dermstore LED masks typically cost a couple hundred dollars, but not this one. It targets multiple skin concerns with three light modes: Red for redness and anti-aging, orange for dark spots and pigmentation, and blue for acne.

Grande Cosmetics Grandelash-Md Lash Enhancing Serum (Was $68) $51 at Dermstore This eyelash growth serum from Grande Cosmetics single-handedly gave me the spidery-long lashes of my dreams. You apply it just like an eyeliner over the top of your lash line at night, so it's as easy as can be. I will say consistency is critical, but the habit pays off.

Eltamd Uv Clear Broad-Spectrum Spf 46 (Was $43) $34 at Dermstore I will never stop praising this as one of the best sunscreens—its formula is unmatched by any other one I've tried. It applies flawlessly under makeup and feels more like a creamy moisturizer than a typical sunscreen.

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse (Was $46) $35 at Dermstore Summer may end soon, but I'm not willing to part with my tan just yet. Instead, I'm relying on this cult-favorite self-tanner for a glow year-round. Its tinted foam formula is easy to apply and is never streaky.

Nuface Mini+ Starter Kit (Was $250) $200 at Dermstore This microcurrent device may be small, but it has mighty sculpting powers for its size. It sends microcurrents to the deep layers of your skin and facial muscles to lift your face instantly, reducing fine lines and wrinkles. With consistent use, you'll notice a more contoured look.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Hair Mask (Was $39) $29 at Dermstore This is one of the best deep conditioners for bleached hair because it works quickly and is so hydrating. Specifically formulated to tackle damage caused by chemicals, this conditioner is packed with nourishing ingredients like algae extract, B vitamins, and rosehip oil. It'll immediately make your hair healthier, smoother, and shinier, and the benefits only improve with continued use.

Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream (Was $185) $139 at Dermstore Augustinus Bader's best-selling creams need no introduction. Their formulas are top-notch and are a big favorite among A-listers. With a thicker consistency, the Rich Cream is especially great for those with dry skin. Its formula is packed with amino acids, vitamins, and proprietary complexes to plump, smooth, and brighten skin. If you need further reason to try this cult favorite, it's a staple in the skincare routines of Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, and Hailey Bieber.

Slip Silk Pillowcase (Was $89) $67 at Dermstore Switching over to a silk pillowcase was one of the best upgrades to my beauty routine. The silky texture causes less friction on my skin than traditional cotton pillowcases, which results in fewer wrinkles. Another one of the many benefits of silk pillowcases is smoother, less frizzy hair.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol and Hpr Ceramide Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream (Was $92) $69 at Dermstore This was one of the first retinol creams I tried. It made a major difference in the texture of my skin, leaving it smooth, soft, and supple. I also love its moisturizing formula and the fact that I experienced zero side effects.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (Was $92) $74 at Dermstore As far as at-home chemical peels go, these work like a charm to tackle many skin concerns, from dark spots and texture to wrinkles and large pores. Its two-step process couldn't be easier to follow.

Juliette Has a Gun Mmmm... Eau De Parfum (Was $150) $113 at Dermstore If there's a fragrance family I adore, it's gourmands (a.k.a sweet perfumes), and this Juliette Has a Gun scent is one of my favorites. It has a yummy dessert-like scent, but notes like jasmine sambac and neroli give it a floral edge to cut the sweetness.

Virtue Healing Oil (Was $45) $34 at Dermstore This hair oil is my secret weapon for shiny, smooth hair. It has a super lightweight feel and heals and nourishes my hair from the inside out, all while protecting against harsh environmental stressors. I love it even more for its fresh, fruity scent.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (Was $69) $52 at Dermstore "This is my favorite cleansing balm," writes Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla. "It's one of the few I've tried that gets rid of every stitch of makeup on my face in one pass. It's intensely nourishing and doesn't break me out if I don't double-cleanse. The texture is like half-melted butter, breaking down into the softest oil. Some balms can feel gritty on the skin, but this one is the opposite."

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (Was $85) $64 at Dermstore Few beauty products leave me impressed after just one use—but this serum is one of them. After applying it before bed one night, I woke up to visibly smoother and brighter skin. I was so shocked that I immediately bought a full-sized tube that day. It's all thanks to its formula, which includes exfoliating AHAs and lactic acid. They work to clear dead skin cells and pore-clogging debris.

Kevyn Aucoin the Sculpting Powder (Was $48) $36 at Dermstore This product gives me a red-carpet-ready face with minimal effort. I sweep it right on my cheekbones and along my hairline for a sculpted look. It's cool-toned, blendable, long-wearing, and never patchy.

Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum 20% (Was $142) $114 at Dermstore This serum is potent with a whopping 20 percent L-ascorbic acid, a vitamin C derivative. If you struggle with pesky dark spots or hyperpigmentation, this serum will brighten up your skin in a few short weeks. It also provides an extra dose of moisture and protection against UV damage.

Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield Spf 50 (Was $69) $52 at Dermstore Reapplying sunscreen is a nonnegotiable, especially in the summer months. This is the powder I use for my midday reapplication, and it works flawlessly with my makeup. It also leaves a matte finish my oily skin appreciates. I'll apply this powder to my scalp because there's nothing worse than a flaky sunburn on your head.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump (Was $26) $20 at Dermstore This is one TikTok-viral beauty product that deserves all of the hype. Think of it as a plumping lip gloss that's never sticky and leaves your lips moisturized and juicy. It doesn't come with a painful stinging sensation like other lip plumpers do, either.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer Spf 30 (Was $25) $20 at Dermstore La Roche-Posay has long been a fan-favorite for affordable, effective skincare. This moisturizer with SPF is one of the brand's best-sellers for its multi-benefit formula. It heals your skin barrier, hydrates, and provides protection against the sun.

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant (Was $66) $53 at Dermstore Maybe you haven't found a chemical exfoliant that suits your skin type, or maybe you're just dipping your toes into the world of exfoliating products. In either case, this product may be up your alley. This powder-to-paste formula gently does away with dead skin cells and debris to reveal brighter, clearer skin.

Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle (Was $109) $87 at Dermstore Oribe's Gold Lust line is the golden standard for shampoo and conditioner. With the brand's signature restorative complex, hair is shinier, healthier, and stronger after every wash. Considering a full-size shampoo and conditioner typically cost over $50 each, I'd say this is a steal.

PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum (Was $125) $100 at Dermstore It may seem like ways away, but colder months will be upon us soon enough. This top-rated hyaluronic serum will provide your skin with a much-needed boost of moisture to combat the season. Not only that, but it also includes niacinamide and ceramides to keep your skin barrier strong and healthy.