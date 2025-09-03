Nordstrom Just Quietly Put All of My Favorite Fall Beauty Picks on Super Sale
Editor-favorite finds from Nars, Bobbi Brown, St. Tropez, and more are currently up to 60 percent off.
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, it's officially time to welcome a new season: fall. While I've already made waves by adding fall fashion finds and transitional basics to my early-season outfit rotation, my fall beauty routine could use some attention. Thankfully, it's the perfect time to shop now that Nordstrom's Summer Sale is underway.
From now through September 9, Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off thousands of items. So, I'll be using it to prep my new-season beauty routine instead with a long shopping list of must-haves. My list includes Kiehl's body lotion for maintaining my summer glow, a new Laifen blow dryer to upgrade my haircare routine, and fall-forward makeup to keep my routine fresh.
That's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all of the Nordstrom beauty finds I'm shopping for fall. Keep scrolling to see all of the beauty goodness from Nordstrom's Summer Sale in my cart, including picks from Nars, Bobbi Brown, and Lancôme. And if you're looking for affordable fall fashion finds like the chicest sweaters (I don't blame you), we've got you covered.
There's a reason we chose this as the number one eyeshadow stick on the market—it has everything you could want in an eyeshadow stick. It's long-wearing and supremely blendable without turning patchy.
There's nothing I love more than a luxurious lip balm, and Nars's Afterglow balm is one of the best of the best. It leaves a subtle, pretty shine while providing a nice boost of moisture.
For the girls who don't want to perform rocket science to figure out the perfect lip color combo, this set has got you covered. Each set contains a silky matte lipstick and a long-wear lip liner in complementary shades, taking the guesswork out of selecting colors.
I'm a sucker for a great liquid blush, so naturally, this set is sitting in my cart. One or two dots of pigment give a natural, luminous finish ,and its hydrating formula couldn't be easier to build and blend.
Dry, cooler weather is on the way, which means your hands will need some extra TLC. Keep them soft and nourished throughout the winter with these hand creams full of skin-loving ingredients like avocado oil and shea butter.
If you haven't tried clean beauty brand True Botanicals yet, allow this set, which comes in a cute, practical makeup bag, to serve as an introduction. It includes a full-size cleansing balm, a revitalizing serum, and a hydrating serum for happier, healthier-looking skin.
You can create so many different looks with just these three eyeshadow sticks in your makeup bag. They make smokey eyes and winged eyeliner a breeze with their ultra-creamy, waterproof formula. Plus, this set is a Nordstrom exclusive, so you'll only find it here.
Three full-size haircare products for $37 sounds like a scam, but I promise it's not. This set contains one of my all-time favorite detangling sprays for frizz control and heat protection, plus IGK's Blowout Balm and Smoothing Spray for ultra-sleek styles.
It's not a bad idea to stock up on this facial cleanser when it's on major sale (one bottle typically retails for $57!). Use this foaming formula as the second step of your double cleansing routine to gently exfoliate and reveal smoother, brighter skin.
It's time to get your body care routine in tip-top shape before winter arrives. Consider adding this luxurious body lotion to your rotation—it's a no-fuss formula that absorbs into the skin within seconds and will keep your skin feeling hydrated for days.
To those with sensitive skin, meet your new favorite moisturizer. This formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and absorbs easily. Reviewers appreciate it for their sensitive or combination skin, as it doesn't add any oiliness or irritation.
Two mascaras (and a mascara primer!) for the price of one is a deal that shouldn't be overlooked. If you love fanned-out, spidery long lashes, all you need is a couple of swipes with this formula to achieve them.
Just because we're heading into fall doesn't mean you can skip out on sunscreen. Stock up on this moisturizing formula for the cooler months for an extra dose of hydration and sun protection.
I'm a big fan of 111Skin and was shocked to see this set on sale, considering it's worth a whopping $530. The eye cream works to lift sagging skin and smooth wrinkles, while the antioxidant-rich serum plumps and smooths skin, all in as little as two weeks.
You don't need to give up your summer tan just because we're heading into fall. Instead, use this self-tanner, which is approved by A-listers like Ashley Graham and Kim Kardashian. It comes top-rated for its beginner-friendly formula that's easy to apply and doesn't leave streaks.
This is one of Marie Claire's top-ranked glitter eyeshadows, and it's not difficult to see why. It contains very fine glitter that can easily be built up for a subtle or dramatic look.
Eye makeup can be the biggest pain to take off after a long day, but not with this makeup remover in your arsenal. It is a beast at removing stubborn waterproof mascara and can even wipe your lashes clean of eyelash glue. The mini mascara and lash primer are also great bonuses.
It's not every day La Mer goes on sale (and for 25 percent off, no less!), so now's your chance to try out the luxury skincare brand at a fraction of its price. With this set, you'll experience La Mer's iconic Crème de la Mer moisturizer, along with its Firming Serum and Treatment Lotion.
I'm a big fan of a slicked-back bun, and I swear by these sticks to keep all of my baby hairs in place every time I try one out for myself. I keep one at home and in my work bag for on-the-go touch-ups, and I highly recommend you do the same.
Every night is a spa night with your own facial steamer. With just a nine-minute treatment, you can open and clear your pores, improve skin hydration, and boost product absorbency.
