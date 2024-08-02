So Many Cult-Favorite Beauty Brands Are on Sale Right Now

There's nothing like the joy of finding a favorite new perfume you love or trying a haircare brand that makes a difference in your routine. However, I don't always have the spare change to snag every new product that catches my eye. Instead, when I find myself itching to add something new to my ever-growing collection, I like to search the web for on-sale beauty finds.

While you can always count on big retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom for a good sale selection (Hello, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!) you may be surprised to hear that some of your favorite brands also run discounts—and not just at the end of the season. Because it's my job to stay on top of the best deals around the web, I discovered all of the Marie Claire editor-approved products that are also on sale.

I found cult-favorite on-sale products from top brands like Jo Malone, SkinCeuticals, Laura Mercier, M.A.C., and more. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) all of my picks.

NuFace Mini+ Limited Edition Smart Petite Facial Toning Routine (Was $250) $175 at Net-a-Porter This small but mighty microcurrent facial device depuffs and defines my face in about two minutes flat. I only use it a few times a week, but I've still noticed a significant difference in my jawline. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

Skinceuticals Anti-Aging Radiance Kit With C E Ferulic Antioxidant Serum (Was $332) $292 at Dermstore This set includes two of the best Skinceuticals products of all time, for less. The Triple Lipid Restore cream may be the best moisturizer I've ever used— I swear by it for firm, hydrated, smooth skin. Meanwhile, Julia Marzovilla, Marie Claire's Fashion Commerce Editor, saw a major transformation when she used the cult-favorite C E Ferulic serum. Save even more with one of our Dermstore promo codes.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow Original (Was $33) $23 at Laura Mercier If you aren't skilled at eyeshadow, you're in luck: these eyeshadow sticks are all on sale. They have the creamiest texture, blend like a dream, and don't budge once they've set. Plus there are so many pretty colors to play with. Save even more with one of our Laura Mercier promo codes.

L'Occitane Shea and Almond Kit (Was $84) $72 at L'Occitane This set includes L'Occitane's cult-favorite hand lotion (my favorite for dry, cracked skin) and the brand's equally famous shower oil. It also includes travel-size versions of both products, so you can have hydrated skin wherever you go. Save even more with one of our L'Occitane promo codes.

Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette (Was $75) $35 at FragranceX Typically, a 0.8-ounce bottle of this Dolce and Gabbana perfume would cost $75, but I found it half off. It's a longtime favorite of Marie Claire's Associate Director of Social Media, Lucia Tonelli, who's worn it for almost two decades. She says, "It has the handsome bite of a cologne, a citrus-adjacent freshness tempered by woody notes, and the lightness of an ideal daily scent." Save even more with one of our FragranceX promo codes.

SolaWave Advanced Red Light Therapy Skincare Device (Was $149) $104 at Saks Fifth Avenue For an LED face mask you can take on the go, look no further this famous wand from Solawave. Along with red light therapy, it has microcurrent, facial massage, and therapeutic warming functions for an all-in-one facial treatment. With daily use, you'll notice fewer fine lines, firmer skin, and faded dark spots. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

M.A.C. Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner (Was $25) $19 at M.A.C. If you're on the hunt for a more subtle brown eyeliner, this pencil happens to be one of team Marie Claire's favorite eyeliners ever. Marzovilla says "Sick Tat Bro" is one of her favorite shades, adding, "These are the eyeliners that I keep in my everyday makeup bag because they apply so smoothly." Save even more with one of our M.A.C. promo codes.

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo (Was $90) $72 at Beauty Brands Another favorite product of Marzovilla's is also the best shampoo for dry hair. "I find my hair feels hydrated for days even after my roots get oily," she explains. "It's a true game-changer if you have hair that looks dull." Save even more with one of our Beauty Brands promo codes.

Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Hydrating Lip Plumper (Was $33) $20 at Sephora I've used every lip plumper under the sun to try to add volume to my ultra-thin lips without using needles. This Too Faced pick is the only one that's made a noticeable difference. Fair warning—it does sting, but if you can handle it, the results are so worth it. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.

Jo Malone London Cologne Collection Set (Was $115) $90 at Nordstrom It-girls like Sofia Richie, Meghan Markle, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are fans of Jo Malone perfumes, so naturally, I want to try them all. This set includes five of the brand's best-selling scents, including Sea Salt and Sage, Richie's favorite. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

It Cosmetics It Brushes Complexion Perfection Essentials 3-Piece Brush Set (Was $49) $37 at It Cosmetics Your makeup application is only as good as your makeup brushes, and these are top-notch. Made with 100 percent cruelty-free synthetic fibers, these full-size brushes have an extra soft feel and make applying foundation, powders, and concealers as easy as possible. Save even more with one of our It Cosmetics promo codes.

Huda Beauty Mini Melted Shadows Soft Pinks (Was $23) $16 at Huda Beauty Liquid eyeshadows are another great product to pick up if you're not great at using powder ones. They can be applied and blended out with just your finger and are super versatile. This set, which includes a few pretty rose-toned matte and shimmer shades, is perfect to throw in your bag for quick touch-ups. Save even more with one of our Huda Beauty promo codes.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Clean Routine Lash Collection With Revitalash Advanced (Was $152) $76 at Neiman Marcus You can count on this eyelash growth serum from RevitaLash for spidery-long and strong lashes in just a few weeks. This set not only comes with a full-size six-month supply of the lash serum (which typically retails for $152), but it also comes with reusable makeup remover pads and a travel-sized micellar water. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

Fenty Skin Fruit Quench'rz Hydrating + Conditioning Lip Oil Duo (Was $38) $32 at Fenty Beauty Lip oils are all over my For You Page right now, and I get the hype. They're far less sticky than the average lip gloss and offer the same moisturizing benefits. These Fenty Beauty ones are top-rated for their delicious scents and juicy, hydrating feel. Save even more with one of our Fenty Beauty promo codes.

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick (Was $10) $8 at CVS A liquid lipstick that stays on your lips like a permanent marker and comes in tons of shades is a winner in my book. This drugstore lipstick from Maybelline ticks both boxes with 16-hour staying power and 28 shades ranging from vivid reds to nudes and pinks. Save even more with one of our CVS promo codes.

Boy Smells Cashmere Kush Fine Fragrance (Was $98) $83 at Bloomingdale's Don't be thrown off by the name of this fragrance—you'll love it if you're a fan of woody, earthy smells. Along with the brand's now-iconic kush accord, this fragrance includes notes of rhubarb, pink peppercorn, and vetiver for a unique scent. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze (Was $26) $21 at Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Beverly Hills is simply the best when it comes to brow products. This Brow Freeze wax has long been a fan-favorite for its extreme hold. Once you apply it to your brows, rest assured they won't budge for the entire day. Save even more with one of our Anastasia Beverly Hills promo codes.

Murad Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Mask (Was $44) $33 at Murad In case you didn't know, sulfur treats acne incredibly well due to its antimicrobial properties. It works to decongest pores, reduce redness, and clean up excess oil. Unlike other sulfur treatments, this mask from Murad includes eucalyptus, so you won't have to worry about that sulfur smell. Save even more with one of our Murad promo codes.