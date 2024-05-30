Memorial Day Weekend has come and gone, so we can officially say hello to summer. I couldn't be happier to usher in a season of rooftop soirees, al fresco dining, and pool hangouts. And as a shopping editor, I'm even more excited to weave the latest summer trends and beauty must-haves into my routine. Thankfully, all of my new-season finds can be found under one roof (or should I say site?)—at Nordstrom.
Style-wise, I'm happily saying goodbye to transitional spring staples like spring jackets and welcoming in a bevy of cool, airy summery styles. If you see me in the next few months, I'll be exclusively wearing pretty summer dresses, breezy linen pants, and strappy sandals. My beauty cabinet is getting a revamp, too, courtesy of several new sunscreens, some much-needed self-tanners, and a few light perfumes perfect for the warm weather.
It's safe to say my shopping list is stacked. Below, find everything on my summer wishlist, including the beachy Tom Ford perfume I want to wear all season long, the new Adidas sneakers celebrities are currently obsessing over, and so much more.
Fashion Picks
A new season calls for a new everyday bag. For summer, choose a woven style like this AllSaints tote. It's roomy enough to carry all of your essentials and doubles as a chic beach bag for the weekend.
It wouldn't be a summer fashion roundup if I didn't include at least one cotton top. This under-$100 option will amp up your casual outfits with pretty puff sleeves, eyelet embroidery, and a scalloped hem.
When it comes to summer jeans, I have one rule: The baggier the fit, the better. These hit the mark with an ultra-wide leg and cool cuffed hem.
When a sandal is both comfortable and stylish, I know it's a real winner. With their extra cushioning, arch support, and cool strappy look, I could wear these Vionic sandals all summer long.
We're entering swimsuit season, and a black one-piece is about as chic as it gets. This top-rated La Blanca swimsuit has a high cut att the leg, a scooped neckline, and ruching along the waist for a cute look by the pool.
Linen pieces are must-haves in your summer wardrobe. They'll keep you looking and feeling cool, and they also double as stylish bathing suit coverups.
This silhouette is poised to be everywhere this season. The style looks great on everyone and the possibilities for accessorizing are nearly endless.
Swap out your chunky hoop earrings for this shell- and pearl-adorned pair this season.
Say hello to your new favorite sneakers. This chunky Adidas pair has been approved by Bella Hadid, Alexa Chung, and Suki Waterhouse, so it's only a matter of time before the style sells out.
Is there anything more summery than a white linen dress? I don't think so! Pair this sleek number with a slicked-back bun and ballet flats.
My infallible summer office outfit formula is a button-down shirt, a ribbed tank, and my favorite pair of jeans. For summer, though, I'm opting for lighter-weight shirts, like this one, to stay cool.
The fashion crowd has been swapping their denim shorts for long cotton skirts. Just imagine how much nicer your cropped T-shirts would look paired with this flowing pick.
These nude sandals will carry you throughout the entire summer. Have a wedding coming up? These are comfortable enough to dance in. Heading into the office? Slip these on.
These linen shorts will make getting dressed for work in the summer a breeze—literally. They will keep you cool on the hottest of days.
A black tank top may be basic, but it's a summer essential. This Madewell top takes the staple to new heights with a classy boat neckline and a luxurious rib knit.
Beauty Picks
This is the time of year when my body is a shade or two darker than my face (this is your reminder to wear a hat!). To safely even everything out, I rely on these Clarins tanning drops. I add two or three drops to my nightly moisturizer and wake up to a golden glow.
This towel will make a world of difference in your hair routine, I can practically guarantee it. It dries your hair up to 50 percent faster while working to minimize frizz with its super soft knit.
If your favorite summer memories include time by the ocean, you'll obsess over this fragrance. This summery perfume features unique notes of red seaweed essence and aquatic accord to invoke the feeling of days spent relaxing on a boat.
While I prefer matte skin for most of the year, I like to switch up my makeup in the summer to lean into my natural glow. When I'm in a rush, I'll dab a touch of this buildable concealer on my dark circles and breakouts to even out my skin tone.
Where Replica Sailing Day is more for every day, this coconut perfume is for all of your special occasions in the summer. A luxurious, beachy blend of ylang-ylang, cardamom, and amber will have all eyes on you.
I'm a red nail polish girl through and through, so for summer, I'm replacing my deep cherry red of winter with this bright orange-red. This ultra-pigmented polish applies smoothly and lasts chip-free for five days.
Summer is the busiest time of the year, and I can never find the time to visit the salon. Instead, I rely on this hair gloss in between appointments. It gives my color a much-needed boost of vibrancy and leaves my hair feeling silky smooth.
This gradual self-tanner not only builds up your tan for a more natural, even look, but it also deeply hydrates your skin and combats the appearance of cellulite. Talk about a win-win.
To enhance your glow further, use this cult-favorite body oil right out of the shower. With its blend of seaweed and botanical oils, skin immediately feels softer and, over time, becomes firmer.
For the times I do spend in the sun, this is the spray sunscreen I can't get enough of. Not only does it smell amazing, but it also goes on evenly without leaving behind any greasiness.
I always get the itch to try out fun makeup in the summer. To make things easier, I'm picking up this glittery purple eyeshadow stick. I can simply swipe it across my lids, blend it out, and head out the door.
a coral-toned blush feels right for the summer. Pick up this cult-favorite cream blush if you love smooth, blendable, and hydrating formulas.
In case you didn't know, nail concealer is a thing and it makes for a great, easy, summer nail color. This sheer shade is a pretty option for everyday wear and allows your nails to breathe in between gel manicures.
I know $69 is pricey for a cleansing balm, but trust me when I say it lives up to the hype. It easily removes makeup without any harsh scrubbing and it leaves your skin feeling so soft. You'll feel like you've just had a facial at a spa without having to leave your house.
Summer means plenty of time at the pool or beach and not every eyeliner can hold up. This editor-favorite MAC pencil, however, can. This creamy waterproof eyeliner works just as well in your waterline as it does across your lashline and there's plenty of fun colors to choose from.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
