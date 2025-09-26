18 Under-$100 Minimalist Finds I'm Adding to My Fall Wardrobe ASAP
These on-sale sweaters, jeans, jackets, and more won't be in stock for long.
As a bona fide minimalist, I'll always reach for an elevated basic over the latest trend. I tend to keep my closet stocked with denim, T-shirts, and sweaters, but as I prep for the cooler weather, I've realized my favorite quiet luxury pieces are looking a little worse for wear. So, what better time to update my minimalist wardrobe for fall than right now?
I don't have the budget to do a complete overhaul of my seasonal essentials, but thankfully, I don't have to—there are plenty of understated staples quietly on sale across the internet. I managed to find just about everything on my wishlist, including a trendy J.Crew sweater, a pair of Levi's jeans, and the coolest leather trench coat from Mango.
That's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to my minimalist shopping spree. Since the fall sale finds I spotted are too good to gatekeep, I'm sharing my complete shopping list below. These picks not only give my personal style a major upgrade, but they also won't cost me more than $100.
You can't go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans (especially 501s!) in your closet.
A cashmere sweater for under $100 is a steal in my book.
Short-waist cardigans may be trending now, but this is a chic sweater you can wear year after year.
Consider this pick the cool-girl take on classic black trousers.
Gap jeans are slowly becoming a celebrity favorite.
Abercrombie & Fitch's basics are criminally underrated.
Not only were pencil skirts a major Spring 2026 street style trend, but they're also an office staple.
A slip skirt will forever be a minimalist must-have.
A Breton striped shirt will never get old.
A matching set that pairs with the rest of your closet is always a good purchase.
Rugby styles are the fall sweater trend I want to tap into.
I'm shocked to see this trendy jacket for under $100.
There are so many ways you could style this button-down shirt.
Think of all of the layering possibilities with this top in your rotation.
Every minimalist needs a classic denim jacket for their fall wardrobe.
This collared shirt will elevate your casual outfits.
This little black dress is perfect for the days you don't know what to wear.
The lace trim on this sweater is such a sweet detail.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.