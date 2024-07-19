19 Trending Shoes On Sale at Nordstrom, Saks, Nike, and More
Including chunky sneakers, ballet flats, and summer wedges.
My wardrobe is driven by minimalist closet staples, but that's not to say I don't love a trendy item or two. Whenever I'm itching to tap into the latest trends, I often pick up a new pair of shoes. They're the easiest pieces to incorporate into my capsule wardrobe, but investing in every new shoe trend would be disastrous for my budget. Instead, I hunt for trendy shoes on sale, and there are so many on-sale shoes to choose from right now.
I found fresh pairs that hit nearly every current shoe trend, like multiple trendy new pairs of sneakers, including chunky versions from Nike and New Balance to a fun, colorful take from Puma. I also found plenty of discounted ballet flats, including mesh flats Dakota Johnson would approve of and the Ganni flats made famous by street style stars. And, of course, I couldn't forget to search for summer shoes that trend every season, like wedges, strappy sandals, and flip-flops.
Ahead, shop the 19 trending shoes I found at a major discount from across the web. I even threw in Marie Claire's exclusive coupons so you can maximize the savings.
Thanks to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, these chic Mary Jane flats are even more affordable. They come in black, trendy red, and ivory so there's a versatile pair to match every outfit. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
I've been eyeing these chunky sneakers ever since they came out last year, and now that they're finally on sale, I'm grabbing a pair. Street style stars have been wearing them with everything from jeans, shorts, and maxi dresses and I plan on doing the same. Save even more with one of our Finish Line promo codes.
Flip-flops have been officially deemed a summer style staple, so grab this $15 pair if you want to try the nostalgic trend. You won't have to sacrifice comfort for style. Save even more with one of our Crocs promo codes.
From Katie Holmes to Hailey Bieber, it seems like all of my favorite fashion girls are wearing fisherman sandals, so I want a pair. The extra chunky sole ups the cool factor even more. Save even more with one of our 24S promo codes.
Consider these sneakers, worn by Adele, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, and more A-listers, a modern take on the 2010s-era chunky sneaker trend. Save even more with one of our Champs promo codes.
Neutral sneakers have never really gone out of style, but because of the recent fascination with quiet luxury, they're even more popular than ever. These offer a fun pop of blue with the laces, plus the leather upper is collapsible so you can easily slip them on. Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.
Spring's whimsical doll shoe trend is still going strong. Consider this pair from Larroudé, which has the prettiest red velvet finish that will be handy for the holidays. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Wedge sandals have become cool again, thanks to a star-studded front row at Chloé's Fall 2024 show. Try this pair out for a minimalist take on the trend, which also comes in black, hot pink, metallic gold, and white. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
Coach may be known for its handbags, but its shoe collection never disappoints. I love these strappy sandals for their simple, minimalist look and the luxe hardware. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.
These boho sandals combine the wedge sandal trend with classic summer espadrilles. These casual shoes are practically begging to be worn with your easy-going summer dresses. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.
These flats hit on both the ballet flat craze and the metallic trend that's been everywhere lately. The next time you're tempted to reach for a plain black pair, opt for these instead for a fresher look. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
This pair offers ladylike charm and breathing room for your feet, making them a great contender for your go-to summer work shoes. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
If you've been wanting a pair of these Ganni flats for yourself, add them to your cart ASAP—sizes are already selling out. Save even more with one of our Ssense promo codes.
High-top Converses are a classic, but for 2024, opt for a platform version like these for a fresher look. They not only add a bit of height, but they're extra comfortable. Save even more with one of our Converse promo codes.
Kia Marie, a Brooklyn-based influencer, previously told Marie Claire that pastel-hued sneakers like these were an emerging summer shoe trend. This pair has the prettiest shade of blue for some added interest to your casual looks. Save even more with one of our Puma promo codes.
I'm sure you've noticed how ballet flats have dominated footwear trends in the last few seasons. This pair offers a different approach with an open-woven leather look perfect for hot summer days. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
I have the black leather version of these heels and wear them to work constantly. They're comfortable, versatile, and classy—just what I want for the office. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.
Jennifer Lawrence is a big fan of the divisive mesh flats trend, so now I'm on board. I don't typically like to wear open-toed shoes while walking around New York City, so these offer more coverage and the same breathability. Save even more with one of our Tony Bianco promo codes.
These designer shoes hit on three trends: they're mules, have an easy kitten heel, and an extra-pointed toe. Just imagine how cool they would look with an extra baggy pair of jeans. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Pictures of Our Biggest Celebrities Looking So, So Young
Do you recognize these (extremely famous) faces?
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
'Twisters' Creates an Unprecedented Pop Cultural Windstorm With Its Original Soundtrack
The summer blockbuster is blowing into theaters with storm-wrangling sequences and killer needle drops.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
King Charles Was Jealous of Princess Diana’s Success, But Couldn’t Be More Proud of Queen Camilla’s Own Triumphant Rise In Popularity Over the Years, Royal Commentator Says
“These difficult few months will have made his love even deeper.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
17 Under-$250 Summer Finds That Feel So Luxurious
From Isabel Marant, Ganni, JW Anderson, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
20 Chic Vacation Pieces for Your Summer Packing List
Sundresses, swimsuits, and sandals galore!
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
18 Elevated Pieces to Complete Your Summer Workwear Wardrobe
They'll seamlessly transition into warm weekends.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
18 Chic Warm-Weather Finds to Float Into Summer In
Hotter weather means a hotter closet.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
18 Spring Travel Essentials I'm Scooping Up for My European Vacation
Sunglasses, sneakers, and sundresses.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include Linen Essentials and Pretty Mesh Flats
With the weather heating up, your closet should too.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include Reformation Flats and Pretty Workout Clothes
Spring sales are in full bloom.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include Designer Sneakers and Spring Workwear
It's time to build up your warm-weather office wardrobe.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published