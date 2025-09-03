With Labor Day Weekend behind us, it's officially time to welcome a new season: fall. While I've already made waves by adding fall fashion finds and transitional basics to my early-season outfit rotation, my fall beauty routine could use some attention. Thankfully, it's the perfect time to shop now that Nordstrom's Summer Sale is underway.

From now through September 9, Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off thousands of items. So, I'll be using it to prep my new-season beauty routine instead with a long shopping list of must-haves. My list includes Kiehl's body lotion for maintaining my summer glow, a new Laifen blow dryer to upgrade my haircare routine, and fall-forward makeup to keep my routine fresh.

That's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all of the Nordstrom beauty finds I'm shopping for fall. Keep scrolling to see all of the beauty goodness from Nordstrom's Summer Sale in my cart, including picks from Nars, Bobbi Brown, and Lancôme. And if you're looking for affordable fall fashion finds like the chicest sweaters (I don't blame you), we've got you covered.

