Memorial Day Weekend has come and gone, so we can officially say hello to summer. I couldn't be happier to usher in a season of rooftop soirees, al fresco dining, and pool hangouts. And as a shopping editor, I'm even more excited to weave the latest summer trends and beauty must-haves into my routine. Thankfully, all of my new-season finds can be found under one roof (or should I say site?)—at Nordstrom.

Style-wise, I'm happily saying goodbye to transitional spring staples like spring jackets and welcoming in a bevy of cool, airy summery styles. If you see me in the next few months, I'll be exclusively wearing pretty summer dresses, breezy linen pants, and strappy sandals. My beauty cabinet is getting a revamp, too, courtesy of several new sunscreens, some much-needed self-tanners, and a few light perfumes perfect for the warm weather.

It's safe to say my shopping list is stacked. Below, find everything on my summer wishlist, including the beachy Tom Ford perfume I want to wear all season long, the new Adidas sneakers celebrities are currently obsessing over, and so much more.

Fashion Picks

AllSaints Allington Straw Tote $139 at Nordstrom A new season calls for a new everyday bag. For summer, choose a woven style like this AllSaints tote. It's roomy enough to carry all of your essentials and doubles as a chic beach bag for the weekend.

ASTR the Label Eyelet Tie Front Cotton Top $69 at Nordstrom It wouldn't be a summer fashion roundup if I didn't include at least one cotton top. This under-$100 option will amp up your casual outfits with pretty puff sleeves, eyelet embroidery, and a scalloped hem.

Citizens of Humanity Ayla Baggy Organic Cotton Wide Leg Jeans $258 at Nordstrom When it comes to summer jeans, I have one rule: The baggier the fit, the better. These hit the mark with an ultra-wide leg and cool cuffed hem.

Vionic Alondra Slinback Sandals (Were $130) $91 at Nordstorm When a sandal is both comfortable and stylish, I know it's a real winner. With their extra cushioning, arch support, and cool strappy look, I could wear these Vionic sandals all summer long.

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit $83 at Nordstrom We're entering swimsuit season, and a black one-piece is about as chic as it gets. This top-rated La Blanca swimsuit has a high cut att the leg, a scooped neckline, and ruching along the waist for a cute look by the pool.

Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Was $70) $50 at Nordstrom Linen pieces are must-haves in your summer wardrobe. They'll keep you looking and feeling cool, and they also double as stylish bathing suit coverups.

Madewell The Melody Smocked Sleeveless Midi Dress $110 at Nordstrom This silhouette is poised to be everywhere this season. The style looks great on everyone and the possibilities for accessorizing are nearly endless.

Madewell Freshwater Pearl Shell Drop Earrings $44 at Nordstrom Swap out your chunky hoop earrings for this shell- and pearl-adorned pair this season.

adidas Gender Inclusive Sl 72 Rs Sneaker $100 at Nordstrom Say hello to your new favorite sneakers. This chunky Adidas pair has been approved by Bella Hadid, Alexa Chung, and Suki Waterhouse, so it's only a matter of time before the style sells out.

Halogen Twist Neck Maxi Dress (Was $109) $82 at Nordstrom Is there anything more summery than a white linen dress? I don't think so! Pair this sleek number with a slicked-back bun and ballet flats.

Treasure & Bond Cotton Voile Button-Up Shirt (Was $70) $42 at Nordstrom My infallible summer office outfit formula is a button-down shirt, a ribbed tank, and my favorite pair of jeans. For summer, though, I'm opting for lighter-weight shirts, like this one, to stay cool.

WAYF Nicole Pleated Cotton Maxi Skirt $89 at Nordstrom The fashion crowd has been swapping their denim shorts for long cotton skirts. Just imagine how much nicer your cropped T-shirts would look paired with this flowing pick.

Open Edit Jaydin Slide Sandal $70 at Nordstrom These nude sandals will carry you throughout the entire summer. Have a wedding coming up? These are comfortable enough to dance in. Heading into the office? Slip these on.

Topshop Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts $62 at Nordstrom These linen shorts will make getting dressed for work in the summer a breeze—literally. They will keep you cool on the hottest of days.

Madewell Rib Boat Neck Tank $58 at Nordstrom A black tank top may be basic, but it's a summer essential. This Madewell top takes the staple to new heights with a classy boat neckline and a luxurious rib knit.

Beauty Picks

Clarins Self-Tanning Face Booster Drops $36 at Nordstrom This is the time of year when my body is a shade or two darker than my face (this is your reminder to wear a hat!). To safely even everything out, I rely on these Clarins tanning drops. I add two or three drops to my nightly moisturizer and wake up to a golden glow.

VOLO Hero Hair Towel $44 at Nordstrom This towel will make a world of difference in your hair routine, I can practically guarantee it. It dries your hair up to 50 percent faster while working to minimize frizz with its super soft knit.

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day Eau De Toilette Fragrance $85 at Nordstrom If your favorite summer memories include time by the ocean, you'll obsess over this fragrance. This summery perfume features unique notes of red seaweed essence and aquatic accord to invoke the feeling of days spent relaxing on a boat.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer $32 at Nordstrom While I prefer matte skin for most of the year, I like to switch up my makeup in the summer to lean into my natural glow. When I'm in a rush, I'll dab a touch of this buildable concealer on my dark circles and breakouts to even out my skin tone.

Tom Ford Private Blend Soleil Blanc Eau De Parfum $195 at Nordstrom Where Replica Sailing Day is more for every day, this coconut perfume is for all of your special occasions in the summer. A luxurious, beachy blend of ylang-ylang, cardamom, and amber will have all eyes on you.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel $57 at Nordstrom I'm a red nail polish girl through and through, so for summer, I'm replacing my deep cherry red of winter with this bright orange-red. This ultra-pigmented polish applies smoothly and lasts chip-free for five days.

dpHUE Gloss+ Semi-Permanent Hair Color & Deep Conditioner $38 at Nordstrom Summer is the busiest time of the year, and I can never find the time to visit the salon. Instead, I rely on this hair gloss in between appointments. It gives my color a much-needed boost of vibrancy and leaves my hair feeling silky smooth.

Tan-Luxe The Butter Illuminating Tanning Butter $38 at Nordstrom This gradual self-tanner not only builds up your tan for a more natural, even look, but it also deeply hydrates your skin and combats the appearance of cellulite. Talk about a win-win.

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil $52 at Nordstrom To enhance your glow further, use this cult-favorite body oil right out of the shower. With its blend of seaweed and botanical oils, skin immediately feels softer and, over time, becomes firmer.

Vacation Classic Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum Spf 30 $19 at Nordstrom For the times I do spend in the sun, this is the spray sunscreen I can't get enough of. Not only does it smell amazing, but it also goes on evenly without leaving behind any greasiness.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color (Was $33) $25 at Nordstrom I always get the itch to try out fun makeup in the summer. To make things easier, I'm picking up this glittery purple eyeshadow stick. I can simply swipe it across my lids, blend it out, and head out the door.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick $48 at Nordstrom a coral-toned blush feels right for the summer. Pick up this cult-favorite cream blush if you love smooth, blendable, and hydrating formulas.

Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer $20 at Nordstrom In case you didn't know, nail concealer is a thing and it makes for a great, easy, summer nail color. This sheer shade is a pretty option for everyday wear and allows your nails to breathe in between gel manicures.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm $69 at Nordstrom I know $69 is pricey for a cleansing balm, but trust me when I say it lives up to the hype. It easily removes makeup without any harsh scrubbing and it leaves your skin feeling so soft. You'll feel like you've just had a facial at a spa without having to leave your house.

M·a·c Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner $24 at Nordstrom Summer means plenty of time at the pool or beach and not every eyeliner can hold up. This editor-favorite MAC pencil, however, can. This creamy waterproof eyeliner works just as well in your waterline as it does across your lashline and there's plenty of fun colors to choose from.