As a bona fide minimalist, I'll always reach for an elevated basic over the latest trend. I tend to keep my closet stocked with denim, T-shirts, and sweaters, but as I prep for the cooler weather, I've realized my favorite quiet luxury pieces are looking a little worse for wear. So, what better time to update my minimalist wardrobe for fall than right now?

I don't have the budget to do a complete overhaul of my seasonal essentials, but thankfully, I don't have to—there are plenty of understated staples quietly on sale across the internet. I managed to find just about everything on my wishlist, including a trendy J.Crew sweater, a pair of Levi's jeans, and the coolest leather trench coat from Mango.

That's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to my minimalist shopping spree. Since the fall sale finds I spotted are too good to gatekeep, I'm sharing my complete shopping list below. These picks not only give my personal style a major upgrade, but they also won't cost me more than $100.