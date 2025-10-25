Emma Stone Styles Her Louis Vuitton Bag With a Preppy Sweater Vest and Parachute Pants

Emma Stone is currently promoting new movie Bugonia, and she's been wearing a plethora of iconic outfits in the process. So far, Stone's press tour has incorporated Gwyneth Paltrow's vintage Donna Karan skirt set, Jennifer Lawrence's $1,300 cord necklace, and a not-quite-naked Louis Vuitton dress. Even her off-duty outfits are filled with burgeoning trends and enviable items.

On Friday, October 24, Stone was photographed in Los Angeles wearing the perfect outfit for a day off. A pair of baggy black parachute pants were elevated by the actress's strappy black heeled sandals. The two-time Oscar winner combined a simple gray T-shirt with a preppy black sweater vest, signaling the arrival of fall.

For accessories, Stone picked a pair of '90s-inspired sunglasses, and a small Louis Vuitton bag featuring the fashion house's iconic monogram print.

Emma Stone carrying a small Louis Vuitton handbag. (Image credit: PGP / BACKGRID)

Sweater vests are often revived as winter approaches, with fashion's It-girls regularly reaching for the item. As Marie Claire's fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla recently shared, "Sweater vests are the perfect transitional trend to buy into now. They layer perfectly over a summer dress to make it work for fall."

As for parachute pants, everyone from Zendaya to Jennifer Lawrence has bought into the trend. Luckily, numerous designers are offering the casual yet chic style in fall 2025, making Stone's outfit easy to replicate.

Recreate Emma Stone's Style