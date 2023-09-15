Cuyana promo codes for September 2023

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

FAQs

How can I get a first order discount at Cuyana? Sign up for the Cuyana newsletter to get a discount on your first order. You can get $20 off your first purchase of $150 or more. You will need to sign up on the Cuyana website with your email address to be sent your code.

Does Cuyana have free shipping? Start shopping Cuyana clothing to get free No-Rush shipping on orders of $95 or more. Your order will be shipped within 2-10 days after being processed. No-Rush shipping usually costs $5. You can also choose standard shipping, 2-day shipping, and next-day shipping although these are more expensive.

When are the sales at Cuyana? Save on your Cuyana tote bags, clothing, and wallets with the Black Friday sales each year. You can shop the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales during Novemeber. We’ve previously seen 15% off for Black Friday sales on 12 bestselling products. Check this page closer to the time for a more sustainable way to shop this Black Friday.

Can I get a price adjustment at Cuyana? Yes. You can get a price adjustment on any Cuyana products if they have been reduced within 10 days. Any clothing or products already discounted do not qualify for this. Go to the Cuyana website for more information on their price adjustment policy.

What is the return policy at Cuyana? Returns should be made to Cuyana within 30 days of your order being shipped. You can start your return using the Cuyana Happy Returns portal on their website. Your items should be returned unworn and undamaged. Any final sale or monogrammed items cannot be returned.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Discounts: Sign up for the Cuyana newsletter to access high-quality fashion for less. When you sign up with your preferred email address, Cuyana will send you $20 off your first purchase of $150 or more. Cuyana will also keep you updated on the latest designer fashion and sustainability processes, so you will always be on-trend.

Free No-Rush Shipping: Tired of overspending on unsustainable shipping? Cuyana has free No-Rush shipping for US orders of more than $95. If your order is less than this, No-Rush shipping costs $5. Your order will arrive within 2-10 business days after it is processed. You will likely also reduce your carbon footprint with No-Rush shipping.

Stay Social: Follow Cuyana on their social media platforms such as Instagram. You’ll be able to browse new products, free style inspiration, their occasional giveaways. You’ll also be the first to know about Black Friday or holiday sales at Cuyana.

Black Friday Sales: Shop the Cuyana Black Friday sales to save money on your designer clothing. Whilst Cuyana does not have a dedicated sales page, they usually have Black Friday sales. We have previously seen up to 15% off 12 of their bestselling products. By shopping Cuyana, you can still get Black Friday sales without contributing to fast fashion or overspending.

Free Returns: Returns at Cuyana are completely free. Unlike some brands, Cuyana does not make customer pay for return shipping. If you would like to return your purchase, you have 30 days to do so. Check the Returns Policy on the Cuyana website for more information.

How to use your Cuyana promo code:

Click the discount code on this page and copy it to your clipboard. Click the 'Get Offer at Cuyana' button to be taken to the brand's website. Browse the Cuyana website to find the products you require (some codes have specific criteria that must be met in order to receive them), then add them to your shopping basket. When you've finished browsing, click on the shopping basket button at the top right-hand corner of the website. Fill in your details, shipping information, and delivery method. Next, you’ll see a section titled ‘add a promo code.’ Paste your code in here. Once you hit apply, your discount should be applied to your order.

How We Source Our Codes

At Marie Claire, we have a dedicated team of deal experts, commercial colleagues, and editors who find and negotiate the best promo codes and coupons, as well as produce content aiming to help you shop affordably.

We have a dedicated team of 3 deal experts that are constantly sourcing and testing coupons and promo codes for some of the biggest retailers in fashion, beauty, and beyond to list on our website. They also work with affiliate networks to get a heads-up on future deals and discounts. This means we can update our pages

Meanwhile, our commercial colleagues are key to keeping good relationships with retailers. Their experience with lifestyle vouchers helps them to negotiate the best promo codes and exclusives for you.

On the pages themselves, you’ll find carefully researched saving information for all your beauty, lifestyle, and fashion purchases. Our contributing editors have years of experience in the industry and consistently update the page to reflect new ways to save. You’ll find helpful discount FAQs and saving tips which are checked and verified regularly.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

Our team always tries to make sure any out-of-date sales or incorrect codes are not included on our coupon pages. To do this, we check a few things, including:

Trying the code and checking if they are valid ourselves.

Check we don’t have any unique, one-use codes.

Looking at the offer conditions to make sure you’ve got all the information.

However, there are occasions when details change or the codes may expire without us knowing. If this happens, be sure to contact us by emailing info@myvouchercodes.co.uk so we know. You can also go to our contact page .

How do we make money?

It’s completely free for customers to use the coupon codes we have above. We’ll get a small percentage of the money spent as a commission from the retailer you shop at. As with most businesses, we do need to make money however this will never impact the price you pay. The brand will give us a small share of the profit for connecting you to them. This helps us keep going whilst saving you more money.

Simply put, the retailer makes a sale, we get a commission, and you get a discount.