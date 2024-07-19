19 Trending Shoes On Sale at Nordstrom, Saks, Nike, and More

Including chunky sneakers, ballet flats, and summer wedges.

My wardrobe is driven by minimalist closet staples, but that's not to say I don't love a trendy item or two. Whenever I'm itching to tap into the latest trends, I often pick up a new pair of shoes. They're the easiest pieces to incorporate into my capsule wardrobe, but investing in every new shoe trend would be disastrous for my budget. Instead, I hunt for trendy shoes on sale, and there are so many on-sale shoes to choose from right now.

I found fresh pairs that hit nearly every current shoe trend, like multiple trendy new pairs of sneakers, including chunky versions from Nike and New Balance to a fun, colorful take from Puma. I also found plenty of discounted ballet flats, including mesh flats Dakota Johnson would approve of and the Ganni flats made famous by street style stars. And, of course, I couldn't forget to search for summer shoes that trend every season, like wedges, strappy sandals, and flip-flops.

Ahead, shop the 19 trending shoes I found at a major discount from across the web. I even threw in Marie Claire's exclusive coupons so you can maximize the savings.

Mary Jane Flat
Nordstrom Mary Jane Flats (Were $90)

Thanks to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, these chic Mary Jane flats are even more affordable. They come in black, trendy red, and ivory so there's a versatile pair to match every outfit. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Nike V2K Runtekk Running Shoes
Nike V2K Runtekk Running Shoes (Were $120)

I've been eyeing these chunky sneakers ever since they came out last year, and now that they're finally on sale, I'm grabbing a pair. Street style stars have been wearing them with everything from jeans, shorts, and maxi dresses and I plan on doing the same. Save even more with one of our Finish Line promo codes.

Crocs Flip-Flops
Crocs Flip-Flops (Were $20)

Flip-flops have been officially deemed a summer style staple, so grab this $15 pair if you want to try the nostalgic trend. You won't have to sacrifice comfort for style. Save even more with one of our Crocs promo codes.

Flattered Gigi Sandals

Flattered Gigi Sandals (Were $219)

From Katie Holmes to Hailey Bieber, it seems like all of my favorite fashion girls are wearing fisherman sandals, so I want a pair. The extra chunky sole ups the cool factor even more. Save even more with one of our 24S promo codes.

New Balance 550 Sneakers
New Balance 550 Sneakers (Were $110)

Consider these sneakers, worn by Adele, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, and more A-listers, a modern take on the 2010s-era chunky sneaker trend. Save even more with one of our Champs promo codes.

Adidas Rivalry Summer Low Shoes
Adidas Rivalry Summer Low Shoes (Were $120)

Neutral sneakers have never really gone out of style, but because of the recent fascination with quiet luxury, they're even more popular than ever. These offer a fun pop of blue with the laces, plus the leather upper is collapsible so you can easily slip them on. Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.

Larroudé The Blair Flats
Larroudé The Blair Flats (Were $330)

Spring's whimsical doll shoe trend is still going strong. Consider this pair from Larroudé, which has the prettiest red velvet finish that will be handy for the holidays. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Bcbgeneration Giani Wedges
Bcbgeneration Giani Wedges (Were $89)

Wedge sandals have become cool again, thanks to a star-studded front row at Chloé's Fall 2024 show. Try this pair out for a minimalist take on the trend, which also comes in black, hot pink, metallic gold, and white. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.

Coach Jenni Sandals
Coach Jenni Sandals (Was $175)

Coach may be known for its handbags, but its shoe collection never disappoints. I love these strappy sandals for their simple, minimalist look and the luxe hardware. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.

Lana Woven Leather Wedge Espadrilles
Alexandre Birman Lana Woven Leather Wedge Espadrilles (Were $695)

These boho sandals combine the wedge sandal trend with classic summer espadrilles. These casual shoes are practically begging to be worn with your easy-going summer dresses. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.

Schutz Arissa Flats
Schutz Arissa Flats (Were $98)

These flats hit on both the ballet flat craze and the metallic trend that's been everywhere lately. The next time you're tempted to reach for a plain black pair, opt for these instead for a fresher look. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

AQUA Romi Slip On Snip Toe Flats
AQUA Romi Slip On Snip Toe Flats (Were $118)

This pair offers ladylike charm and breathing room for your feet, making them a great contender for your go-to summer work shoes. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Ganni Off-White Feminine Buckle Ballerina Flats
Ganni Off-White Feminine Buckle Ballerina Flats (Were $395)

If you've been wanting a pair of these Ganni flats for yourself, add them to your cart ASAP—sizes are already selling out. Save even more with one of our Ssense promo codes.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platforms
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platforms (Were $75)

High-top Converses are a classic, but for 2024, opt for a platform version like these for a fresher look. They not only add a bit of height, but they're extra comfortable. Save even more with one of our Converse promo codes.

Puma X Sophia Chang Suede Classic Women's Sneakers
Puma X Sophia Chang Suede Classic Women's Sneakers (Were $120)

Kia Marie, a Brooklyn-based influencer, previously told Marie Claire that pastel-hued sneakers like these were an emerging summer shoe trend. This pair has the prettiest shade of blue for some added interest to your casual looks. Save even more with one of our Puma promo codes.

Saks Fifth Avenue Balett Leather Flats
Saks Fifth Avenue Balett Leather Flats (Were $265)

I'm sure you've noticed how ballet flats have dominated footwear trends in the last few seasons. This pair offers a different approach with an open-woven leather look perfect for hot summer days. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pumps
Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pumps (Were $140)

I have the black leather version of these heels and wear them to work constantly. They're comfortable, versatile, and classy—just what I want for the office. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.

Marvel Black Nylon Flats
Tony Bianco Marvel Black Nylon Flats (Were $160)

Jennifer Lawrence is a big fan of the divisive mesh flats trend, so now I'm on board. I don't typically like to wear open-toed shoes while walking around New York City, so these offer more coverage and the same breathability. Save even more with one of our Tony Bianco promo codes.

Ashley Embellished Mule Heels
Paris Texas Ashley Embellished Mule Heels (Were $655)

These designer shoes hit on three trends: they're mules, have an easy kitten heel, and an extra-pointed toe. Just imagine how cool they would look with an extra baggy pair of jeans. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

